Friday Funny: Follow the Experts

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
13 Comments

https://dilbert.com/strip/2022-03-13

Tom Halla
May 27, 2022 10:02 am

Consensus is politics, literally.

7
Reply
littlepeaks
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 27, 2022 11:39 am

I agree. (Oh no!!! You got me doing it. 🙄

3
Reply
fretslider
May 27, 2022 10:05 am

‘Expert’

Someone who doesn’t know their fundament from their elbow

0
Reply
Felix
Reply to  fretslider
May 27, 2022 10:47 am

It comes from the Greek X for unknown, and spurt, a little drip under pressure.

4
Reply
paul courtney
May 27, 2022 10:58 am

I used to enjoy Scott Adams’ humor, but then a majority of experts said he wasn’t funny anymore. I had to go with the consensus. Shoulda done my own research!

3
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  paul courtney
May 27, 2022 12:40 pm

Most reliable way to do your own research if humor has been demonstrated is to check your shirt front for sprayed coffee.

0
Reply
E. Schaffer
May 27, 2022 10:59 am

Don’t be stupid! Just follow me.. 😉

https://greenhousedefect.com/

0
Reply
TonyL
May 27, 2022 11:14 am

That is the problem around here. So many people are such contrarians who refuse to recognize the greatness of the great expert right in your midst. You would be so much better off if you just did as you are instructed.
Your first instruction is the most important.
#1- Send money this way.

(And that is how the “expert” class works).

0
Reply
Keith Rowe
May 27, 2022 11:56 am

Awesome!!

0
Reply
jeffery p
May 27, 2022 11:57 am

Define expert – A talking head who appears on cable news and talks out of their a$$.

0
Reply
Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
May 27, 2022 12:09 pm

Experts are amazing! 😃

0
Reply
E. Schaffer
May 27, 2022 12:16 pm

Tweet from “Inside Climate News”:

Recent mass shootings in communities of color are renewing fears among environmental and climate activists that a growing number of young men are adopting racist right-wing ideologies to explain the worsening climate crisis and justify extreme violence.

Well, um..

1
Reply
