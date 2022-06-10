censorship Climate Propaganda

Biden’s Climate Czar Mccarthy Redefines ‘Disinformation’ As Questioning Whether Climate ‘Solutions’ Impact the Climate – Prods Big Tech To Crack Down On Dissenters

7 seconds ago
Guest Blogger
No Comments

From Climate Depot

Via Axios: Gina McCarthy, President Biden’s top domestic climate adviser, said tech companies should do more to prevent the spread of inaccurate information about climate change and clean energy.

McCarthy: “The tech companies have to stop allowing specific individuals over and over again to spread disinformation.” 

McCarthy said the problem of disinformation has shifted from disputing the reality of climate change to inaccurate claims about the feasibility and benefits of moving away from fossil fuels.

McCarthy on how the definition of alleged climate “misinformation” has shifted to climate skeptics challenging whether climate “solutions” actually impact the climate. They are now “seeding, basically, doubt about the costs associated with that and whether they work or not.”

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot June 10, 2022 8:18 AM

https://www.axios.com/2022/06/09/climate-gina-mccarthy-misinformation

By Ben Geman,

Gina McCarthy, President Biden’s top domestic climate adviser, said tech companies should do more to prevent the spread of inaccurate information about climate change and clean energy.

Driving the news: “The tech companies have to stop allowing specific individuals over and over again to spread disinformation,” she told Axios’ Alexi McCammond at a virtual event that aired Thursday.

  • “We need the tech companies to really jump in,” McCarthy said.

The big picture: McCarthy said that overall, the problem of disinformation has shifted from disputing the reality of climate change to inaccurate claims about the feasibility and benefits of moving away from fossil fuels.

  • “Now it has moved from denial, but the dark money is still there. The fossil fuel companies are still basically trying their best to make sure that people don’t understand the challenge of climate,” she said.
  • “Now, the challenge really is, how do we accelerate the solutions we have available to us, the technology improvements that we’ve seen that are most cost-effective, in fact cost-competitive with fossil fuels.”
  • “And what the industry is now doing is seeding, basically, doubt about the costs associated with that and whether they work or not.”

Catch up fast: Major platforms including Facebook, Google and YouTube have unveiled new efforts in recent years to attempt to deter circulation and steer users to accurate information.

Twitter said in April that it’s toughening efforts to prevent “misleading advertisements” that “contradict the scientific consensus on climate change.”

Watch the full event here.

#

Biden aide Climate czar Gina McCarthy prods tech companies to censor / deplatform opposition to her climate policy.

New definition of climate disinformation:

“inaccurate claims about the feasibility and benefits of moving away from fossil fuels”https://t.co/umn1Ql61OU

— Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) June 9, 2022

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

Climate Propaganda

More Miscommunication from The Seattle Times

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda

Eat the Bugs Peasant: Part XXXXXX

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda

Claim: How a Cognitive Bias is Blocking the Rise of Electric Cars

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
censorship

Faculty Freedom of Speech and Diversity is Threatened at the University of Washington

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

censorship Climate Propaganda

Biden’s Climate Czar Mccarthy Redefines ‘Disinformation’ As Questioning Whether Climate ‘Solutions’ Impact the Climate – Prods Big Tech To Crack Down On Dissenters

7 seconds ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Climate Change Weekly #437: Persistent Lies about Green Power

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

WaPost: The Desperate Search for Climate Change Resistant Coffee Plants

8 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Drought Paleoclimatology

New Study Finds Extreme, Severe Drought Impacting the Upper Colorado River Basin in the Second Century

12 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: