https://dilbert.com/strip/2022-03-13
Friday Funny: Follow the Experts
Subscribe
13 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
May 27, 2022 11:14 am
That is the problem around here. So many people are such contrarians who refuse to recognize the greatness of the great expert right in your midst. You would be so much better off if you just did as you are instructed.
Your first instruction is the most important.
#1- Send money this way.
(And that is how the “expert” class works).
May 27, 2022 11:17 am
May 27, 2022 12:16 pm
Tweet from “Inside Climate News”:
Recent mass shootings in communities of color are renewing fears among environmental and climate activists that a growing number of young men are adopting racist right-wing ideologies to explain the worsening climate crisis and justify extreme violence.
Well, um..