Shock Survey: A Quarter of Young Europeans Don’t Worry About Anthropogenic Climate Change

Essay by Eric Worrall

Generational teenage rebellion may finally be kicking in for climate change. Or maybe they just don’t like being told what to do by anyone.

Quarter of young Europeans don’t believe in human-driven climate change

EXCLUSIVE

On average, older Europeans are more likely to believe in human-driven climate change

By Will Hazell

Education Correspondent

July 3, 2022 2:19 pm(Updated 4:00 pm)

…

More in Common interviewed more than 26,000 adults on their thoughts about climate change across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain.

The study found that on average, older people were more likely to believe in human-driven climate change.

While 63 per cent of 18 to 29-year-olds believed that climate change is “real and caused by human action”, the figure was 66 per cent for 30 to 54-year-olds and 71 per cent for those aged 55 and over.

Among 18 to 29-year-olds, 22 per cent believed that climate change is “part of the earth’s natural cycle and human action is not to blame”, while 4 per cent thought it is “not happening”.

…

The exception was the United Kingdom, where 83 per cent of 18 to 29-year-olds said they were worried about climate change, compared to 72 per cent of older adults.

…