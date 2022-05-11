Global Greening

Global Warming Leads to More Carbon Sinks

1 hour ago
David Middleton
5 Comments

Guest “For peat’s sake!” by David Middleton

Are new carbon sinks appearing in the Arctic?

5.5.2022

Helsingin yliopisto

Global warming can result in the spread of peatland vegetation in the Arctic. An international research group has discovered signs of ‘proto-peat’, which may be the beginning of new peatlands.

In 2018, an international research group bored for soil samples in three sites around the Isfjorden fjord in Svalbard, which is part of Norway. The same phenomenon was seen each boring site: mineral soil covered by a thin layer of organic matter. In other words, this layer contains a lot of carbon extracted from the atmosphere through photosynthesis.

The research group headed by researcher Minna Väliranta from the University of Helsinki has given the name ‘proto-peat’ to such organic soil accumulations, which are composed mostly of moss formed in increasingly warm arctic climate conditions.

[…]

“If this process that generates proto-peat occurs extensively, an unexpected carbon reservoir, or a plant community that mitigates climate change, may be in the process of establishing itself in the north. This reservoir has not been included in the modelling of ecosystems and the atmosphere, as it has traditionally been thought that no new peatlands are formed,” Väliranta notes.

[…]

Original article

Juselius, T., Ravolainen, V., Zhang, H. et al. Newly initiated carbon stock, organic soil accumulation patterns and main driving factors in the High Arctic Svalbard, NorwaySci Rep 12, 4679 (2022).

University of Helsinki

It’s almost as if Earth knows what to do with CO2… Just like plastic in this classic George Carlin sketch:

Warning: Harsh Language & F-Bombs
David Dibbell
May 11, 2022 6:19 am

Dig the coal. Burn the coal for energy, releasing CO2. Re-peat. The peat turns to coal.

The planet will be fine. We will be fine too, if only we can get past this manufactured illusion that emissions of one of the two most recyclable substances on earth will somehow turn out to be harmful in respect to warming. (The other substance is water.)

Last edited 44 minutes ago by David Dibbell
4
Reply
Donald L. Klipstein
May 11, 2022 6:27 am

Worldwide, the oceans sink CO2 less when global temperature is higher, and this is the greatest effect of global temperature change causing a change of sinking of CO2 worldwide. The generally gradual rate at which atmospheric CO2 is increasing has an uptick when global temperature is spiked up by an El Nino, and increases less when global temperature gets a dip from a La Lina or a major volcanic eruption.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
May 11, 2022 6:28 am

Occasionally something I rave about = moss growing on cement tile roofs here in the UK.
Many regard it a ‘countrified’ ‘romantic’ and lovely.

Moss growing on your roof is none of those things, it is destroying:

  • Your house – because it means your roof is now porous and your house is cold and damp.
  • You and your kids – it releases endless spores and dust from the cement it is ‘eating’.

That shyte is gently snowing down constantly, making you and your house grubby both inside and out. Say ‘Hello asthma‘ not very least

But otherwise it is truly lovely gorgeous and epic stuff.
It absorbs insane amounts ot water and is, like on the roof, a rock eating organism. It makes available all sorts of nutrients that are hard to come by by both plants and animals.

This World Needs More Moss
It works as a remedy to my initial & best, al- time pet rave: Soil Erosion

And who would have thunk, it is The Easiest Thing Possible to do:
https://plantinstructions.com/diy-gardening/how-to-grow-your-own-moss/

1
Reply
Ron Long
May 11, 2022 7:02 am

I hate to think what would happen to George Carlin if he said that today. Good catch on natural carbon sequestration, David.

0
Reply
Joao Martins
May 11, 2022 7:02 am

O, wonder!
How many goodly creatures are there here!
… O brave new world ... ”

(Sorry, Bill S., for the pruning of a few words)

0
Reply
Global Greening

