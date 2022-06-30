Climate Lawsuits EPA

All Eyes on SCOTUS: Supreme Court to Issue Climate Endangerment Finding Ruling – To Decide if EPA, or Congress, has authority to regulate CO2

From Climate Depot

The case before the U.S. Supreme Court is West Virginia vs. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).The primary plaintiff of the case is West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey; he is joined by attorney generals from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. Morrissey’s office is also representing the interests of two coal companies in the case. The EPA, backed by the administration of President Joe Biden, is being represented by the U.S. Solicitor General. … In a 2007 Supreme Court case, the Justices ruled 5-4 in Massachusetts vs. EPA that the agency has to limit greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act if they’re a threat to public health. In a 2009  endangerment finding, the EPA determined carbon dioxide was indeed a threat to public health.  Based on that Supreme Court ruling, the Trump administration couldn’t simply kill the CPP; it needed to have a plausible replacement to it.

The plaintiffs argue that decisions around emissions should be at the hands of elected officials and not the EPA. … What the court decides will have huge implications for the scope of federal administrative power and climate change policy.

Flashback 2007: Inhofe Spokesman Morano: ‘CO2 is not an air pollutant and should not be treated as one’…

Flashback: The Vindication of EPA’s Alan Carlin: ‘In 2009, when EPA announced its ‘endangerment’ finding…Carlin, a 35-year veteran EPA employee…produced a 98-page critique’

Flashback: EPA whistleblower Alan Carlin is ‘a national hero’ — ‘Future generations will owe him an extraordinary debt of gratitude for saying what needed to be said’

U.S. Supreme Court About to Issue New Climate Change Related Ruling

On the very last day of court opinions being issued in their current session, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a new climate change related ruling, bringing an end to a string of high-profile cases announced in recent days. The case before the U.S. Supreme Court is West Virginia vs. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The case was last heard by the Court in February and it is expected to be among the last rulings announced on Wednesday morning as the court wraps up work prior to summer recess.

The primary plaintiff of the case is West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey; he is joined by attorney generals from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. Morrissey’s office is also representing the interests of two coal companies in the case.

The EPA, backed by the administration of President Joe Biden, is being represented by the U.S. Solicitor General.

Ultimately, the plaintiffs are arguing that the EPA doesn’t have the authority to regulate power plant emissions and that Congress should be granted that authority. The plaintiffs argue that decisions around emissions should be at the hands of elected officials and not the EPA.

The EPA responds to the argument by saying that the Court should not read into the text an artificial restriction because any qualification would be directed at the states, not the federal agency.

What the court decides will have huge implications for the scope of federal administrative power and climate change policy.

The U.S. Supreme Court is made up of these 9 justices: from left to right: Justice Samuel A. Alito, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice John Roberts, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Amy Coney, Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Image: SCOTUS/Press Pool Photography

The Clean Air Act of 1963 was the first federal legislation regarding air pollution control. It established a federal program within the U.S. Public Health Service and authorized research into techniques for monitoring and controlling air pollution. Four years later, in 1967, the Air Quality Act was enacted to expand federal government activities. Specifically, the 1967 updated permitted the government to pursue enforcement proceedings as it related to interstate air pollution transport. As part of the process, the federal government for the first time conducted significant, widespread ambient monitoring studies and stationary source inspections to understand the release and movement of pollutants into the air.

However, the move to further regulate clean air was pushed by Republican President Richard Nixon. On December 31, 1970, Nixon signed the Clean Air Act, a landmark piece of legislation that led to significant public health and environmental benefits around the country.

“I think that 1970 will be known as the year of the beginning, in which we really began to move on the problems of clean air and clean water and open spaces for the future generations of America,” said President Nixon at the signing.

President Nixon established the Environmental Protection Agency in 1970, with a focus on clean air and eventually clean water. In his 1970 State of the Union Address, President Nixon said, “The great question of the seventies is, shall we surrender to our surroundings, or shall we make our peace with nature and begin to make reparations for the damage we have done to our air, to our land, and to our water?”

Since becoming law, the Clean Air Act has seen significant amendments added over time, with 1977 and 1990 increasing the authority and responsibility of the federal government.

After the Clean Air Act’s first 20 years, in 1990, according to the EPA, it prevented more than 200,000 premature deaths and almost 700,000 cases of chronic bronchitis were avoided. From 1990 to 2010, total emissions of the six principal air pollutants decreased by more than 41 percent, while the Gross Domestic Product increased by more than 64 percent.

In recent years, some have wanted to expand the scope of the Clean Air Act to tackle climate change. While the science remains inconclusive, many scientists believe there is a link between air pollution and an evolving global climate, with some expressing the theory that carbon dioxide, the primary byproduct of gas and diesel engines and fossil-fueled power plants, is impacting global temperatures around Earth.

In the 1970 law, the EPA was required to issue new “standards of performance” for every newly constructed “stationary sources” of pollution, which include power plants. All regulations of power plants must undergo this process and the federal government partners with state governments to ensure EPA standards are met through coordinated enforcement measures.

In 2015, President Barack Obama’s administration set the Clean Power Plan within the Clean Air Act. The Clean Power Plan (CPP) set the first-ever limits on carbon pollution from U.S. power plants. The intent of President Obama’s plan was to rein-in power plant pollution and speed transition away from fossil fuels, citing climate change as the primary reason for the the updated rule.

In 2019, President Donald Trump’s administration killed the Clean Power Plan.  Then-EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler criticized the Obama policy, saying, “The CPP would have asked low- and middle-income Americans to bear the costs of the previous administration’s climate plan.” Wheeler added,  “One analysis predicted double-digit electricity price increases in 40 states under the CPP.”

In a 2007 Supreme Court case, the Justices ruled 5-4 in Massachusetts vs. EPA that the agency has to limit greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act if they’re a threat to public health. In a 2009  endangerment finding, the EPA determined carbon dioxide was indeed a threat to public health.  Based on that Supreme Court ruling, the Trump administration couldn’t simply kill the CPP; it needed to have a plausible replacement to it.

With the CPP repealed, the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule was put in its place.  The ACE rule establishes emission guidelines for states to use when developing plans to limit carbon dioxide at their coal-fired electric generating units.

The ACE rule was short lived, however. On January 19, 2021, the D.C. Circuit Court vacated the Affordable Clean Energy rule and remanded to the EPA for further proceedings consistent with its opinion.

At this time, President Biden and the EPA hasn’t revived President Obama’s Clean Power Plan, saying they want to formulate their own regulations for power plants.

Before a new rule could be created though, West Virginia and other Plaintiffs brought the matter before the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court could agree with West Virginia, putting climate change policy out of the EPA’s hands and into that of Congress and/or individual states to do what they feel is best for their voters interests.  Such a decision would kill President Biden’s ambitious plans to make the U.S. power sector completely free of carbon pollution by 2035. With Congress unable to move along any bipartisan policy dealing with air pollution, any decision by the Supreme Court to restrict the President’s administration and EPA from regulating greenhouses would lead to action for now.

The Supreme Court could decide to look narrowly at the Clean Air Act’s language about the EPA’s authority of power plants. In this case, it may provide an avenue for the EPA to regulate greenhouse gas pollution through something other than the Clean Air Act.

Either way, the Supreme Court’s ruling will be watched carefully by everyone tracking the future of carbon dioxide emissions in America.

Simonsays
June 30, 2022 2:27 am

Hopefully at some point Climate Change Science will be tested in a court of law. This unfortunately is not the right case. Can’t wait for that day to come.

Simon
Reply to  Simonsays
June 30, 2022 3:00 am

Been done several times already. https://niwa.co.nz/news/niwa%E2%80%99s-climate-science-vindicated-in-court-of-appeal

Derg
Reply to  Simon
June 30, 2022 3:14 am

The colluuuusion clown appears. I suppose you believe Trump grabbed the steering wheel from the back of a Presidential limo too 😉

Simonsays
Reply to  Derg
June 30, 2022 3:18 am

Trump must have really long arms. Maybe the longest ever, probably the best longest arms in history, everybody says so.

Vuk
Reply to  Simonsays
June 30, 2022 3:41 am

just being curious

Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
June 30, 2022 3:47 am

details

Simonsays
Reply to  Simon
June 30, 2022 3:16 am

If your going to troll.you need.tonraise the bar.

“Unless the decision maker has followed a clearly improper process, the Court will be reluctant to adjudicate on matters of science and substitute its own inexpert view of the science if there is a tenable expert opinion.” And “unless the Trust can point to some defect in NIWA’s decision-making process or show that the decision was clearly wrong in principle or in law, this Court will not intervene. This Court should not seek to determine or resolve scientific questions demanding the evaluation of contentious expert opinion.”

fretslider
Reply to  Simon
June 30, 2022 3:29 am

New Zealand?

Morticia Arden and 5 million lockdowners?

Right

Vuk
June 30, 2022 3:04 am

Battle lines are drawn over mega oil pipeline for UgandaIn Uganda’s lush rift valley, a geological marvel, work is beginning on an infrastructure project of epic proportions: an oil pipeline stretching 900 miles to the Tanzanian coast. The East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline, or Eacop, will make Uganda an oil producer for the first time.
Go on, tell the Ugandan’s to stop destroying the planet.

fretslider
Reply to  Vuk
June 30, 2022 3:31 am

“Britain may stop supplying gas to mainland Europe if hit by shortages…. “ Grauniad

Vuk
Reply to  fretslider
June 30, 2022 3:57 am

It’s all a big farce.
About half of the UK’s gas comes from the North Sea, and a third is sourced from Norway. The rest is made up of imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) transported to the UK by sea from countries such as Qatar and the US. The Russian gas that the UK receives also comes in LNG form.

Ron Long
June 30, 2022 3:25 am

If the Supremes rule that congress must make the rules and not various Agencies, like the EPA, that will be both a step in the right direction and the beginning of a lot more Congressional Drama. When the Nixon Administration created the EPA they intended an Agency that cleaned up dangerously bad pollution, and, more-or-les they succeeded. They did not intend to allow various Presidents to weaponize the EPA to simply appeal to their own voting block, they intended that the EPA would utilize Science to identify actual pollution sources and remedies. The Greening of the Earth suggests CO2 is not a pollutant.

Derg
Reply to  Ron Long
June 30, 2022 3:37 am

Suggests?

Tom Halla
June 30, 2022 3:25 am

Well, the previous majority in Mass.v EPA is gone, and Roberts will not be able to control the outcome.

David Dibbell
June 30, 2022 3:26 am

Either way, the Supreme Court’s ruling will be watched carefully by everyone tracking the future of carbon dioxide emissions in America.”

Meanwhile, regardless of what is decided, the CO2 channel keeps transmitting the output of the variable emitter. The atmosphere is the authentic model of its own performance, and anyone can watch its highly self-regulating operation as a heat engine. Grasp what is happening in these visualizations from NOAA’s GOES-East satellite, and lose the fear of non-condensing GHGs.

https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/fulldisk_band.php?sat=G16&band=16&length=48&dim=1

(For numbers-oriented readers, the color scale used for these visualizations of high-resolution sensing indicates the “brightness temperature” calculated from the radiance. The radiance at 50C on the scale is 13 times the radiance at -90C on the scale.)

It’s not a “trap.”

Derg
Reply to  David Dibbell
June 30, 2022 3:38 am

And the earth is not a greenhouse.

commieBob
June 30, 2022 3:46 am

As far as I can tell, most legal experts agreed that Roe v. Wade was deficient in a legal sense. So, ignoring whether or not the policy implications were valid, it made sense for the Supreme Court to dump it. That gives me hope that it will similarly dump the EPA’s power to regulate CO2.

It makes sense for the court to similarly dump the EPA’s power to regulate things based on a supposed public health concern.

Cars cause many deaths. In theory, the EPA could ban cars as a public health hazard.

If you banned cars and trucks, that would crash the economy. In any event, the benefits they provide far exceed the harms. The decision on that belongs with elected legislators, not unaccountable bureaucrats.

