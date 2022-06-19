Climate Politics Energy Fail

The Democrats’ Energy Disaster

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
43 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The New York Sun exposes the inherent contradictions in Biden’s green agenda:

Biden demands energy companies invest tens of billions more in new drilling infrastructure, when everyone knows that tomorrow, when prices recede, Democrats are going to go right back to passing laws and regulations that undercut their business.


Democrats have spent decades warning that the United States must stop using the most efficient and affordable energy sources or it will be consumed by heat waves, fireballs and cataclysmic weather events.
Every flood, every hurricane — every natural event, really — is now blamed on climate change. We have burdened our children with an irrational dread over their future. Then again, many in The Cult of Malthus won’t even have children.
So, why, if we’re on the precipice of this apocalypse, if saving the planet trumps every other concern, is President Biden begging everyone to drill?
On the days Democrats aren’t blaming Vladimir Putin for rising gas prices (a cost the president not long ago argued was worth paying for “freedom”), they’re blaming oil companies for profiteering.
Wednesday, as the national average hit $5.014 (nearly $2 higher than last year), Mr. Biden sent letters to refining companies threatening to once again abuse his executive powers if they do not immediately alleviate high prices — a political appeal to the imaginary “greedflation.”
Mr. Biden, who promised a 100 percent “clean-energy economy” with “net-zero emissions” in a couple of decades, now demands energy companies, already at utilization rates above 90 percent, invest tens of billions more in new drilling infrastructure, when everyone knows that tomorrow, when prices recede, Democrats are going to go right back to passing laws and regulations that undercut their business.
Today, Democrats demand CEOs spend more; tomorrow, they will promise to “hold oil executives accountable” and drag them in front of congressional committees where they will be scolded by economically illiterate windbags.
That future is baked into today’s price. Because Democrats’ energy policy is a schizophrenic mess, oscillating from puerile to pernicious. You can’t spend decades working to undercut production and campaign on the promise of destroying an industry and then demand it turn on a dime when it’s politically convenient.
Democrats will argue that this is a unique emergency as prices have spiked to historic highs. Guess what? Energy prices will always be at historic highs when you create shortages, which is exactly what progressives have been advocating we do for years.
Virtually every left-wing energy proposal in the past two decades, if not longer, has been designed to create false scarcity, either through fabricated marketplaces and stringent regulations or by putting caps on production. This is what they wanted.
“No more drilling on federal lands,” Mr. Biden promised during the 2020 presidential campaign. “No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period, ends, number one.” Not number two. Number one. “No more — no new fracking,” the president also said. Blue states across the country have either banned fracking or are in the process of banning fracking projects.
And, on the first day of his presidency, Mr. Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement — an accord he is now working hard to break — revoking permits for Keystone XL, a 1,700-mile pipeline that was going to carry approximately 800,000 barrels of oil a day into the United States (also baked into the price).
Mr. Biden signed a slew of executive orders prioritizing climate change over energy production, halting oil and natural gas leases on all public lands. When a court blocked him, the Biden administration appealed the decision, even as indications of an energy spike were clear.
Rather than threatening price controls, the president should just rescind all his executive orders.
Of course, until some new technology is devised, implementing any policy that resembles the Green New Deal — the plan Biden says is the “framework” for his own efforts on “environmental justice” — would hold approximately the same economic consequences as having coronavirus economic shutdowns for 30 years straight.
That’s merely if we followed the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommendations on carbon emissions. Last year, with inflation already looming, Mr. Biden preached that it was a “moral imperative” to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from 2005 levels by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050. That’s a policy that will have us fondly reminiscing about $5.00 a gallon.
Energy policy can’t be capriciously implemented and then abandoned every time the Democrats’ poll numbers flail. This is just a little taste of the Green New Deal. There is no sentient being that could accept the notion that Democrats are the party that is in favor of abundant fossil fuels. Hopefully, the price — even in small measure — for their green policies is so politically severe that they will moderate. Because we all have unattainable dreams.

https://www.nysun.com/article/the-democrats-energy-disaster?mc_cid=ba014b4410&mc_eid=4961da7cb1

Many of us can see no way out of the Net Zero madness.

I am less pessimistic. I believe it will founder on the refusal of the USA finally to follow suit.

Unlike the UK, the policy is not slavishly embraced by all parties. The GOP, despite the likes of Mitt Romney being a bit wet, are strongly against abandoning fossil fuels,regardless of any expansion of renewable energy. Furthermore, the checks and balances in the Constitution make it very difficult for the Democrats alone to force through their plans.

And after their inevitable shellacking at the mid-terms in November, climate policies will be at a dead end for years to come. The current energy crisis has served to act as a warning to the American public of what Biden’s Green New Deal has in store for them.

If the US refuses to commit carbon hari-kari, it is unlikely the rest of the world will. It only remains to be seen how much longer the UK and EU will stay the course.

David Elstrom
June 19, 2022 6:17 am

Democrats are leftists. As such, they believe the end justifies the means—a criminal mentality. It is futile to look for consistency from any “ends justify the means” believer.

Scissor
Reply to  David Elstrom
June 19, 2022 6:30 am

WWIII might even be in their plans. They’re idiots.

b13martin
Reply to  Scissor
June 19, 2022 7:53 am

WW3 would be a godsend to the political classes who have completely painted themselves into a corner with their insane “climate policies”. There is no other way out for them

Dave Fair
Reply to  b13martin
June 19, 2022 8:28 am

Martin, I don’t think you understand what WWI did to the political classes. Whole empires were obliterated and Communism was enabled.

While I have no idea how a WWIII would develop, with modern weapons only the people able to live a marginal existence could be expected to survive. And that sure the hell doesn’t include the current political leaches.

Philip
Reply to  Dave Fair
June 19, 2022 8:54 am

In feudal times, do you think that the aristocrats lived a marginal life? No, they used their armies to prey on those marginal worker classes. The current scum would do likewise. After letting 70% or so of the peasant classes die of starvation, of course. It only takes around 10 peasants to keep an aristocrat in comfort. More than that and they get ideas above their station.

George Daddis
Reply to  David Elstrom
June 19, 2022 7:26 am

Even if the “ends” are not achievable.
Aye, there’s the rub!

co2isnotevil
Reply to  David Elstrom
June 19, 2022 7:42 am

Historically, it’s been the Marxist left that believes the ends justifies the means which for their otherwise unjustifiable agenda of equal outcomes requires oppressing top achievers to keep them from getting better outcomes then the ruling elite and their proletariat minions. The Marxists takeover of the Democratic party happened slowly over decades until the Obama administration, when it accelerated as the swamp was populated with radicals and the Democratic party succumbed to the unrealizable fantasy of a Marxist utopia.

Slowroll
Reply to  David Elstrom
June 19, 2022 8:54 am

Well, the democrat party IS a criminal organization masquerading as a political party

Carlo, Monte
June 19, 2022 6:23 am

This is another indication that the Dumbo-crats are in panic mode.

fretslider
June 19, 2022 6:27 am

If anything – to myself at least – epitomises the direction of economic travel in the US, it is the image of President Biden on his bicycle braking to stop by the gathered throng of reporters and then promptly falling over.

You simply cannot make this stuff up.

Scissor
Reply to  fretslider
June 19, 2022 6:41 am

He spied a little girl and this contributed to his fall.

Dave Fair
Reply to  fretslider
June 19, 2022 8:33 am

Enduring symbolism is not planned by political handlers. This one will endure as does Brandon’s airplane steps stumble. Fair or not (athlete President Ford’s stumbles) symbolism endures.

Frank from NoVA
June 19, 2022 6:40 am

‘Virtually every left-wing energy proposal in the past two decades, if not longer, has been designed to create false scarcity, either through fabricated marketplaces and stringent regulations or by putting caps on production. This is what they wanted.’

It’s not just energy, and the struggle between the ‘State’, which produces no resources, and the ‘People’, which produces all resources, for control of those resources, has been going on forever.

Jamaica
June 19, 2022 6:42 am

Mitt? Mitt is a nobody. The Turtle and Lunz’s roo mate are all in. The GOPe works the carnival crowd.

Bruce
Reply to  Jamaica
June 19, 2022 7:15 am

Mitt is or was heavily involved with Bains Capital. Bains C at one point had a 51% stake in BRP, the company that makes ski-doos and sea-doos. You know, those recreational vehicles that run on pixie dust and unicorn farts.

H.R.
Reply to  Jamaica
June 19, 2022 7:35 am

It’s the Uniparty; two wings on the same bird. We’ve had the illusion of choice for many years. But once you’ve seen the strings on the D.C. puppets, you can’t unsee them.

D.C. is completely corrupt, full stop. Our representatives represent only themselves. That’s the truth of the matter. Given that, there are not many options for solving that problem.

Dave Fair
Reply to  H.R.
June 19, 2022 8:35 am

Yep, you can’t force-educate a populace.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Jamaica
June 19, 2022 8:34 am

Obtuse blathering to the limit.

Doonman
Reply to  Jamaica
June 19, 2022 8:45 am

MItt is a Mormon. That makes him a somebody in Utah as long as he wears his sacred underwear and donates his 10%.

AWG
June 19, 2022 6:43 am

Today, Democrats demand CEOs spend more; tomorrow, they will promise to “hold oil executives accountable” and drag them in front of congressional committees where they will be scolded by economically illiterate windbags.

Further evidence that Democrats are fully incompatible with a Constitutional Republic and Free Markets. Note the presupposition here: That CEOs can operate as totalitarians within their organization yet subject to the demands of Democrats. In other words, Democrats can order CEOs to do things that can destroy a company, and CEOs have the power within the organization to do exactly as they are ordered by The Party.

That is straight up Communism as an ideology that they assume is the Normal Way of Things. In reality, the CEO often operates under the pleasure of the Board of Directors and the stockholders. If a CEO engages in some rogue action that demonstrably and knowingly destroys market value of the company, the C Suite can be sued by the shareholders.

In the meantime, if the CEO declares, and the investment class believes, that the CEO desires and is able to take the company into a direction that is destructive of share value, then short sellers in the Market will have a field day. And by short-sellers I’m talking about the politically connected hedge funds who told their bought and paid for Congresscritters to demand the CEO destroy the company – or else.

The Sociopath Branch of The Party has no problems watching the world burn. They burn down their own country and now demand and expect multi-national corporations to do likewise – all for evil and corrupt reasons.

I’m pretty sure that this whole theater of the absurd is yet another grift to leverage FUD into more campaign donations.

MarkW
Reply to  AWG
June 19, 2022 7:07 am

Hollywood actor tells people to STFU about high prices if they believe in capitalism.

https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/breaking-bad-actor-americans-should-stfu-gas-prices-love-capitalism

Shortages caused by government action are apparently part of “capitalism”.
Once again, the left declares that anything short of pure communism, is some form of capitalism.

Tom Halla
Reply to  AWG
June 19, 2022 7:07 am

Oh, it is socialism, but not Marxism. The current Democratic policies are closer to Italian Fascism or the NSDAP, of having purportedly private businesses “regulated” so heavily they are effectively branches of the State.

Tim Gorman
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 19, 2022 8:36 am

Fascism is just the first rung on the ladder of Marxism. It’s implementation facilitates the movement to Socialism where government actually nationalizes all business and capital – state ownership of everything, including your life.

HotScot
June 19, 2022 6:49 am

If the US refuses to commit carbon hari-kari, it is unlikely the rest of the world will. It only remains to be seen how much longer the UK and EU will stay the course.

I think the UK and EU populations are waking up to the futility of NetZero, and there is considerable push back from within the Conservative party in the UK as well.

Biden has blown the whole thing with his determination to leave the world a lasting legacy. He will, but it won’t be the one he imagines it will be. He knew from day one his term in office was limited, at best to four years, so fooled himself into believing all of America would fall into line because he claimed he would save the planet.

Boris is much the same only he had the time and the political majority to ram through his objectives. But its not been the easy ride he expected because of internal resistance and Biden’s hob nailed boots turning the worlds energy markets on their heads.

It seems that in 5 months time Biden will be stopped in his tracks by the mid terms when, election fraud allowing, Republicans dominate American politics. At which point Biden will be Hog Tied. The best thing Republicans can do then is let the old fool continue to trash the country until 2024 when Republicans will surely dominate politics for the next 50 years. No one will forget this particular Presidency and the damage it’s caused before then.

fretslider
Reply to  HotScot
June 19, 2022 6:54 am

“considerable push back from within the Conservative party”

I don’t see that, at least Steve Baker and one or two others is no different from other recent failed Conservative push backs.

Candidates can always be de-selected if they are problematic in any way…

George Daddis
Reply to  HotScot
June 19, 2022 7:32 am

Some one (Dr. Jill?) convinced Slo Joe he could surpass FDR as the Progressive icon if he passed everything on activists’ wish lists.
His cognitive dissonance prevents him from understanding the actual impacts of his decisions.

Derg
Reply to  George Daddis
June 19, 2022 8:11 am

He is a figurehead.

Dave Fair
Reply to  George Daddis
June 19, 2022 8:44 am

Very true, George. Nothing lasting is ever achieved by arbitrary, politically motivated Executive action. True damage, however, is achieved by introducing uncertainty in normal business decisionmaking. Feckless (and lawless) governmental decisionmaking ruins free markets.

Wade
Reply to  HotScot
June 19, 2022 7:35 am

“The best thing Republicans can do then is let the old fool continue to trash the country until 2024 when Republicans will surely dominate politics for the next 50 years.”

That won’t happen.
(1) The republicans are just as crooked and corrupt as the democrats. People called them the uniparty for a reason. While the republicans will change some things, since they are also crooked and corrupt, they will quickly make people angry, which will cause people to vote democrat.

(1a) Republicans are politicians. And as a politician, they certainly don’t care about us. But you can be absolutely certain they care about themselves. What this means is that politicians only care about winning the election. Important things that don’t win elections will never be addressed.

(2) The media literally worships the democrats. Therefore, they will slander and defame the republicans 48 hours a day, 8 days a week. That is right, they will find time to make their gods look better while making their enemies look bad. Relentless propaganda will work against some. (I am dead serious when I say worship. The party is their god. Communism bans religion because it will suffer no rival for devotion.)

(3) Criminals usually don’t stop when they get by with a crime; in fact, usually they escalate. Democrat followers got by with a crime in 2020. They will try again in 2022 and 2024. And since the media worships the democrats, there will be no large scale media operation to call out the crime.

(4) People have short memories. They will quickly forget about all the damage purposefully done.

(5) Young people who were brainwashed by their leftist teachers will reach voting age. These people would vote for a leftist democrat even as the same person is repeatedly kicking them hard in the groin. To go along with this, many people also worship the democrats — just like many people worship Donald Trump and Barak Obama. In 2020, I asked people to name 3 things their favorite politician did to make their life better. Not one person could even name a single thing. But I guarantee they still voted for the very person who they admitted has done nothing for them. No matter how bad they are treated, no matter how bad their party makes things, some people will still gladly vote for the same people who made their life worse.

Scissor
Reply to  Wade
June 19, 2022 8:02 am

The lesser of two evils is still the lesser of two evils.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Scissor
June 19, 2022 8:47 am

Evil is in the eye of the beholder.

Doonman
Reply to  Wade
June 19, 2022 8:49 am

Remember, those who want to lower your standard of living are not your friends.

Scissor
Reply to  HotScot
June 19, 2022 7:48 am

In the meantime, he’s begun poking the bear from Lithuania too. WTF?

Dave Fair
Reply to  HotScot
June 19, 2022 8:40 am

Nobody 50 years from now will give a shit about today’s transitory politics. We are not as important as we think we are given a realistic historical perspective.

AWG
June 19, 2022 6:50 am

I am less pessimistic. I believe it will founder on the refusal of the USA finally to follow suit. Unlike the UK, the policy is not slavishly embraced by all parties.

Its going to require a Constitutional Amendment.

For as long as Dominion and the Democratic Party have the ability to place their Malthusian sociopaths in power, there will be high prices as someone has to assume the risks of totalitarian abuse.

apsteffe
June 19, 2022 7:15 am

Why is Biden begging everyone to drill?

I’m wondering if it’s a last ditch effort to save their Green New Deal. Misdirect the public attention, temporarily, from the high gas prices until the US fossil fuel industry is completely dismantled. By then they hope everyone will be forced to use “green” energy.

Scissor
Reply to  apsteffe
June 19, 2022 7:53 am

I’m hoping that we get to a point where psychological operations no longer have an effect, but I suppose P.T. Barnum was right.

Doonman
Reply to  apsteffe
June 19, 2022 8:54 am

Joe Biden is blaming oil companies for high prices. He can’t blame his own policies.

Remember, Joe Biden stood in front of the cameras and campaigned on getting rid of fossil fuels. Since day one in office that’s exactly what he has done.

DMackenzie
June 19, 2022 7:22 am

…”why, if we’re on the precipice of this apocalypse, if saving the planet trumps every other concern, is President Biden begging everyone to drill?….”

Somewhere a “think tank” came to the realization that high gasoline cost might turn the public away from the green agenda and voting “Democrat” so time to do some more evil oil company talk. It all makes sense if you realize that pre-spin and post-spin “doctors” working in strategy rooms run government “stay-in-power” strategy.

George Daddis
June 19, 2022 7:25 am

To justify Biden’s policies you have to believe two things:

  1. There IS an existential (or even serious) Climate Crisis. I don’t, but I’ll accept the point is debatable.
  2. The atmosphere above the US is completely separate from the air above China and India. Of course it isn’t and the point is not debatable.

#2 renders the US Green policies insane. Basic arithmetic and even John Kerry confirms the fact that we could go to zero CO2 emissions tomorrow and the earth’s total will still significantly increase due to India and China’s emissions.

They ignore the fact that if he achieved his “Climate” goals he would substantially lower the US standard of living (and he is a good way there already) and hand China and other so called “undeveloped” nations our hard earned industrial and technical superiority.

Dave Fair
June 19, 2022 8:21 am

It doesn’t matter what the U.S., UK and EU (most of the West) do, the rest of the world will continue for as long as possible using FFs for the development their peoples demand. Curse Leftist politicians, bureaucrats, NGOs and insane billionaires.

Ronald Stein
June 19, 2022 8:25 am

Crude oil is useless unless it can be manufactured into something usable.
Refinery closures over the next five years are projected to be 20 percent of the almost 700 refineries worldwide. The ESP strategy is working but will result in shortages and inflation as the new norm as society’s demands for the products from crude oil are exceeding the supply from the diminishing number of manufacturers.

Doonman
June 19, 2022 8:40 am

Joe Biden’s policies have stolen my retirement plans. I can no longer afford to travel and my 401K is losing value daily, both with inflation and price.

Tell me again why democrats should be a party I identify and associate with?

