Biden grants Earth ‘climate stability’ through higher gas prices according to 2012 New York Times OpEd – NYT claimed massive increase in gas prices would ‘result in climate stability’

From Climate Depot

The 2012 NYT OpEd claimed a carbon tax with higher gas prices would result in not only “climate stability” but it would also prevent an “end [to] life as we know it.” … If Frank’s claims from 2012 were correct, the Earth’s climate should be in a perfect state of “stability” now given the massive increase in gas prices since President Joe Biden became president in 2021, a more than doubling of prices at the pump. If Frank’s claims from the New York Times were correct, President Biden has officially solved “climate change”  with his higher gas prices.

.

But in 1976, the New York Times claimed a warmer climate produced climate stability. See:Flashback 1976: NYT: ‘Cool periods produce greater climate instability. Climatic events are then more extreme’

By: Marc Morano – Climate DepotMay 27, 2022 1:04 PM with 0 comments

A 2012 New York Times OpEd by Cornell University economist Robert H. Frank 2012 NY Times claimed a carbon tax of $300 a ton that increased gas prices by several dollars per gallon would “result in climate stability.” Frank, writing in the New York Times on August 25, 2012, claimed we could tax our way to the climate we desire.

The 2012 NYT OpEd claimed a carbon tax with higher gas prices would result in not only “climate stability” but it would also prevent an “end [to] life as we know it.”image.png

Economist Frank explained in the NYT: “Early studies by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimated that a carbon tax of up to $80 per metric ton of emissions — a tax that might raise gasoline prices by 70 cents a gallon— would eventually result in climate stability. But because recent estimates about global warming have become more pessimistic, stabilization may require a much higher tax. How hard would it be to live with a tax of, say, $300 a ton?” 

If Frank’s claims from 2012 were correct, the Earth’s climate should be in a perfect state of “stability” now given the massive increase in gas prices since President Joe Biden became president in 2021, a more than doubling of prices at the pump. If Frank’s claims from the New York Times were correct, President Biden has officially solved “climate change”  with his higher gas prices.

.

Chronology of Biden’s Gasoline Price Hike – Up, up, up ‘from Biden’s first day in office’– From December 2020 through March 2022, U.S. monthly average unleaded regular gasoline prices doubled.

Biden’s America: Gas Prices Hit Record High Again, Rising 11 Cents Last Week

Biden admin ditches huge auction of oil & gas drilling rights as avg fuel prices hit ANOTHER record high

Biden praises high gas prices as part of ‘incredible transition’ away from fossil fuels

But in 1976, the New York Times claimed a warmer climate produced climate stability. See:

Flashback 1976: NYT: ‘Cool periods produce greater climate instability. Climatic events are then more extreme’

The magic of carbon taxes! Economist Herman E. Daly also claimed carbon taxes will bring “climate stability.” “And the most important public good served by the carbon tax would be climate stability, brought about by the consequent reduction in use of carbon fuels and the incentive to invent less carbon-intensive energy sources.” (Source) – Herman E. Daly, professor in the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland, author of Ecological EconomicsSteady-State EconomicsValuing The Earth:  Climate Change: From ‘Know How’ to ‘Do Now’, Grist, Aug. 14, 2007.

Related Links:

Flashback 2012 Analysis of NYT OPED: Why a Carbon Tax Is Still a Bad Idea – By Kenneth P. Green

2012 NYT OpEd urges us to tax our way to the climate we want! A carbon tax would result in ‘climate stability’ & prevent an ‘end [to] life as we know it’ – Claimed big increase in gasoline prices “would eventually result in climate stability” 

Early studies by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimated that a carbon tax of up to $80 per metric ton of emissions — a tax that might raise gasoline prices by 70 cents a gallon — would eventually result in climate stability. But because recent estimates about global warming have become more pessimistic, stabilization may require a much higher tax. How hard would it be to live with a tax of, say, $300 a ton?

If such a tax were phased in, the prices of goods would rise gradually in proportion to the amount of carbon dioxide their production or use entailed. The price of gasoline, for example, would slowly rise by somewhat less than $3 a gallon. Motorists in many countries already pay that much more than Americans do, and they seem to have adapted by driving substantially more efficient vehicles.

A carbon tax would also serve two other goals. First, it would help balance future budgets. Tens of millions of Americans are set to retire in the next decades, and, as a result, many budget experts agree that federal budgets simply can’t be balanced with spending cuts alone. We’ll also need substantial additional revenue, most of which could be generated by a carbon tax.

Prof. Frank’s columns in the NY Times Sunday business section:

Reducing CO2 emissions would actually be surprisingly easy. The most effective remedy would be a carbon tax, which would raise the after-tax price of goods in rough proportion to the size of their carbon footprint. Gasoline would become more expensive, piano lessons would not. … [W]e could insulate ourselves from catastrophic [climate] risk at relatively modest cost by enacting a steep carbon tax. Early studies by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimated that a carbon tax of up to $80 per metric ton of emissions — a tax that might raise gasoline prices by 70 cents a gallon— would eventually result in climate stability. But because recent estimates about global warming have become more pessimistic, stabilization may require a much higher tax. How hard would it be to live with a tax of, say, $300 a ton? … Carbon Tax Silence, Overtaken by Events, Aug. 25, 2012)

Tom Halla
May 27, 2022 2:05 pm

I have seen the crack that the New York Times uses a Magic 8ball with only two messages—Raise taxes, and Ban Guns.

Anti_griff
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 27, 2022 2:17 pm

NY Slimes have an endless list on the left wing agenda….even if they actually achieved one it would mean nothing except moving on to the next one…..they need their own country….Cuba is for them but they refuse to move.

Toby Nixon(@tobynixon)
May 27, 2022 2:10 pm

Wow! Amazing that it is so simple to postpone the coming glaciation and save billions of lives! Who would have thought?

Peter W
Reply to  Toby Nixon
May 27, 2022 2:25 pm

I wonder what they will come up with when it becomes obvious that we are heading for the next big ice age?

Peter W
May 27, 2022 2:23 pm

The New York Times – what a bunch of complete idiots!

Derg
Reply to  Peter W
May 27, 2022 3:06 pm

And they won a Pulitzer Prize for their Russia colluuuusion narrative…oops I mean stories.

n.n
Reply to  Derg
May 27, 2022 3:12 pm

handmade tales

Old Man Winter
May 27, 2022 2:26 pm

NYT be like:

0facts.jpg
Rocketscientist
May 27, 2022 2:28 pm

“Gasoline would become more expensive, piano lessons would not.”

12 years ago and they’re still at it.
How, ignorantly elitist. Really the price of piano lessons is determined by government taxes?
Better hope the student isn’t a heavy breather.
Hmm, piano teachers don’t drive cars?

Old Man Winter
May 27, 2022 2:31 pm

Brandon’s part in creating “climate stability”:

gasupvot.jpg
Bob
May 27, 2022 2:43 pm

East coast trash.

Chris Hanley
May 27, 2022 2:45 pm

… in 1976, the New York Times claimed a warmer climate produced climate stability …

Getting the climate ‘just right’ is not easy, you don’t want the carbon tax too low resulting in global warming but not too high causing too much cooling, like getting the shower ‘just right’ it will require delicate adjustment.

Rud Istvan
May 27, 2022 2:51 pm

Ridicule is the best response to alarmist ridiculae. So many global warming things around that have not aged well beyond this post’s NYT nonsense.

-Viner 2000: UK children soon won’t know snow.
-Wadhams 2012: Arctic summer ice free by 2014.
-Hansen 1990: West Side Parkway under water by 2010.
-Stirling many times: Polar bears endangered by global warming.
-Mann 2016: I never called anyone a denier. (Get it on YouTube: Judy Curry replied, ‘You called me one in your written testimony for this hearing!’

Andy Espersen
May 27, 2022 2:51 pm

Biden reminds me of Jesus – also He could still the weather.

0
Ron Long
May 27, 2022 2:53 pm

2012 was when President Obama said “…electricity prices would necessarily skyrocket, because I’s capping carbon…”. The quote isn’t word for word but close. Also, in 2012 gasoline prices ran up to $4 per gallon, and now Biden has outdone that. Who thinks this is a election winning idea? Wait for November and we’ll see.

H.R.
Reply to  Ron Long
May 27, 2022 3:56 pm

The best strategy for winning elections is to be the one counting the votes.

Michael in Dublin
May 27, 2022 2:54 pm

I saw another headline today that the natural gas price under Biden has trebled compared to that under Trump. I doubt this will result in any kind of stability. 🙁

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
May 27, 2022 3:28 pm

Yes. At Henry Hub it reached an unbelievable spot $9/mbtu today.
There are two reasons, both directly related to resident (not duly elected President) Biden:

  1. He severely restricted access to new fracking on public lands (like No new permits). Old fracked nat gas wells have very steep decline curves (down to less than 20% of initial output in about four years). That decreases supply. I put some details and charts in various energy essays in ebook Blowing Smoke.
  2. He promised to supply Europe with LNG. That increases demand.

Old classic supply/demand curves result. Since nat gas is fairly inelastic (steep S/D slopes for the economically uneducated), small changes in S/D make big changes in the market equilibrium price. EC 101, which if Biden ever took he long ago forgot.

John Bell
May 27, 2022 3:00 pm

THE SKY IS FALLING! Pay us more money and give up your rights and luxuries you peasants!

CD in Wisconsin
May 27, 2022 3:01 pm

The problem here is the belief that the NYT is a news media outlet. It stopped being one quite a while back, and it isn’t alone.

Anti_griff
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
May 27, 2022 3:14 pm

I want to see this headline…..Joey Biden says “we have created the most extensive and comprehensive voter fraud operation in history”. Joey Biden of 2000 Mules Fame.

lee riffee
May 27, 2022 3:01 pm

Wow, there are some real pinheads at the NY Slimes….I remember back in the 80’s there was a supermarket tabloid called “The Weekly World News”. It was more or less an early print version of the Onion or Babylon Bee. Lots of stories of Bill Clinton meeting with space aliens and pictures to “prove” it….and as I recall there were a few, possibly true stories scattered here and there, or at least things that were somewhat believable. I had actually subscribed to it at one point because I thought it was hilarious. But sadly, while the NY Slimes is full of fantasy and nonsense, it isn’t the least bit funny.
That said, it seems that the writer of that article is clueless regarding the increasing lack of political and social stability that is being caused by rising gas and oil prices. So yes, maybe the climate is stable (sorry, that isn’t the way earth’s climate works) but the people won’t be….
Millions of people struggling to live and afford necessary goods that are rapidly increasing in price, with no relief in sight (save for the fall mid-terms – we can only hope). That’s causing the exact opposite of stability.
And making things worse with carbon taxes will only further anger voters.

markl
May 27, 2022 3:04 pm

Higher gas prices have nothing to do with the AGW narrative and everything to do with the anti Capitalist globalists. It’s just easier for them to blame it on saving the environment and not getting push back from the average citizens.

Old Man Winter
May 27, 2022 3:10 pm

The carbon tax will definitely “stabilize the financial climate” surrounding the CAGW grifter’s current
employment & eventual retirements. It reminds me of “hog sooie”!

hogsooie.jpg
n.n
May 27, 2022 3:11 pm

warming => change => stability

Semantic drift.

Boff Doff
May 27, 2022 3:27 pm

Oh Man!! Better stop the idiots buying EV’s! Tax avoiding scum I tells yer!

Tim Gorman
May 27, 2022 3:28 pm

The 2012 NYT OpEd claimed a carbon tax with higher gas prices would result in not only “climate stability” but it would also prevent an “end [to] life as we know it.””

And what about societal impacts? Starvation caused by higher gas prices will result in global instability and wars everywhere will be used to reallocate resources.

Do the leftist economists of today even bother to study macroeconomics or only Das Kapital? It’s obvious none of them have ever lived the life of the truly poor. A carbon tax will do nothing but drive more and more people below the poverty line.

Do the people at the NY Times think they will be immune when societal upheaval comes for them?

ResourceGuy
May 27, 2022 3:39 pm

It’s predominantly the logic of the Northeast.

