Eunicella verrucosa with Styela clava in Saint-Quay-Portrieux. This photo has been taken by Matthieu Sontag (User:Mirgolth) and released under the licenses stated below. You are free to use it for any purpose as long as you credit me as author, Wikimedia Commons as site and follow the terms of the licenses. Could you be kind enough to leave me a message on this page to inform me about your use of this picture. - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, link
coral reefs

The Guardian: Global Warming is GOOD for Rare Coral?

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
3 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

A rare Guardian good news climate change story.

One of UK’s rarest corals set to expand its range as climate change warms seas

Pink sea fan, at risk from bottom-trawling, predicted to spread northwards around coast up to Scotland as sea temperatures rise

Karen McVeigh @karenmcveigh1 Fri 27 May 2022 21.00 AEST

It is one of Britain’s rarest and most threatened species, primarily due to bottom-trawling fishing, but researchers have found that the pink sea fan coral could expand its range in the climate crisis.

A slow-growing coral found in shallow waters from the western Mediterranean to north-west Ireland and south-west England and Wales, the pink sea fan (Eunicella verrucosa) is classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

But a study by researchers from Exeter University found that the species is likely to spread northwards – including further around the British coast as far as Scotland – by 2100 as global temperatures rise.

Dr Tom Jenkins, from Exeter University, said: “We built models to predict the current and future habitat of pink sea fans across an area covering the Bay of Biscay, the British Isles and southern Norway.”

Using a global heating model called RCP 8.5, the researchers predicted that by 2100 there would be suitable habitats for pink sea fans north of the current range. Successful colonisation, the study found, would depend on several factors, including dispersal and competition.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/may/27/one-of-uks-rarest-corals-set-to-expand-its-range-as-climate-change-warms-seas

What I find fascinating is The Guardian writing about a positive benefit of climate change – this doesn’t happen very often.

I don’t take the predictions of warming too seriously. RCP 8.5 is a rather extreme climate scenario, >1000ppm CO2-equiv by the year 2100 (up from around 420ppm today), so I suspect the professors may be overestimating the rate of change.

Martin Hovland
May 27, 2022 10:16 pm

Why not stop trawling these rare colonies? Ban bottom trawling off the UK!

Kazinski
May 27, 2022 10:44 pm

It’s worse than we thought:

“Using a global heating model called RCP 8.5, the researchers predicted that by 2100 there would be suitable habitats for pink sea fans north of the current range.”

They’re using RCP 8.5 to make the prediction, so the coral isn’t going to recover after all.

TonyL
May 27, 2022 10:58 pm

News Flash!
Poor fishing practices cause coral wipeout. Lack of Global Warming prevents spread of coral. A usually fast growing, soft coral was vulnerable due to slow growth in areas at the lower limit of it’s temperature range. The so called “extinct” coral is still abundant in warmer waters.

Once again, climate models of the oceanic environment are shown to be all wet.

