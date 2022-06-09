New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern. By Newzild - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, link
Climate Politics Government idiocy

New Zealand Introduces a Climate Change Meat Tax

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; In the face of last month’s UN warning that 49 million people in 43 countries face severe risk of starvation, the New Zealand Government has chosen now to introduce a new climate change food tax.

Climate change: New Zealand’s plan to tax cow and sheep burps

By Peter Hoskins
BBC News

New Zealand has unveiled a plan to tax sheep and cattle burps in a bid to tackle one of the country’s biggest sources of greenhouse gases.

It would make it the first nation to charge farmers for the methane emissions from the animals they keep.

New Zealand is home to just over five million people, along with around 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep.

Almost half the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, mainly methane.

However, agricultural emissions have previously not been included in New Zealand’s emissions trading scheme, which has been criticised by those calling for the government to do more to stop global warming.

“There is no question that we need to cut the amount of methane we are putting into the atmosphere, and an effective emissions pricing system for agriculture will play a key part in how we achieve that,” New Zealand’s climate change minister James Shaw said.

Under the proposal farmers will have to pay for their gas emissions from 2025.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-61741352

You might think that a tax on New Zealand lamb is a rich person’s problem, starving Africans or Afghans can’t afford New Zealand lamb. But that is not strictly the case – New Zealand exports significant quantities of unfashionable cuts of meat like mutton flaps to poor countries.

This trade is controversial – high fat New Zealand mutton flaps have been blamed for a rise of obesity and diabetes in Pacific Islanders. But worrying about long term excess fat intake, or climate change, is very much tomorrow’s problem, in a world where people face a real risk of running out of food today.

Why would New Zealand’s Prime Minister Ardern wilfully ignore a genuine global hunger crisis, and choose now to impose what is effectively a food tax?

We don’t have to look far back in history for comparable episodes of political blindness and indifference.

Great Irish Potato Famine of 1845-49 was primarily caused by potato blight reaching Europe, but it was also caused by neglect, by British landlords and politicians imposing impossible burdens on their Irish tenant farmers, by politicians ignoring the problems their unreasonable demands were causing.

When I first learned of the Great Irish Potato Famine, I read some of the horrible stories – of a priest who wrote about finding a little girl of his parish wandering the streets by herself. When he asked what she was doing, she complained her dad had gone all quiet and cold, and had stopped speaking. Her mum had died a few years ago, but her dad had struggled on, until he had starved himself to death, giving his last scraps of food to his child in an effort to save his little girl. I don’t know if the little girl survived, but with so many adults dying, it is likely she did not.

It didn’t have to be this way. In the mid 1800s the British Empire controlled half the world, they were near the historic pinnacle of their economic and military power. Likely all the politicians in charge of the Empire needed to do to alleviate the suffering in Ireland was reduce or defer the taxes and tithes they imposed on Irish farmers. But the British of the time chose selfishness over compassion.

I wondered when I read this how the authorities of the time could possibly have been so blind to all the misery and death, how they could have been so careless and unfeeling as to let a million people suffer and die, when a trivial effort on their part could have mitigated the situation.

I guess now we have our answer.

20 Comments
Ouluman
June 9, 2022 10:03 am

Lunatics running the asylum. What next tax on farting? Ban baked beans?

TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  Ouluman
June 9, 2022 10:27 am

Farting is now prohibited. If you hear a FART and smell BANANAS, run for your life……MONKEYPOX!!!

Tom Halla
June 9, 2022 10:03 am

Jacinda Ardern acts like she would do well in the California Democratic Party.

Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 9, 2022 10:16 am

Progressivism takes precedence over reasoning.

Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
June 9, 2022 10:05 am

And in response, the vegans’ bovine friends say, “MOOOOOOOO”.

Regards,
Bob

Greytide
June 9, 2022 10:11 am

Is there also going to be a tax on Vegans? I suspect that they produce more methane than the average omnivore.

Brad-DXT
June 9, 2022 10:18 am

Wait until she promotes a tax on eating bugs.
The WEF not available for comment.

Disputin
June 9, 2022 10:25 am

I’m not sure the stories of the Irish potato famine are quite correct. According to Cecil Woodham-Smith (who is in fact a woman), the Irish peasants could live very well on potatoes, but nothing else. Most housewives knew only how to cook potatoes but were clueless about anything else. Many landlords went to a great deal of trouble to alleviate the misery and although Ireland exported wheat throughout the famine the Irish couldn’t deal with it.

The outbreak was at least Europe-wide. and the only available grain was maize, and the mills couldn’t handle it, so the government had to get maize milled in Gibraltar!

TEWS_Pilot
June 9, 2022 10:26 am

Well, this should solve the problem…..
.

comment image 

Vuk
June 9, 2022 10:27 am

New acronym required, I suggest:
FT– Fart Tax (not to be confused with ‘f… them’)
Average New Zealander (vegetarians and many of the NZ politicians even more so) probably fart as mach as one average sheep.
So FT the lot.
On more serious note:
Methane has a relatively short life of 12 years compared to the hundreds or even thousands of years that CO2 hangs around.
If a herd of cattle emits the same amount of methane over 12 years, they are contributing to warming for (only) those 12 years.
https://clear.ucdavis.edu/explainers/why-methane-cattle-warms-climate-differently-co2-fossil-fuels#:~:text=Methane%20stays%20in%20our%20atmosphere,that%20CO2%20hangs%20around.

Right-Handed Shark
June 9, 2022 10:28 am

If anyone reading this is from New Zealand I would recommend them to read this recent post from David Siegel which shows that methane has zero effect on the climate:

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/05/28/climate-science-101-david-siegel/

The video is worth watching in it’s entirety, but he talks about methane around 20 minutes in. So all you Kiwis out there, send the link to your MP, or indeed direct to the idiot Ahern. If you know any cattle farmers, send it to them too. Imposing taxes for a phenomenon that doesn’t exist is fraud, I would advise you make your MP’s aware of that fact.

Rich Morton
June 9, 2022 10:28 am

Why don’t we just start referring to these animals as ‘Assault Livestock’???

-SMH

fretslider
June 9, 2022 10:29 am

Sri Lanka tried organic and got a WEF approved result

Morticia Arden is going to tax and hit the least well off the most

TEWS_Pilot
June 9, 2022 10:36 am

She has her Flying Monkeys at the ready for all who dare to disobey her Royal Decrees.
.

flying monkeys.gif
pigs_in_space
June 9, 2022 10:38 am

I thought one of the main exports of the earthquake prone island was NZ lamb and meat products.
It’s not a climate much good for much else.

WTF is going on down there?
They are gonna tax their own success stories so that they fail?

Rod Evans
June 9, 2022 10:40 am

If you want to destroy the farming industry in NZ then taxing the head count of the animals you own is a sure fire way of doing it.
Historically if you herd increased that was a positive event. Now if the herd increases it costs you a fine, or a tax as they euphemistically call it.
The unscientific assault of meat eating currently being carried out by the likes of the Greens and the Woke advocates must stop before real damage to society is done by these ignoramuses.
As for Jacinda, well she is well known for being thick so we should expect her policies on healthy eating to be as equally ridiculous, as her believe in global warming.
Once upon a time, I would happily consider moving to NZ as a sensible country for a pale skin European to live in. Now it is off the list, because the virtue signalling attitude of the political class makes it an intolerable place to live.

Redge
June 9, 2022 10:45 am

Let them eat Kiwis

Peta of Newark
June 9, 2022 10:51 am

We truly are in a political, social, scientific and medical Dark Age

Matthew Sykes
June 9, 2022 10:51 am

New Zealand mutton flaps have been blamed for a rise of obesity and diabetes in Pacific Islanders”

They eat what!

Matthew Sykes
June 9, 2022 10:53 am

Tax brewing, beer, wine, spirits, massive source of CO2.

Then tax swamps. They produce huge amounts.

Not to mention Mexicans. OK, just kidding, but those beans! 🙂

This woman is an idiot, but seriously, the UK gov signed a methane pledge a few months back, without asking us at all. So expect a meat tax in Britain soon.

