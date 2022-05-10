Energy Fail

The INTENDED Consequences of Climate Policy: ‘Electricity Shortage Warnings Grow Across U.S.’

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
23 Comments

From Climate Depot

By Admin,


May 9, 2022 4:27 PM

https://archive.ph/2022.05.08-121147/https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/electricity-shortage-warnings-grow-across-u-s-11652002380#selection-103.0-120.0

By Katherine Blunt

From California to Texas to Indiana, electric-grid operators are warning that power-generating capacity is struggling to keep up with demand, a gap that could lead to rolling blackouts during heat waves or other peak periods as soon as this year.

California’s grid operator said Friday that it anticipates a shortfall in supplies this summer, especially if extreme heat, wildfires or delays in bringing new power sources online exacerbate the constraints. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, which oversees a large regional grid spanning much of the Midwest, said late last month that capacity shortages may force it to take emergency measures to meet summer demand and flagged the risk of outages. In Texas, where a number of power plants lately went offline for maintenance, the grid operator warned of tight conditions during a heat wave expected to last into the next week.

The risk of electricity shortages is rising throughout the U.S. as traditional power plants are being retired more quickly than they can be replaced by renewable energy and battery storage. Power grids are feeling the strain as the U.S. makes a historic transition from conventional power plants fueled by coal and natural gas to cleaner forms of energy such as wind and solar power, and aging nuclear plants are slated for retirement in many parts of the country.

The challenge is that wind and solar farms—which are among the cheapest forms of power generation—don’t produce electricity at all times and need large batteries to store their output for later use. While a large amount of battery storage is under development, regional grid operators have lately warned that the pace may not be fast enough to offset the closures of traditional power plants that can work around the clock.

Tom Halla
May 10, 2022 2:10 pm

Cheap? Not accounting for subsidies, or the miserable percentage of nameplate rating actually poduced?

markl
May 10, 2022 2:11 pm

All part of the plan.

John the Econ
May 10, 2022 2:22 pm

I’d argue that perhaps the lights literally going out would send a rather unambiguous message to Californians that their renewables plan isn’t ready for prime time. But I’d probably be wrong.

Tom Halla
Reply to  John the Econ
May 10, 2022 2:24 pm

The wind investors in Texas tried gaslighting after the Valentine’s Day freeze.

Peter W
Reply to  John the Econ
May 10, 2022 2:43 pm

Based on historical voting records, the majority of Californians would be incapable of understanding the problem.

Rich Davis
Reply to  Peter W
May 10, 2022 3:08 pm

supermajority, I’d say.

Chris Nisbet
May 10, 2022 2:26 pm

Will blackouts bring people to their senses, or just increase the idiotic cries for even more wind turbines?
Will we get a few more politicians prepared to call BS on this climate nonsense when the blackouts arrive?
Given the high rate of idiocy in our leaders, I wouldn’t put much money on any sort of sensible response to them.
Good Lord, statements like “anticipates a shortfall in supplies this summer, especially if extreme heat, wildfires” from the grid operators give me the impression that they actually think climate change is at least partially responsible for the shortfall. They’re just playing long, surely (please say yes). Really big sigh.

RickWill
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
May 10, 2022 3:57 pm

The Chair of the MISO planning committee is a civil engineer.

It is usual that people appointed to senior positions in the Utilities are good politicians rather than good technocrats. They are certainly not sceptics because no sceptic rises through the ranks to a place of influence in utilities.

There has been NO useful planning for the ultimate wind and solar driven grid. If there had been, it would have dawned on them that it was not economic with current technology and unlikely to ever be economic until fossil fuels are banned or access is prohibitively expensive.

It is getting very close to the point where it is cheaper for home owners to make their own electricity than getting it from a grid.

Australia and UK are already subsidising the cost of electricity from general revenue for some people having difficulty paying the high cost. In the longer term, grid power will become so unreliable that anyone who actually needs reliable power will make their own.

John Shewchuk
May 10, 2022 2:26 pm

Yes indeed … the many are expected to suffer while the few do otherwise … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtBT3M-RIZ0

Mr.
May 10, 2022 2:28 pm

Here’s an unqualified prediction –
“Demand Management” will become the most-used response to power supply issues.

Too many households wanting to cook their dinner?
Just turn off their power supply.

Simples.

Rud Istvan
May 10, 2022 2:35 pm

I did an analysis of remaining coal fired baseload generation a few years back using the FERC stations data. At that time, the average age at retirement was 42 years. Using that standard, one third of the remaining coal generating capacity (MW) will have been retired by 2025.

There is no conceivable way more nondispatchable intermittent renewables can replace the inevitable end of useful plant life loss of that much dispatchable capacity. No matter what the Green New Deal hopes or senile Biden ‘thinks’.

Tomsa
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 10, 2022 3:02 pm

Hydropower is also a long lasting investment lasting between 50-100 years according to this link. Manitoba is a member of MISO, the only Canadian province to be part of a US electric system although there are other connections to the US from ON and QU in particular. I like the comment “hydropower is predictable”
https://www.manitobahydropower.com/energy-security/

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Tomsa
May 10, 2022 3:41 pm

Sure hydropower is predictable . . . just read the following:

“Water levels at Lake Mead, the vital reservoir formed by the Hoover Dam, hit an all-time low as a crippling drought exacerbated by rising temperatures due to climate change took hold of the West, the Guardian reports.
“According to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Lake Mead’s water level has ducked to 1,068.55 feet above sea level, leaving the largest reservoir in the United States about 35 percent full. Overall, the reservoir has fallen 140 feet since 2000, according to the Washington Post. Lower water levels don’t just strain water supply but also the dam’s electric capacity: ‘Every foot of lake level decline means about 6 [megawatts] of lost capacity’, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Reclamation told CNN.”
—source: https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/07/the-hoover-dam-is-running-low-on-water.html

See, everyone knows that climate change™ leads to predictable results, not unpredictable ones. There’s no evidence otherwise, is there?

/sarc off

Beta Blocker
May 10, 2022 2:43 pm

I’m pessimistic regarding what will happen in California. Regardless of how many electricity supply problems occur in California in the next two years, the decision to close Diablo Canyon will not be reversed. That decision is just too deeply embedded in the political and cultural psychology of the state.

Rich Davis
Reply to  Beta Blocker
May 10, 2022 3:14 pm

Californians need to get what they demand, good and hard. True enough, most of them will never understand.

Gordon A. Dressler
May 10, 2022 3:14 pm

But remember, boys and girls, make your next car purchase a BEV because it’s good for the environment.

Chris Hanley
May 10, 2022 3:42 pm

While a large amount of battery storage is under development, regional grid operators have lately warned that the pace may not be fast enough …

That is probably true, according to this paper by the Manhattan Institute: “The annual output of Tesla’s Gigafactory, the world’s largest battery factory, could store three minutes’ worth of annual U.S. electricity demand. It would require 1,000 years of production to make enough batteries for two days’ worth of U.S. electricity demand. Meanwhile, 50–100 pounds of materials are mined, moved, and processed for every pound of battery produced”.

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Chris Hanley
May 10, 2022 3:51 pm

And how many kWh of electricity are used for every pound of battery produced?

Moreover, what is ROI (payback) time for each pound of battery produced, factoring in accumulating lost interest that could have been earned on the money paid up front for production . . . 40 or 50 years?

MarkW
Reply to  Chris Hanley
May 10, 2022 4:32 pm

If there isn’t enough power for all the homes, how is there going to be enough power to charge the batteries?

Mike McHenry
May 10, 2022 4:06 pm

An Elbe river cruise in Germany 2004. Note all the spinning wind turbines LOL

ELBE RIVER CRUISEx.jpg
John Garrett
May 10, 2022 4:08 pm

I recommend a presentation given at the Steamboat Institute Energy Conference in early March, recorded and broadcast by C-Span’s “Book TV” channel.

Robert Bryce on his book A Question of Power (very troubling concerns about the stability of the current electricity grid):
      https://www.c-span.org/video/?518435-3/a-question-power  &nbsp;

I loved Bryce’s presentation. He doesn’t sugarcoat his message. We’re headed for disaster and he’s mad as hell.

Лазо
May 10, 2022 4:18 pm

How long until Big Gov places limits on the sales of EVs to keep the grid from total meltdown?

pochas94
May 10, 2022 4:23 pm

Foolishness on parade!

