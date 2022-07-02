Lowy Institute Climate Concern 2022. Note I added the captions for compactness. Source Lowy Institute
Climate Politics Polls

Lowy Institute: Climate Concern “Plateauing” in Australia

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
16 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Climate concern may not be the big political driver in Australia’s lurch to the left which everyone thought it was.

In a puzzling trend, concern about climate change has plateaued

BEC COLVIN 

Latest polling shows emissions reduction may not have been the hot button issue that swayed the Australian electorate.

In 2022, 60 per cent of Australians feel that climate change is a serious problem that should be addressed urgently.

With this significant change to the Australian climate policy regime, it’s a puzzle then to see that the Lowy Institute’s annual pollingshows little change in the pattern of aggregate climate opinion between the polling conducted around the 2019 election, and the most recent polling conducted two months before the 2022 election. In 2022, 60 per cent of Australians feel that climate change is a serious problem that should be addressed urgently (a further 29 per cent think climate change is a real but less-than-urgent problem, and 10 per cent are not sure that it is a problem at all). This hardly differs from the 61 per cent in 2019. In fact, the Lowy Institute’s polling has indicated a clear majority of Australians have favoured urgent action on climate change for a good five years now; well ahead of the 2022 change of government to give power to a party with comparatively stronger climate ambition.

The stabilisation of climate opinion in the Lowy Institute’s polling from 2018 at a near 60 per cent majority wanting urgent action follows a tumultuous decade of climate politics in Australia featuring unprecedented industry mobilisation, within and between party conflict, and divisive political campaigning. Given the high point of climate opinion at the beginning of the Lowy Institute’s polling in 2006 with demand for urgent action at 68 percent, it’s significant that climate opinion could erode as far as its low point in 2012, when it dipped to 36 per cent. And, it’s particularly significant that public support for urgent action waned under the Rudd-Gillard-Rudd Labor governments of 2007–2013 that worked to implement a climate policy regime, against unprecedented public opposition campaigning by the minerals industry, before strengthening under the Abbot-Turnbull-Morrison Coalition governments of 2013–2022 that came to power from opposition with a commitment to “axe the tax” on carbon emissions.

Should Australians demand ambitious climate action until they have to grapple with the realities of and contestation about climate policy implementation? If climate opinion remains stable at 60 per cent favouring urgent action while the Albanese government implements its climate policy regime – potentially against the headwinds of the powerful “Carbon Club”opposition from politics, industry and the media – the question of whether the 2022 election marks a step-change in Australia’s relationship with climate action may be answerable.

Read more: https://www.lowyinstitute.org/the-interpreter/puzzling-trend-concern-about-climate-change-has-plateaued

I guess the real explanation for the change in Federal government last May was, nobody liked former Aussie Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Possibly the most damaging thing ScoMo did during his tenure is describe the entire state of Western Australia as “Cave Dwellers”, not modern humans – my conservative WA friends were still spitting about it in the leadup to the election. They didn’t vote for him. This misstep was closely followed by mishandling of a parliamentary sexual assault case, which caused a crash in support from women voters, and other episodes of poor judgement like leaving for a holiday in the middle of a major bushfire, which made ScoMo seem out of touch and insensitive to people’s needs. This his final fake looking pivot, his detail free attempt to embrace Net Zero, made him look weak and duplicitous.

One fascinating point made by Lowy is that climate concern tends to plummet when a government is elected which attempts to do something about carbon emissions, presumably because the economic pain caused by the attempt is a wake up call that there are other priorities. The current Aussie government has already had problems on that front, skyrocketing energy prices and blackout threats.

Lowy didn’t mention Climategate, though Aussie climate concern was falling well before 2009, when the Climategate emails were released. Climategate was a rare public reveal, which for a time shattered people’s perceptions of scientific objectivity, because it showed scientists acting more like spoiled children or politicians than scientists – applying questionable looking “tricks” and fiddles to data, like apparently deleting data which didn’t comply with the narrative they were presenting, denying skeptics access to data, threats of physical violence, and using dirty tricks like threats of boycotting scientific journals to try to exclude competing viewpoints, or try to have unsympathetic journal editors fired.

The funniest part of this poll is the confirmation that Greens are their own worst enemies. If greens had embraced nuclear power from the start, there would have been no painful economic wakeup call, and possibly even no Climategate. I only started questioning the alleged climate crisis because of the vehement rejection of the most obvious solution. Many of us had similar wakeup calls along the path to skepticism. It was like Greens wanted to fail.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nick Stokes
July 2, 2022 6:08 pm

“Climate Concern “Plateauing” in Australia”
﻿at a high level
In 2022, 60 per cent of Australians feel that climate change is a serious problem that should be addressed urgently “
That is a good majority in electoral terms. If they decided the previous government thought differently, that would explain a lot of the swing.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Nick Stokes
-4
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
July 2, 2022 6:11 pm

Lowy makes the point climate concern was at a similar level in 2019, when Bill Shorten was the climate candidate – Shorten lost. And if Albanese doesn’t sort out the electricity situation PDQ, that climate concern will likely start to plummet, like it did under Rudd and Gillard.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
5
Reply
Gary Pearse
Reply to  Eric Worrall
July 2, 2022 7:34 pm

I guess I’m not surprised that electorates these days seem to act illogically. A very stiff economic kick in the backside is needed to budge ideologically entrenched voters. Ive tried to tell friends and family that the party they have always voted for is not what they think it is today. Everything but the name has changed.

‘Liberals’ have shifted so far left that the traditional left is virtually irrelevant. It seems that the left doesn’t care about people anymore with the outsourcing of their constituency to Eurocentric global governance boffins. Liberals similarly get voted in locally but their loyalty is to the globalists, too. Oddly conservatives seem more concerned about what is happening to the poor than the other parties.

In UK, the parties are totally homogenized. No one seems to care about the well-being of the their people, or the industries that give them jobs.

I’m afraid impoverishment reaching up into the middle class will be needed to shake up generations brainwashed K to PhD in school and numbing by governments and the media.

That Pink line in the graph is we sceptics at 10%! Even though John the Cartoonist Cook’s 97% consensus study was hogwash, he isn’t really far off on the overall status of where the population is. I hope Atlas’s shoulder can hold out.

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Gary Pearse
July 2, 2022 7:49 pm

Everyone says they’re worried about “the climate” until it comes to costing them $$$$s personally.

Look at how poorly all those “pay extra for environmentally friendly whatever” programs have fared.

And a couple of days ago I posted this graph from the UN’s 7 million people survey across 194 countries, where people rated ‘Action On Climate Change’ LAST out of 16 possible major concerns in life.

UN My world 7 million survey life priorities.jpg
0
Reply
Graham
Reply to  Nick Stokes
July 2, 2022 6:40 pm

Hey Nick .
You can fool some of the people some of the time .
But you can’t fool all of the people and with present energy policies in Aus the public are waking up .
When stupid policies start affecting nearly every ones pocket people begin to question why and think again .
Constant climate propaganda works well untill every day life is affected with rising prices of nearly every thing .
The electors generally get the government that they deserve .
So good luck as you sure will need it .

2
Reply
Herbert
Reply to  Nick Stokes
July 2, 2022 7:45 pm

Nick,
60% support for the proposition that “climate change is a serious problem that should be addressed urgently” is indeed a good majority in electoral terms.
The problem is that the support is fragile, and depends on the framing of the question.
The support has gone from 68%(2006) to 36% (2012) to 60% now.
In addition you will find surveys indicating that when the cost of “urgent action on climate change” requires personal financial sacrifice by citizens the desire for action evaporates.
At about $100+ a month, in Australia, only a single digit number of citizens are prepared to contribute to “saving the planet.”
In the US, $40+ a month seems to be the cut off.
Worse for your argument, the “urgent action” proposed by the new Federal Labor Government is the “Powering Australia” energy policy.
According to this, a transition to 82% renewables by 2030 and Net Zero 2050 will cost nothing,(not even ‘less than the cost of a cappuccino a week’ as Kevin Rudd said in 2007),will produce 605,000 new green jobs, and will see a refund to the public of $275 yearly on energy bills by 2030.
This nonsense before the election is still being peddled by Albanese while electricity costs have increased nationally on 1 July by 12% to 18% and that is just the start.
Contrary modelling commissioned by the IPA predicts that energy bills will double by 2030.
We will see who is correct.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
July 2, 2022 6:33 pm

There is enough of a nihilist element among serious greens that they act as if they do not care if society melts down.

5
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 2, 2022 7:23 pm

Yes, but they need the support of the less committed to realise their vision, so that obvious lack of concern rapidly translates into stalled momentum.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
July 2, 2022 6:42 pm

Is that another way of saying Peak Stupid?

4
Reply
John V. Wright
July 2, 2022 6:52 pm

Yes – and let’s not forget that although the Left managed to change the terminology to ‘climate change’ (not even ‘manmade climate change’ in media shorthand), the public don’t forget that it used to be called ‘global warming’ – and as Christopher Monckton pointed out on this blog just a few hours ago, it isn’t getting any warmer…

3
Reply
Mike
July 2, 2022 7:17 pm

Sad to see only 10% see no ”problem”

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Mike
July 2, 2022 7:24 pm

Australia, like Britain, has a relentlessly green state broadcaster, which people have been trained from birth to trust.

1
Reply
Danley Wolfe
July 2, 2022 7:24 pm

Blogo stuff, not a game changer !!

1
Reply
Geoff Sherrington
July 2, 2022 7:25 pm

Temperature is also on a ‘plateau’ and has been for the last 10 years.
Geoff S
http://www.geoffstuff.com/uahjune.jpg

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Geoff Sherrington
July 2, 2022 7:29 pm

They’ve gone quieter than usual on their “end of snow” predictions…

1
Reply
David S
July 2, 2022 8:01 pm

In 2022, 60 per cent of Australians feel that climate change is a serious problem that should be addressed urgently.” That’s a significant majority. So the Australians are in for a lot more climate change legislative pain.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics EPA

MILLOY: SCOTUS Has Crippled Biden’s EPA, But There’s Only One Way to Stop Them for Good

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Government idiocy Opinion

Aussie Climate Minister Promises to Legislate Away that Evil CO2

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Climate Politics

An Unnecessary Tragedy: The New Mexico Hermit’s Peak Fire

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Opinion

“Get a Real Job”: NSW Deputy Premier Lashes Out at Climate Protestors

4 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics Polls

Lowy Institute: Climate Concern “Plateauing” in Australia

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
EPA

Supreme Court Issues Pro-Science & Democracy Ruling on CO2: Morano: ‘One Small Step for Climate Sanity, One Giant Leap for Democracy’

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Hiatus in Global Warming

The New Pause Lengthens to 7 Years 10 Months

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Atmospheric physics

Thermodynamics of the Climate System

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: