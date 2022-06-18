Climate ugliness heat wave

Heatwave Lockdowns Have Arrived

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
29 Comments

Region in France bans outdoor gatherings & concerts until officials declare heatwave over

From Climate Depot

Read the Full Article 

France implements heatwave lockdown

Counter Signal: “Everyone now faces a health risk,” official Fabienne Buccio told France Bleu radio, after announcing the regional restrictions around Bordeaux. Officials in France banned people from attending concerts, outdoor gatherings, and events due to safety concerns over a heatwave. … Outdoor events – including, ironically, annual ‘Resistance’ celebrations – are banned until the officials declare the heatwave is over. They’re even restricting some indoor events that don’t have air conditioning. … Nonetheless, rather than let people take responsibility for themselves – to hydrate or stay home – French officials are comfortable deciding for them.

By: Admin – Climate Depot

June 17, 2022 4:02 PM

Heatwave lockdowns: Region in France bans outdoor gatherings

By MIKE CAMPBELL

Officials in France banned people from attending concerts, outdoor gatherings, and events due to safety concerns over a heatwave.

“Everyone now faces a health risk,” official Fabienne Buccio told France Bleu radio, after announcing the regional restrictions around Bordeaux.

Outdoor events – including, ironically, annual ‘Resistance’ celebrations – are banned until the officials declare the heatwave is over. They’re even restricting some indoor events that don’t have air conditioning.

However, private weddings are still allowed.

Temperatures reportedly hit 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday, and the heatwave is expected to peak on Saturday.

Nonetheless, rather than let people take responsibility for themselves – to hydrate or stay home – French officials are comfortable deciding for them.

Indeed, democratic governments seem comfortable stripping citizens’ freedoms for safety as of late. From COVID lockdowns to climate.

Recently, The Counter Signal reported that climate change lockdowns were likely on the horizon.

For example, unelected IGOs recently advised the British government to outright ban driving on Sundays to curb rising gas prices and address an energy crisis.

The advisement came from the International Energy Agency (IEA) as part of a 10-point plan, central to which is achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

And this isn’t as conspiratorial as it might sound.

For example, while speaking on behalf of the World Health Organization (WHO), International Council of Nurses CEO Howard Catton claimed that climate change is the “grandmother of all health threats,” suggesting that the WHO may get involved with climate change-related health risks, like heatwaves, in the future.

Moreover, Nicole Schwab, the daughter of World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab) recently said she wants governments to take advantage of COVID infrastructure and policies to fight climate change.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
29 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Vuk
June 18, 2022 6:06 am

Little Napoleon is convinced that he is the Sun King Louis XIV.

10
Reply
Scissor
June 18, 2022 6:10 am

Only criminals go out to get ice cream in hot weather.

12
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  Scissor
June 18, 2022 7:22 am

Careful, that’s our esteemed President you’re describing!
#FJB!

1
Reply
Marty
June 18, 2022 6:15 am

Quick! Hit the panic button!!! Help, Gai save us!!! It is a hot day. It has NEVER in the history of the UNIVERSE been HOT before. Oh woe is us. Let’s all burn a few books and sacrifice a virgin to Gai to repent our sin of trying to lead decent normal and comfortable lives. We NEVER imagined (at least since last Tuesday) that it could be this bad. Let’s all panic and run through the streets naked and repent our awful awful sins. (P.S. Please don’t forget to write a check.)

10
Reply
TonyL
Reply to  Marty
June 18, 2022 7:25 am

Let’s all panic and run through the streets naked

No. Just no.
I have been to the beach on the island of St. Martin.
I have seen. You do not need to see this. Trust me, just say no.

1
Reply
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  TonyL
June 18, 2022 8:14 am

Obviously there would be a selection process.

1
Reply
Bruce
June 18, 2022 6:36 am

Cold kills more than heat. Will there be extreme cold lock down this winter? I think being outside in – 40 C is much more dangerous than being outside at + 40 C.

13
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Bruce
June 18, 2022 7:13 am

Bruce I am sure you are aware with all this global warming -40 is now -39 😉

2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Bruce
June 18, 2022 7:15 am

A mask should help…

“Germany mulls making masks mandatory ‘from October to Easter’ “

https://www.thelocal.de/20220617/germany-mulls-making-masks-mandatory-from-october-to-easter/

How free is that!

1
Reply
Dr. Bob
June 18, 2022 6:46 am

“Those that give up freedom for safety deserve neither.” ~Benjamin Franklin~

I posted this in a different thread by mistake, but it is true for essentially every freedom we enjoy.

13
Reply
fretslider
June 18, 2022 6:47 am

It’s high time England took back Aquitaine and Bordeaux…

3
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  fretslider
June 18, 2022 7:28 am

Before Brexit there was a silent British takeover going on.

1
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  fretslider
June 18, 2022 7:41 am

Maybe recover Peckham and Brixton first?

2
Reply
Bob Weber(@coolclimateinfo)
June 18, 2022 6:56 am

Relative cloudlessness over the last week has led to strong sunshine; ie, high, above average UV Index in all of Europe, most of the US, and other places. It is very unusual for so much of Europe to have above average UVI at the same time; does anyone remember the 2003 European heat wave mass casualty event? In southern Europe yesterday:

comment image

comment image

comment image

1
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  Bob Weber
June 18, 2022 7:42 am

Since the lockdown’s in France, the 2003 heat wave was the first thing I thought of. It began in early
August when everyone was away on holiday & was worst in northern France where it usually didn’t
get that hot. Those who lived alone at home were hit the hardest as they didn’t have anyone to take
care of them or look in on them. A lot of the houses are brick & stone, without AC & usually cooled
off at night. With that heat wave, they didn’t.

The thought of locking people down in hot houses sounds like a recipe for disaster, as you usually
go to the beach/swimming pool to cool down. Even NYC opens fire hydrants for kids to play!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2003_European_heat_wave

0
Reply
Ron Long
June 18, 2022 7:02 am

Here in Argentina we are experiencing the coldest Fall weather since 1976. Could France please ship us some heat? Put it in a crate with some French wine and make me doubly happy.

4
Reply
Old Man Winter
June 18, 2022 7:12 am

Since they’re now naming blizzards, I’m expecting them to name heat waves, too, in 5, 4, 3, …

2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Old Man Winter
June 18, 2022 7:19 am

One day at 31C. is touted as a mini heatwave – the following day today is 18C

2
Reply
Ben Vorlich
June 18, 2022 7:26 am

I spent 9 years living in Haute Vienne, during that time every summer there’d be one or more “canicule” with several days in the high thirties. There would be the usual warnings about the usual stuff.
In rural France they are used to this, One the windows early morning as the day warms up close the windows and volets to keep the heat out. Open up again in cool of the evening. We always said you could tell the houses owned by other Brits as they never closed the shutters. We followed the locals and what they did.
The other thing is that large numbers of French citizens head to the south for summer holidays for the whole of August. It’s the only place I’ve been where you’ll find a shop in a tourist spot with a sign saying “Closed for anuual holidays 1-31 August”. While on holiday they’ll spend all day on a beach on The Mediterranean coast with temperatures in the mid-high thirties or even low forties most of the time.
A few years ago there was a heat wave in the Paris area in August and a lot of aged people died from heat related causes. Their families were away on holiday as were a lot of suport service workers. This had a big impact on awareness.

Virtually every village has a Pharmacy (and hairdresser) and virtually every pharmacy has a sign which shows the outside temperature.

It seems to me that this is an overreaction but then again Macron is a bit of a control freak.

3
Reply
griff
June 18, 2022 7:29 am

The ban is only in the Gironde district, for crowded venues outdoors and indoors with no aircon (where 42C can be expected). Elsewhere in France outdoor rock festivals etc continue, private events like weddings not banned.

Way to overreact – more Watts alarmism

-15
Reply
Derg
Reply to  griff
June 18, 2022 8:01 am

Just highlighting Griff 😉

1
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  griff
June 18, 2022 8:02 am

NO- MORE $@!#$ GUBMINT GOONS OVERREACHING & TREATING ADULTS LIKE CHILDREN!

0
Reply
Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  griff
June 18, 2022 8:03 am

You can always trust Griff to support a nice bit of Green totalitarianism.

4
Reply
Rich Davis
June 18, 2022 7:48 am

Not Climate!

W__E__A__T__H__E__R__!__!

2
Reply
Wayne Raymond
June 18, 2022 8:28 am

Those who sacrifice freedom for safety will lose both.

1
Reply
jacob H Rothstein
June 18, 2022 8:29 am

It is 120 degrees F in Palm Springs four to five months a year. It does not take genius IQ to stay indoors midday. Macron needs to go go go. asap

1
Reply
markl
June 18, 2022 8:36 am

In some parts of the world 40C is normal and people go about their daily lives unchanged. Lockdown? Seriously?

1
Reply
dodgy geezer
June 18, 2022 8:43 am

The key point to make here is that this is NOT a stupid decision by politicians, who are at least nominally responsible to the people.

It is a decision made by bureaucrats. Unelected. Who cannot be touched politically. And suddenly, they seem to have as much bureaucratic power as they like…

1
Reply
DMacKenzie
June 18, 2022 8:59 am

One must be careful in allowing yourself to be subservient to do-gooder-meddlers. They really will tell you when you can’t go outside in the sunshine for your health, and when you must to get sufficient vitamin D. Do you really need these people in your life ?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate ugliness NASA

Things NASA climate scientists say:

1 day ago
Charles Rotter
Climate ugliness

Germany’s Fridays for Future Spokesperson: “We’re Planning How To “Blow Up” African Oil Pipeline!

3 days ago
geoarmstrong
Climate ugliness

Vox: Stop telling kids that climate change will destroy their world

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism heat wave

Heatwaves Getting Worse In India? More BBC Lies

1 month ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate ugliness heat wave

Heatwave Lockdowns Have Arrived

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
biofuels

Researchers: Wood Burning Unsustainable, Huge Footprint…”Will Accelerate Warming For Decades”

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Hypocrisy natural gas

Obama Installing 2500 Gallon Propane Backup at Marthas Vineyard

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Government idiocy

Australian Government: More Committed than Ever to Renewable Energy

15 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: