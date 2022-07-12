James Webb Space Telescope vs. Hubble

A simple image comparison.
http://www.nicholaseggleston.com/JamesWebbHubble/index_full.htm
HT/Roy Spencer
A simple image comparison.
http://www.nicholaseggleston.com/JamesWebbHubble/index_full.htm
HT/Roy Spencer
From NASA’s YouTube channel:
First Images From the James Webb Space Telescope (Official NASA Broadcast)
The question I have is, were these the same exposure times? Also, Webb is optimized for infrared wavelengths, whereas Hubble is more skewed towards visible and near-ultraviolet (IIRC)
In any case, the new pics are gorgeous, and show remarkable additional detail in some of the most distant objects we can see.
First of all it’s great engineering success, without top engineers they wouldn’t get very far.
Lot of good science to be done, but I am a just tiny bit sceptical that these are the images of the very early universe as claimed, since it is all based on the value of the Hubble cosmology constant (constant of proportionality in the relation between the velocities of remote galaxies and their distances. It expresses the rate at which the universe is expanding).
p.s no, I do not favour the steady-state model either.
Awesome! Two absolutely beautiful images, and the one on the right is drastically better. You don’t say which is which.
I assume Hubble is the inferior image, but Hubble will still be badly wanted by astronomers who don’t get time on the new one, so there is no excuse for taking Hubble down.