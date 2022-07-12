censorship Climate ugliness

Andrew Dessler Cancels Economists from the Climate Debate

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
24 Comments

From MasterResource

By Robert Bradley Jr. — July 11, 2022

“In order to solve the climate problem, the first thing we need to do is ignore the economists.” – Andrew Dessler, May 14, 2022

“If you’re pushing fossil fuels at this point, you’re anti-human.” – Dessler, June 28, 2022

Andrew Dessler is the alarmist’s alarmist, joining Michael Mann and others who have declared war not only against fossil fuels but also against anyone who thinks otherwise. The two bring to mind the infamous Joe Romm, who carried the ugly torch back in his heyday.

Dessler is angry. His message of doom-and-gloom is not convincing many outside of the Church of Climate. And his emotions and disrespect work against his (hyped) activism. Consider his sarcastic paraphrase of the IPCC Summary for Policymakers:

Hey assholes. We’ve been telling you for decades that this was going to happen if we didn’t reduce greenhouse gas emissions. You didn’t listen and now it’s all happening. We hope you’re happy. Enjoy the heatwaves, intense rainfall, sea level rise, ocean acidification, and many other things, you fucking morons.

That’s Angry Andy, to whom every negative weather event is due to us and every positive weather event is, well, in spite of us.

Dessler will not debate physical climate science against an able opponent (why not?) as if fundamental questions of natural-versus-manmade warming were settled (they are not). He ignores plant biology (the work of Craig Idso) since that is on the benefit side of CO2 emissions and increasing atmospheric concentrations.

Dessler looks the other way at the profound problems of climate modeling where causality is sub-grid scale, for starters. He tries to cancel the esteemed Steven Koonin whose influential book Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters (2021) explains what Dessler does not want you to know.

Dessler does not understand Economics 101 either. Such concepts as opportunity cost and anticipatory entrepreneurship do not register well in his natural science mind. Energy density? Not part of his thinking. Energy affordability? That’s not an energy crisis.

—————-

Andrew Dessler now traffics on the economics and policy sides of the climate debate, far outside of his expertise–and his job as a chair professor in geosciences. (His colleagues in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at Texas A&M University must wonder about his agenda and priorities. But with tenure ….. )

Dessler’s latest is … ban the economists! On the one hand, he wants to cancel the “climate deniers” as out of the mainstream. Yet he relies on Stanford University engineer Mark Jacobson, an outlier for sure, to argue that renewables are cheap, reliable, and scalable. (They are not.)

Economists do not give Dessler the answers he so desperately wants, so he dismisses them. Bjorn Lomborg is one critic that wants to cancel. But the list of leading climate economists who cannot find a way to justify pricing carbon dioxide (CO2) anywhere close to Net Zero runs deep. Climate economists, in fact, are important to tone down climate activism, as Bryan Gould recently explained:

Rhetoric about climate change being an “existential threat,” a “crisis,” an “emergency” and even an “extinction-level event” has come, not just from overheated activists, but also from corporate leaders, bankers, bureaucrats, politicians, United Nations officials and more than a few scientists.”

Missing from that list? Economists. If the climate-emergency crowd were right, we should have stopped using fossil fuels and demanded that major producers immediately sequester the stuff underground. Most economists, by contrast, view the climate-change cost of fossil fuel use as a relatively small side effect that should not stand in the way of continued enjoyment of the global benefits of inexpensive and reliable energy.

How do I know? Partly because in 2018 the Nobel Prize committee for economics gave the award to Yale’s William Nordhaus for work on the economics of climate change that showed, among other things, both that aggressive emission reductions were costlier than doing nothing and that the optimal course of action would be to reduce emissions to only slightly below the business-as-usual case. As Robert Murphy and I explained in a study published by the Fraser Institute last year, Nordhaus’ analysis does not support the 1.5°C policy [of CO2 mitigation] or anything close to it….

[M]ainstream climate economists … view carbon dioxide emissions as a global problem, but not a huge one and not one that should cause us to radically alter the role of fossil energy in economic growth and development…. [T]he economic implication is that the optimal response to climate change is to keep using fossil fuels almost as much as if carbon dioxide wasn’t a greenhouse gas.

The way out of this mess begins by getting back to mainstream economics, mainstream science, and the more than occasional exercise of common sense.

Conclusion

Andrew Dessler has a problem, a big one. He is emotionally wed to a cause that is both wrongheaded and futile. He is in denial about the benefits of fossil fuels and CO2 greening, not to mention the benefit side of the human influence on climate. And Andy is mad as the world correctly prioritizes here-and-now problems over future, speculative ones.

Will this activist make mid-course corrections with climate and energy realism in place of exaggeration and alarm? Or will be become more and more shrill, while demeaning and teasing his adversaries who value economic freedom, affordable and reliable energy, and a greener, more productive earth?

5 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ron Long
July 12, 2022 10:15 am

Looks like Andrew Dessler needs a tune-up. I’m busy, or I would do it. Anybody?

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Ron Long
July 12, 2022 10:43 am

Perhaps Joe Bastardi and Andrew could settle it in a wrestling match, keep in mind Andrew is about a decade younger than Joe.

0
Reply
Brandon Galt
Reply to  Ron Long
July 12, 2022 11:19 am

He’d stop and get a tune up, but he’s too busy traveling to climate conferences.

0
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
July 12, 2022 10:19 am

The closing paragraph begins, “Will this activist make mid-course corrections with climate and energy realism in place of exaggeration and alarm?”

Nope. This climate nonsense has reached religious levels for Dessler. It, like with so many others, is his reason for existence.

Regards,
Bob

6
Reply
Tom Halla
July 12, 2022 10:22 am

A moral crusader like Anthony Comstock, who blamed all social ills on casual sex.

1
Reply
fretslider
July 12, 2022 10:29 am

Obviously, this one was a spoiled brat

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
July 12, 2022 10:43 am

Send him to the forward trenches in Ukraine. He might be good for diverting Russian fire.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
July 12, 2022 10:49 am

I didn’t realize monkeypox was this bad.

3
Reply
Cheshire Red
July 12, 2022 10:50 am

Here in the UK the 2006 Stern Review was an important propaganda tool to convince both Parliament and the wider public to accept the case for ‘renewables’ and ‘tackling climate change’.

But guess what? The major pitch was economic!

The Stern Review’s main conclusion is that the benefits of strong, early action on climate change far outweigh the costs of not acting.’

16 years later we see all around the world how ‘renewables’ are actually ‘ruinables’, causing financial mayhem everywhere they’re rolled out. And as if that wasn’t enough the past two years has emphatically proven the world isn’t anywhere near ready to ditch fossil fuels.

No wonder Dessler is angry!

Stern Review – Wikipedia

0
Reply
Snarling Dolphin
July 12, 2022 10:53 am

I dunno, Andy sounds like a credible scientist to me. /s

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
July 12, 2022 10:54 am

The Attack of the Bald Guys is in theaters near you.

2
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  ResourceGuy
July 12, 2022 11:01 am

Is this the long-awaited sequel to ‘The Attack of the Partly Bald Guys with Goatees’?

1
Reply
joe x
July 12, 2022 10:56 am

a mind is a terrible thing to waste.

0
Reply
Jeroen B.
Reply to  joe x
July 12, 2022 11:30 am

Objection! Assumes organ not in evidence!

0
Reply
Terry
July 12, 2022 10:59 am

The Dessler clown show continues. He won’t debate deniers because when he did he gets his butt handed to him. After listening to him on Joe Rogan I simply asked God to let me cross examine him for 1/2 an hour. I feel sorry for his students.

2
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  Terry
July 12, 2022 11:31 am

He won’t debate deniers because when he did he gets his butt handed to him

**************

As far as I am concerned, Dressler’s refusal to debate the climate skeptics is his implicit admission that the climate scare narrative doesn’t stand up to scientific scrutiny. He knows that, and that is why he engages in personal attacks (and cancels Steve Koonin and climate economists) rather than address and debate the science. It’s all he has.

And that is all we need to know.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 12, 2022 11:03 am

Of course Dessler is angry. Nothing he and his predicted has happened—Arctic summer ice didn’t disappear, sea level rise didn’t accelerate, models provably way off… Ruinables cannot work on the grid as advertised; rather they are expensive and intermittent. But his job and self esteem cannot let him admit any of this, which really pisses him off. Fun to watch his anger grow.

0
Reply
Steve Case
July 12, 2022 11:06 am

Hey a******s….Blah blah blah blah…you f*****g morons.
____________________________________________

Did he really write that? That’s the kind of unprofessionalism that gets most people off the team.

After following the links above, yeah, he wrote that.

1
Reply
JCM
July 12, 2022 11:07 am

Director of Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, Bjorn Stevens, who concedes some warming, is a strong opponent of drawing conclusions about ‘weather’ from current generation GCMs.

His interpretation is that they have really not taught us anything beyond our basic assumptions from 40 years ago. He also admits that current generation GCMs tell us nothing about how, where, or if weather has/will change. It is refreshing. I do not know how this reconciles with weather attribution ‘science’. Stevens says look at the observations.

His recent talk here gets into some details of his reasoning
https://youtu.be/Y-kDORzCKUc?t=1779

Most interestingly, he directly challenges Dessler’s modelling discussion group after his brief discussion in Q&A at the ongoing symposium session. Here they are actively discussing what has gone wrong with CMIP6. He calls the current gen CMIP “uncertainties” simple biases. Where one could draw all the same conclusions cheaply from reanalysis. The discussion after his brief presentation here is very informative. https://youtu.be/UVrQohyLOHI?t=2442

I have noticed in the 18 sessions that Dessler doesn’t talk much, but he gets really excited when the discussion talks about potentially disastrous warming. He is a cherry picker of the talking points he likes. Otherwise he remains quite silent when the bulk of presentations show the opposite of worse case scenarios etc. The psychological bias is unbelievably strong – I think this is common when one’s entire identify rides the on apocalyptic tales that brought one to notoriety. A few other names in this category also come to mind.

Dessler’s entire twitter rantings yesterday were in pre-emptive defense of renewables during the ERCOT Texas warnings. Climate scientists have a tendency to claim expertise way outside of their fields, but are highly hypocritical when it goes the other way. This twitter rant indicated deep insecurity to me. A fear of wrong-think. https://twitter.com/AndrewDessler

Dessler’s recent presentation to Rotarians completely side-steps energy transition costs and other problems as he completely hacks up his own talking points. This is because energy is outside his field of expertise. After this level of embarrassment it is time to resign.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tl28kgBcIUY

There is no need to butcher communication of the costs out of some interest to propagandize. Publicly funded scientists must never be paid to propagandize, but now it appears to be socially acceptable in their circles. I can’t imagine why their peers tolerate such crooked and biased behavior. Economists and Engineers are trained to discuss such matters.

The direct costs have been spelled out quite clearly by many organizations, particularly McKinsey consultants https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/sustainability/our-insights/the-net-zero-transition-what-it-would-cost-what-it-could-bring

The range of cost is plainly estimated to be 150-$300 trillion over the next 30 years. That is $5 to $10 trillion each and every year, for 30 years. This just to get existing customers connected. Nevermind the billions of humans with no access currently. Dessler tries to hide it for some reason in consumer unit costs and a bunch of other malarkey. If he believes the world is ending there should be no reason to sugar-coat the costs.

1
Reply
markl
July 12, 2022 11:30 am

At first the message was AGW was going to kill us in X years. X years passed with business as usual. Now they’re trying to tell us it wasn’t business as usual and all their prognostications were realized despite no data to support them. “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

1
Reply
Phil Salmon
July 12, 2022 11:39 am

Climateers like Mann, Dessler, Oreskes and Cook collectively fired the first artillery barrage on behalf of Vladimir Putin in preparation for Russia’s Ukraine invasion.

They succeeded in the planned result of weakening the west’s energy security.

Spassiba Tovarisch Dessler!

0
Reply
william Johnston
July 12, 2022 11:47 am

He evidently also has a limited vocabulary.

0
Reply
ThisWasTheGoal
July 12, 2022 11:47 am

Andrew Epstein’s Steamboat Institute debate with Andrew Dessler is good, the 2 Andrews do combat. One lies and the other speaks the truth.

Debate on Climate Change with Authors Alex Epstein and Andrew Dressler

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/03/14/epstein-vs-dessler-should-america-rapidly-eliminate-fossil-fuel-use-to-prevent-climate-catastrophe/

Last edited 11 minutes ago by ThisWasTheGoal
0
Reply
David Baird
July 12, 2022 11:49 am

In order to solve the economic crisis, ignore the climate change zealots. Any guess which option works best.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Agriculture Climate ugliness

Climate Campaign to Eliminate Food Waste

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
censorship

LinkedIn Bans Scientist for Presenting Inconvenient Truths About CO2

3 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics Climate ugliness Opinion

Claim: An Eco-Terrorist Wing Would Help Peaceful Climate Activists Win

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness

Green Communism: “… eradicate the energy privilege of rich countries”

4 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

censorship Climate ugliness

Andrew Dessler Cancels Economists from the Climate Debate

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Agriculture Climate FAIL

BJORN LOMBORG: Going organic might be fashionably green, but it won’t feed the world

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Oceans Paleoclimatology

Stronger Overturning Circulation in the Pacific During the Last Glacial Period

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics Opinion

WEF: “The colour of democracy is green”

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: