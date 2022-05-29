Stuart Kirk, global head of responsible investing at HSBC Asset Management. Source Youtube, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Climate Economics Opinion

Did HSBC Stuart Kirk Kill the Climate Investment Industry?

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
16 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Did Stuart Kirk’s presentation strip away a legal defence of feigned ignorance from financial advisors who sell dubious green investments?

Imagine if hypothetically in the early days of the frenzy which led to the GFC / Subprime Mortgage Crash, a senior banker had very publicly announced everyone who invests in Subprime mortgages would eventually lose their money, had explained in detail what the problem was, and had concluded that based on their carefully reasoned argument the investments had no genuine value. Then in 2008, when all the spinning plates crashed, everyone who purchased subprime mortgage products could have sued to get their money back. Bankers who sold subprime would have been open to accusations from lawyered up clients that they committed fraud, that they knew some of their clients would lose money, before they sold those high risk subprime financial products.

Stuart Kirk’s broadside attack on the green investment industry may have done just this to the green investment industry. His attack may have stripped financial advisers who sell dubious green investments of their legal cover.

Why HSBC’s response to Kirk’s climate speech was damaging to responsible investment

In a bid to manage the PR fallout from the explosive presentation on climate change by head of responsible investment Stuart Kirk, HSBC’s blunt response may have done more damage to public discourse than his comments themselves.

By Daniel Flatt
May 26, 2022 updated 27 May 2022 9:56am

  • After Stuart Kirk, HSBC Global Asset Management’s head of responsible investment, argued that climate risk was overplayed, his comments were swiftly disavowed by HSBC’s top executives and he was suspended.
  • Many are sceptical about the assertions by HSBC group CEO Noel Quinn and others in the leadership team about the group’s view on climate risk and its commitment to achieving net zero.
  • Several institutional investor groupings preferred not to comment to Capital Monitor on the situation, but Kirk had raised several important points worthy of further debate.

What a difference a 16-minute presentation on climate change makes. The now-infamous speech by Stuart Kirk, head of responsible investment at HSBC Global Asset Management, last week on why investors have more things to worry about today than they do in 20 years’ time might well be remembered for a similarly long period.

What is less likely to stick in the memory is the financial group’s response. It should do, though, because it was an equally brazen act of self-defence that will have wider ramifications for how financial institutions tackle public discourse on climate change.

Without raking over the finer details – as has been done expansively already – we will underline one thing: Kirk made it abundantly clear he believes climate change is real, but it is not a financial risk worth worrying about.

The resultant public outcry was huge. Many investors and climate experts – and others besides – voiced their horror on social media at what they felt was an ill-conceived point of view. What’s more, existing and prospective clients of the firm are seen as likely to increase their due diligence of asset managers’ climate strategies as a result.

Read more: https://capitalmonitor.ai/opinion/hsbc-response-to-kirks-climate-speech/

If you haven’t watched Stuart Kirk’s presentation, I strongly urge you to do so – it might not be there forever.

If Stuart Kirk’s devastating accusations are correct, in my opinion his words could be interpreted as suggesting the inputs to financial models which predict a demand for the climate investment products currently being sold are being heavily manipulated to produce a preconceived outcome. Stuart appeared to claim he is being “pressured” to add unrealistic assumptions to climate financial models, to “move the needle” on predicted economic harm from climate change.

If there turns out to be no genuine need for green climate investments, and that fact was hidden because as Stuart seemed to suggest, bank financial models are being heavily manipulated to create a fake impression of need – Stuart has effectively let the cat out of the bag.

Stuart’s presentation means there is public domain evidence of problems. Financial advisors can no longer claim they were as surprised as everyone else, if the value of the green investment products they are selling collapses.

Anyone who loses money on green investments potentially has a strong case, if they try to sue their financial adviser to get their money back. All they need to do is point to Stuart’s presentation, and argue that anyone with expert knowledge of the climate investment industry should have been aware there were problems, at the time the investment products were sold. At the very least Stuart’s presentation is prompting “increased due diligence” – more detailed oversight of the assumptions which are being fed into the future value projections of climate investments.

Note I’m not an investment advisor or a lawyer, so please don’t quote me on your lawsuit – but I think there is a real possibility that when people look back on the history of green investments, Stuart Kirk may quietly be recognised as the hero who saved us from the worst of the coming green GFC, the banker who put the pebble on the rails of train green before it reached its full potential as a global economy wrecking investment bubble.

Stuart, you’re my hero mate.

Brad-DXT
May 29, 2022 10:14 pm

Did HSBC Stuart Kirk Just Kill the Climate Investment Industry?Let’s hope so.

Now let’s find someone to speak out against ESG and how it is against fiduciary standards for investment firms.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Brad-DXT
May 29, 2022 11:02 pm

I beleive that the Attorney General of Kentucky has stated that.

Brad-DXT
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
May 29, 2022 11:24 pm

I meant someone in the financial investment world.
There’s got to be some level headed investment advisor that would mirror what the AG of Kentucky says. The quicker one pipes in, the sooner the charade fails.

Dave Fair
May 29, 2022 10:15 pm

Thanks for the analysis, Eric. Lets hope this is just the first of many dominos.

Mr.
May 29, 2022 10:20 pm

In a similar vein, I asked a lifelong buddy, board member of a large cap corporation, if I should be worried about ESG impacting my stockholding.

He said they have to be seen to be woke-friendly, but if ESG ever looks like costing them any serious reduction in profitability or growth, ESG will be parked alongside last year’s Christmas tree.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Mr.
May 29, 2022 10:27 pm

Profitability for who though?

I once attended a talk given by a banker who was in charge of the subprime division, after the collapse.

He admitted they were all expecting a large “adjustment”, and thought they were ready for it, but they didn’t expect the entire market to completely die – their mistake was to accept the advice of their computer models. But the computer models contain assumptions, and one of those assumptions is infinite liquidity – the computers assume you can always buy and sell. But during the crash nobody wanted to buy at any price – the market went outside the parameters of their models, so their models failed them.

The thing is though, in the days and weeks leading up to the “adjustment”, they kept selling their subprime products, at the pre-crash unadjusted price.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
Brian
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 29, 2022 11:22 pm

The “Owl” market, everyone wants to sell, but “ to who to who to who” as everyone rushes for the exit door LOL!

Mike Lowe
May 29, 2022 10:25 pm

That’s an interesting viewpoint, which will be worth watching. Many of the readers here will agree that Green investments are risky, based as they are on much false “science”

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Mike Lowe
May 29, 2022 10:33 pm

If the science turns out to be wrong, that’s the scientists fault – and they will simply claim they made an error. Since the scientists are not beneficiaries of the investments, they can’t be sued for being wrong. Since the investment advisers relied on scientific advice, its not their fault either.

BUT if the investment advisors are knowingly feeding their projected value models with wildly exaggerated assumptions, then selling their products on the basis of those projections, IMO that likely crosses the line into financial fraud.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
J.R.
May 29, 2022 10:41 pm

“Did HSBC Stuart Kirk Just Kill the Climate Investment Industry?”
I sure hope so!

J.R.
Reply to  J.R.
May 29, 2022 10:47 pm

As I see it, the “climate investment industry” is a house of cards standing on a foundation of shifting sands.

Gary Pate
May 29, 2022 10:55 pm

Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain…

Chris Nisbet
May 29, 2022 11:10 pm

I wonder if Stuart is looking to start his own investment business.

Steve Case
May 29, 2022 11:46 pm

 Kirk made it abundantly clear he believes climate change is real, but it is not a financial risk worth worrying about.
_____________________________________________

And I believe climate change is real for the simple reason that climate has always changed, so a definition of what is meant by “climate change” above would be enlightening.

Jeroen B.
May 29, 2022 11:53 pm

I’ve actually saved this video in case it does get memory holed – but damn he just kept on firing broadside after broadside at the doomsters. Go Stuart Kirk!!

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Jeroen B.
May 29, 2022 11:56 pm

Made my day when I watched it 🙂

