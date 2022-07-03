Surveys

Shock Survey: A Quarter of Young Europeans Don’t Worry About Anthropogenic Climate Change

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Generational teenage rebellion may finally be kicking in for climate change. Or maybe they just don’t like being told what to do by anyone.

Quarter of young Europeans don’t believe in human-driven climate change

EXCLUSIVE

On average, older Europeans are more likely to believe in human-driven climate change

By Will Hazell

Education Correspondent

July 3, 2022 2:19 pm(Updated 4:00 pm)

More in Common interviewed more than 26,000 adults on their thoughts about climate change across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain.

The study found that on average, older people were more likely to believe in human-driven climate change. 

While 63 per cent of 18 to 29-year-olds believed that climate change is “real and caused by human action”, the figure was 66 per cent for 30 to 54-year-olds and 71 per cent for those aged 55 and over. 

Among 18 to 29-year-olds, 22 per cent believed that climate change is “part of the earth’s natural cycle and human action is not to blame”, while 4 per cent thought it is “not happening”.

The exception was the United Kingdom, where 83 per cent of 18 to 29-year-olds said they were worried about climate change, compared to 72 per cent of older adults. 

Read more: https://inews.co.uk/news/environment/young-europeans-dont-believe-climate-change-1720578

I couldn’t find the link on the More in Common website, so maybe they haven’t published it yet.

I haven’t got a good explanation for why Britain is such a holdout. Language proximity to the USA might be a factor, but plenty of Europeans watch American movies and other content, English is widely taught in European schools.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John the Econ
July 3, 2022 6:30 pm

It could be that European science and economic education is better than Britain’s and ours, and better educated kids are more apt to see through the scientific, economic, and rhetorical inconsistencies of the green propaganda everyone else accepts at face value. Or at least one can hope.

2
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  John the Econ
July 3, 2022 7:09 pm

European education is certainly better in some respects, when I compared the climate crisis to a previous great government sponsored crisis to a Dutchman, he understood straight away what I was saying, even if he didn’t agree with it. Most English speaking people don’t receive that level of history teaching.

1
Reply
Paul
July 3, 2022 6:35 pm

25% is not enough, though I’ll take it.

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
July 3, 2022 6:59 pm

From the article: “I haven’t got a good explanation for why Britain is such a holdout.”

It seems to me that Britain has been the focal point for many climate change demonstrations, so the young people in Britain would be more exposed to the climate change propaganda.

1
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Tom Abbott
July 3, 2022 7:12 pm

The center for extinction insanity morons

0
Reply
MarkW
July 3, 2022 7:16 pm

Even when they “cared”, it was always last, or next to last on the list of things that were important to them.

Last edited 44 minutes ago by MarkW
1
Reply
Stevek
July 3, 2022 7:56 pm

They are so force fed the climate change crap, maybe they are rebelling. It is a good thing as some will actually look at the data in an objective manner and realize that much of what they have been fed is nonsense.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Hypocrisy Surveys

Claim: Europeans Don’t Care Enough about Climate Change to Act

2 years ago
Eric Worrall
Surveys

VOX Poll: People are More Afraid of Clowns than Climate Change

6 years ago
Eric Worrall
Surveys

AP Poll: Americans Increasingly Unconcerned about Climate Change

7 years ago
Eric Worrall
Stephan Lewandowsky Surveys

Quote of the Week – 'Cooked up' surveys lack integrity

8 years ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Surveys

Shock Survey: A Quarter of Young Europeans Don’t Worry About Anthropogenic Climate Change

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

June In Tokyo, Hachijojima Island Hasn’t Warmed In Decades

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
flooding Weather

Coldest, Wettest & Stormiest – The Good Old Days Before Global Warming

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Ridiculae

Aussie ‘Ambassador for Women’ claims ‘climate change’ causes rape! ‘Exacerbates the risks of sexual & gender-based violence’

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: