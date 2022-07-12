Astronomy Climate News

James Webb Space Telescope vs. Hubble

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
9 Comments

A simple image comparison.

Original Hi-Res version.

http://www.nicholaseggleston.com/JamesWebbHubble/index_full.htm

HT/Roy Spencer

Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
July 12, 2022 12:20 pm

From NASA’s YouTube channel:

First Images From the James Webb Space Telescope (Official NASA Broadcast)

Don
July 12, 2022 12:22 pm

The question I have is, were these the same exposure times? Also, Webb is optimized for infrared wavelengths, whereas Hubble is more skewed towards visible and near-ultraviolet (IIRC)

In any case, the new pics are gorgeous, and show remarkable additional detail in some of the most distant objects we can see.

pkudude99
Reply to  Don
July 12, 2022 2:07 pm

The articles I saw indicated the Webb exposure time was less than 14 hours.

Quick google search says the hubble time was 2 million seconds, which would be 555 hours.

Vuk
July 12, 2022 12:39 pm

First of all it’s great engineering success, without top engineers they wouldn’t get very far.
Lot of good science to be done, but I am a just tiny bit sceptical that these are the images of the very early universe as claimed, since it is all based on the value of the Hubble cosmology constant (constant of proportionality in the relation between the velocities of remote galaxies and their distances. It expresses the rate at which the universe is expanding).
p.s no, I do not favour the steady-state model either.

Duane
July 12, 2022 12:42 pm

Hard to wrap one’s head around the fact that each of these little lights is a distant galaxy with something like 100 billion stars like our sun, billions of light years distant.

Dave Fair
July 12, 2022 12:48 pm

Me, after putting on my glasses.

ResourceGuy
July 12, 2022 1:18 pm

Real science without agenda climate change BS is refreshing.

LadyLifeGrows
July 12, 2022 1:30 pm

Awesome! Two absolutely beautiful images, and the one on the right is drastically better. You don’t say which is which.
I assume Hubble is the inferior image, but Hubble will still be badly wanted by astronomers who don’t get time on the new one, so there is no excuse for taking Hubble down.

ResourceGuy
July 12, 2022 2:06 pm

The light emitted by those objects is so old that it predates agenda climate science.

