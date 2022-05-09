Intermittent Wind and Solar

WSJ: Power Grid Operators Warn Renewable Energy Could Cause Blackouts

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; “… The challenge is that wind and solar farms—which are among the cheapest forms of power generation—don’t produce electricity at all times …”

Electricity Shortage Warnings Grow Across U.S.

Power-grid operators caution that electricity supplies aren’t keeping up with demand amid transition to cleaner forms of energy

By Katherine Blunt May 8, 2022 5:33 am ET

From California to Texas to Indiana, electric-grid operators are warning that power-generating capacity is struggling to keep up with demand, a gap that could lead to rolling blackouts during heat waves or other peak periods as soon as this year.

California’s grid operator said Friday that it anticipates a shortfall in supplies this summer, especially if extreme heat, wildfires or delays in bringing new power sources online exacerbate the constraints. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, which oversees a large regional grid spanning much of the Midwest, said late last month that capacity shortages may force it to take emergency measures to meet summer demand and flagged the risk of outages. In Texas, where a number of power plants lately went offline for maintenance, the grid operator warned of tight conditions during a heat wave expected to last into the next week.

The challenge is that wind and solar farms—which are among the cheapest forms of power generation—don’t produce electricity at all times and need large batteries to store their output for later use. While a large amount of battery storage is under development, regional grid operators have lately warned that the pace may not be fast enough to offset the closures of traditional power plants that can work around the clock.

Faced with the prospect of having to call for blackouts when demand exceeds supply, many grid operators are now grappling with the same question: How to encourage the build-out of batteries and other new technologies while keeping traditional power plants from closing too quickly.

Read more: https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/electricity-shortage-warnings-grow-across-u-s-11652002380

In my opinion this WSJ article verges on deceptive.

Wall Street Journal author Katherine Blunt did not mention the hideous cost of batteries, instead implying that the slow pace of backup battery installation is because of supply chain problems and inflation.

The Wall Street Journal article also described solar and wind as the “cheapest forms of power generation”, without qualifying this statement by adding the cost of the power storage capacity required to make renewable energy reliable, the cost of massive renewable energy overcapacity required to charge the batteries during good times, and maintain power supply during mediocre times, and the cost of upgrading and maintaining an enlarged power distribution network, to ship renewable energy from the frequently remote renewable generation sources to cities and industrial complexes where the energy is needed.

Once you factor in these renewable specific additional costs, renewable energy is very expensive indeed.

lee
May 9, 2022 10:06 pm

It is a problem all over. They think things magically happen.

https://theconversation.com/imagine-its-2030-and-australia-is-a-renewable-energy-superpower-in-southeast-asia-177646

Bryan A
Reply to  lee
May 9, 2022 10:15 pm

Australia??? Isn’t that little Island South China yet???

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Bryan A
May 9, 2022 10:39 pm

If the Chinese took over we would have nuclear and coal power stations. Not suggesting that I would like China taking over Australia.

Mr.
May 9, 2022 10:12 pm

The spinning of wind farms never stops.

(well, it frequently does, but you all know what I mean).

The spin that erks me most is when the renewbies claim that one of the most effective measures they have at their disposal for keeping the lights on is “demand management”.

a.k.a. “just turning off your power supply from the grid without warning because it’s run out”

What a pile of bullshit they expect us buy.

Ben Vorlich
May 9, 2022 10:12 pm

For every hundred times you hear a member of the public say that renewables are the cheapest form of electricity generation and fossil fuels are subsidised you’ll hear it questioned once. By repeating this unsubstantiated claim at every opportunity the vast majority are convinced and it’s a conspiracy by fossil energy companies keeping prices high.
The truth will only dawn when renewables supply 90% of electricity and prices are even higher. Unfortunately there will be no easy way back.

Terry
May 9, 2022 10:13 pm

Renewable energy prices are quoted by greenies as a net price at the field where it is generated. When a fair share of transmission costs are added it they are not the cheapest by far. Again if they are they the cheapest why so heavily subsidized?

Richard Hill
May 9, 2022 10:14 pm

Please don’t be too negative about this. At last we have recognition in a serious media outlet that there are short term risks and costs that have to be balanced against long term risks and costs.

Dave Fair
May 9, 2022 11:16 pm

It is at its most expensive when it is not there.

Eric Vieira
May 9, 2022 11:32 pm

I compare the green economy with communism: in both cases there are examples where both have been thoroughly tested, and have miserably failed: for communism one can look at the USSR or its prior satellite states (before and after); for the green economy one only needs to look at Germany or the UK or for you people in the US, California, where energy prices are going through the roof without any appreciable reduction of emissions (although CO2 isn’t really a problem). The environmental damages which were apparent in East Germany and China is also something to expect in the not so far future if this nonsense gets perpetuated. This won’t end until Governments stop going along with it. The elites, and NGO’s are only making money because the funding is coming directly or indirectly from taxpayers. Their business models would collapse completely if only private money was involved.

Matthew Sykes
May 9, 2022 11:34 pm

One you have built 6 times the number of wind turbines and pumped hydro to store it all, in order to deliver 24/7 power, like gas does, your costs are now much higher. It is a myth that wind is cheap. It isnt.

And when it stopped blowing in the UK in september last year, it destabilised the grid, led to a 700% immediate spike in prices, and year ahead prices up 200%.

That is not cheap!

Vuk
May 9, 2022 11:46 pm

Latest from BBC: “Global overheating!”
What a load ….

