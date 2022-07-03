Aussie ‘Ambassador for Women’ claims ‘climate change’ causes rape! ‘Exacerbates the risks of sexual & gender-based violence’

From Climate Depot



“The consequences of climate change can exacerbate the risk of sexual & gender-based violence, especially those facing intersecting forms of discrimination including Indigenous women & girls,” tweeted Christine Clarke, the “Australian Ambassador for Women and Girls” on June 28, 2022. Clarke featured a video with her climate gender violence message.

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot July 2, 2022 7:07 PM

The consequences of climate change can exacerbate the risk of sexual & gender-based violence, especially those facing intersecting forms of discrimination including Indigenous women & girls. Listen to 🇦🇺’s #HRC50 annual statement discussion on women’s rights pic.twitter.com/2JztSugqEW — Australian Ambassador for Women and Girls (@AusAmbGender) June 28, 2022

Christine Clarke’s bio claims she “advocates for gender equality and the human rights of women and girls.”

“As we confront the climate crisis, women and girls’ human rights, must be at the center of our collective efforts. Climate change and its consequences can exacerbate the risks of sexual and gender-based violence. This risk is most acute for women and girls facing multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination and inequality, including indigenous women and girls,” Clarke explained in the video she posted.

“We stand with Pacific women and girls in responding to the climate crisis, including by providing negotiator training to support woman delegates from Pacific island countries to represent their countries in international climate change meetings,” Clarke said.

She added, that “women and girls’ human rights is an important part of securing the future of our planet and a better future for us all” and “addressing violence against women and girls in the context of climate change and the women’s peace and security agenda.”

Clarke was appointed to this position on January 31, 2022, by the Australian Government: “Today I announce the appointment of Ms. Christine Clarke CSC as Australia’s next Ambassador for Women and Girls. Promoting gender equality, the rights of women and girls, is a priority for Australia. As Australia’s Ambassador for Women and Girls, Ms Clarke will work to ensure that gender equality, and empowerment of women and girls, is a central focus of Australia’s diplomatic, development, and regional security efforts,” Australian Senator the Hon Marise Payne wrote.

“Prior to commencing in the role of Ambassador for Women and Girls, Christine Clarke worked with the Pacific Gender Section in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, on Reserve Service following completion of her lengthy full-time Navy career in June 2021.

Climate Depot analysis:

This is not the first time climate and sexual violence and/or rape have been linked. In 2013, United Nations IPCC Contributing Author Solomon Hsiang a public policy prof. at U. of Calif., Berkeley, co-authored a study in the journal Science claiming the following: ‘The study found that the rate of interpersonal violence, including assaults & rapes, increases 4% for every ‘standard deviation change in climate toward warmer temps or more extreme rainfall.” Intergroup conflict rises 14%’

Climate Depot’s Morano mocked the study at the time, stating, “Quick, pass carbon tax & prevent rape/murder! New Warmist study: ‘Between 2010 & 2099, climate change will cause an additional 30,000 murders, 200,000 cases of rape, 1.4’”

UN IPCC’s lead author Dr. Richard Tol also ridiculed the study in 2013, asking, “How long before a rapist argues ‘I’m innocent, climate change made me do it?” Tol added, “Climate change will not turn us all into rapists and murderers.”

Here are some Twitter replies to Clark’s linking of climate change and rape:

“50 years from now when historians look at why the Western Empire fell, they will look at videos like this and realize we voted incompetents into public office.This is what happens when your notes get mixed in with another topic.”

“Its competition to see who can say the most ridiculous thing out there folks.”Translated as, “I’ve got to justify my salary with a word salad speech filled with popular cliches so I can get back to doing nothing”

“That’s the strangest word salad I’ve heard for ages. Is this a parody?”

“You’ll need a chiropractor after the acrobatics you’ve performed trying to link the two topics.”

“It means that the ice caps melting will cause you to attack your wife. Just roll with it, it’s science.”

“Is there anything that’s not claimed to be ‘consequences of climate change?’”

“Progressivism 101: Leverage fear and grievances to achieve more government control.”

