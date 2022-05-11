Temperature

The Recent Decline

1 hour ago
Willis Eschenbach
13 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

Over in the Tweeterverse I saw that someone said:

NASA GISSTEMP Global Mean went above 1.5C for 2 months in 2016.

Hmmm, sez I … why not since then?

So I thought I’d take a look at the major global surface temperature estimates for the 21st Century.

The datasets that I used are the surface temperature datasets of the Goddard Institute for Space Science (GISS), Hadley Climate Research Unit (HadCRUT), Berkeley Earth, and Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), along with the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES), University of Alabama Huntsville Microwave Sounding Unit (UAH MSU), and the Remote Sensing Systems Microwave Sounding Unit (RSS MSU) satellite-based datasets.

I’ve done a structural change breakpoint analysis for each one. I have not chosen the breakpoints. They are selected, and their uncertainties estimated, by the Bai & Perron algorithm implemented in the R computer language package “strucchange”.

Here they are, in no particular order:

Surface Station Datasets
Satellite Based Datasets

Clearly, there has been a sea-change in the surface temperature changes in the 21st century. For most of the last half of the 20th century, temperatures were rising on the order of 0.15°C per decade. But this century, for a good part of the period from 2000 to the end of 2014, the rate of rise of most of the datasets was much less than that.

And in all seven of the datasets, since the breakpoint before the 2015/16 El Nino, the temperatures have either been level or dropping …

Hmmm …

One interesting note. The records fall into two groups—the CERES, JMA, RSS and UAH data have very little change up until ~ 2015. But three of the ground-station-based datasets, GISS, HadCRUT, and Berkeley Earth, have a distinct trend change around 2005. Why? Dunno … but it doesn’t increase my confidence in the ground-based data. My guess is that those three ground datasets, GISS, HadCRUT, and Berkeley Earth, are contaminated by the Urban Heat Islands or excessive “homogenization”. However, that’s only a guess.

My very best wishes to all,

w.

PS—Please do us all a favor, and when you comment, QUOTE what you’re talking about. This avoids endless misunderstandings.

PPS—Please be clear that I am not predicting the future—I am reporting on the past …

4.6 10 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
May 11, 2022 10:04 am

The recent decline or leveling of increase will not be widely reported, as it does not fit the narrative.

3
Reply
john harmsworth
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 11, 2022 10:45 am

Worse, the high priests of “Climate Change” will soon start another round of fiddling temperatures past and present to erase any past warmth and massage the facts into their preferred shape. Trees will be sacrificed to give up cores from the few areas that had anomalous cooling during this warm phase and others selected from anomalous warm areas in the future. And/or, strange maths will be newly invented to change cooling into warming. Don’t laugh, please! It’s a tried and true pathway to Socialist, climate purity and righteous industrial destruction.

0
Reply
scott
May 11, 2022 10:07 am

Its almost as if temperature fluctuate from warming trends to cooling trends,. Who could have imagined.

5
Reply
Jit
May 11, 2022 10:14 am

RSS appears to be pointing its instrument into a different universe.

1
Reply
Frank from NoVA
May 11, 2022 10:20 am

‘My guess is that those three ground datasets, GISS, HadCRUT, and Berkeley Earth, are contaminated by the Urban Heat Islands or excessive “homogenization”.’

I’ll choose door number 2, Monty.

Btw Willis, thank you for another insightful article.

3
Reply
HenryP
May 11, 2022 10:25 am

If you look globally, the warming of earth is really minimal. Especially in the SH. The main warming is in the arctic areas.
I recently saw a program where they took a skeptic on a journey to see ‘climate change’. They took the good man somewhere to Alaska where there once was a towering glacier which is now a lake, and somewhere where the permafrost has melted resulting in putrid blisters from the past that also put more CO2 in the air. And then he reasons (smartly!) that if that is vegetation from the past that is now rotting, does it not prove that it used to be warmer there too? And then they tell the poor man that the warming in the past (in the Holocene) was much slower than it is now.
I think they might be somewhat right about that (excluding Eddy). It was also reasoned there that (this time) it can’t be the sun, because of its declining activity. That reasoning is correct, that’s actually my argument as well. (click on my name).
But my argument is that if it is the differential of temperature between the equator and the polar region that is driving the ‘wind’, then I do not understand why it is not warming in Antarctica as well, because it is colder there, isn’t it? But it hasn’t really gotten any warmer there in recent decades.
So the question really is: where does this (strong) warming in the areas within the arctic circle come from? The answer to that question – in my opinion – is that it comes, or has come, from the Earth itself. We all know about two major volcanic eruptions in Iceland and I think there has been more volcanic activity in the Arctic Oceans as well. I suspect that the extra volcanic activity of the earth is also more cyclical, and that it corresponds to those peaks of the 1000 year Eddy cycle. And those peaks are very sharp, going up, but eventually also sharply coming down. It looks very much that we are seeing a peak in the warming, exactly at around the same time where Eddy/ me predicted /predicts it to be…..
The 1000-year Eddy cycle | Bread on the water

1
Reply
HenryP
Reply to  HenryP
May 11, 2022 10:28 am

Sorry. My name should have been linked to this report:
https://breadonthewater.co.za/2022/03/08/who-or-what-turned-up-the-heat/

0
Reply
Chris Nisbet
May 11, 2022 10:27 am

I am quite confident that I have no real idea show to interpret those graphs, but when I look at them and see that almost all of them show a significant jump in temperature around 2016, followed by a decline (quite rapid in some cases) back towards where the previous trend lines were heading, I wonder what happened.
Would it be correct to think that there was some sort of injection of heat around 2016 that caused the temperature jump? If the climate included all sorts of positive feedbacks, why would the temperature start _declining_ after this heat entered the system? When I see the _decline_, I’m tempted to think that this injection of heat is slowly leaving the system, and things are returning to some sort of balance.
Am I looking these graphs completely the wrong way?

0
Reply
Stephen Wilde
May 11, 2022 10:28 am

Good work.
Have been pointing out for 15 years that I first noticed wavier jet stream tracks since around 2000 and a slight increase in global cloudiness as a consequence.
The earlier warming spell was accompanied by reducing global cloud cover and more zonal jets.
The issue of global oceanic thermal inertia is the big unknown but it does seem likely that we may now have passed the peak of the late 20th century warming period.
At the same time we appear to be seeing a shift from El Niño dominance in the Pacific towards cooling La Niña dominance.
That is one of the indicators of a change towards cooling that I proposed some time ago.

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
May 11, 2022 10:40 am

Maybe the oceans generally exhaust their heat at the same rate with basin-specific cycles doing the exhale work.

0
Reply
E. Schaffer
May 11, 2022 10:41 am

It is still not “a recent decline”, but long term upward trend. Instead of splitting hairs (or charts respectively), I would recommend dealing with the unterlying physics and understanding why that is. There is a lot to learn.

https://greenhousedefect.com/about-the-physical-impossibility-of-feedbacks

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
May 11, 2022 10:51 am

Maybe “strucchange” is simply segmenting periods of grouped low anomalies together to look back and pick a break point for the start of them.

1) NOAA SST-NorthAtlantic GlobalMonthlyTempSince1979 With37monthRunningAverage.gif (880×481) (climate4you.com)

2) PDO MonthlyIndexSince1979 With37monthRunningAverage.gif (880×475) (climate4you.com)

3) NOAA SST-Nino3-4 GlobalMonthlyTempSince1979 With37monthRunningAverage.gif (880×475) (climate4you.com)

0
Reply
Steve Richards
May 11, 2022 10:57 am

Thank you for showing strucchange. I had not seen that set of functions before. They could be very useful.

Well done!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Temperature

The Parts And The Whole

4 days ago
Willis Eschenbach
Energy Temperature

A Sense Of Proportion

1 week ago
Willis Eschenbach
Temperature Temperature Reconstructions

SWAG

3 months ago
Willis Eschenbach
Temperature

Using An Outdated Reference Period, Germany’s DWD Weather Service Turns Cooling Into Warming

4 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Temperature

The Recent Decline

1 hour ago
Willis Eschenbach
Global Greening

Global Warming Leads to More Carbon Sinks

5 hours ago
David Middleton
Open Thread

Open Thread

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Propaganda

Americans Still Rank ‘Climate Change’ Dead Last Among Environmental Concerns, Reports Gallup

13 hours ago
Anthony Watts
%d bloggers like this: