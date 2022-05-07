Battery Powered Flight–Still A Pipedream

Electric Vehicles

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

I had a model plane that was powered by rubber bands when I was a boy, but you would not fly across the Atlantic on one!

When a one-person plane powered purely by electricity took to the skies above the village of Little Snoring, it was a remarkable achievement in British engineering.

The maiden voyage of the first all-electric light aircraft designed and built entirely in the UK could herald the beginning of a new, homegrown, zero-emissions aerospace manufacturing industry.

But its victory lap didn’t last long. The plane was up for just 33 minutes above the airfield in Norfolk, before it came back down for a recharge.

The all-electric microlight aeroplane could last up to 90 minutes on full charge “on paper”, according to Guy Gratton, an associate professor of aviation at Cranfield University, who piloted the Sherwood eKub.

The plane was manufactured by The Light Aircraft Company (TLAC), which sells small planes to hobbyists around the world, and built by a British-based consortium led by Mr Gratton.

It is a major achievement in the race to establish emission-free air travel which the Government has backed with its Jet Zero Council. But it is unlikely to be the answer to eliminate the guilt from your overseas holidays any time soon.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/05/04/electric-planes-have-finally-taken-wont-get-far/

Why is soppy Emma Gatten writing this, instead of the Telegraph’s aviation editor, who might know what he is talking about? (And, by the way, I don’t have any guilt about flying!)

As any aviation expert would have told her, battery powered flight has a fundamental obstacle, which it cannot overcome except for this sort of microlight, short range flight –  the ratio of weight to energy density.

Put simply, to install enough battery capacity for a longer flight would add too much weight to the aircraft for it to be in any way useful.

This microlight might find a niche amongst hobbyists. But as the Managing Director of TLAC admits:

“For the hobbyist, the leisure aviator, there is undoubtedly a market for it. But I’m certainly not basing my entire company’s future business on the project.”

Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
May 7, 2022 2:14 am

Battery-powered airliner? What could go wrong? It doesn’t take much of an imagination to picture the horrors after batteries explode at 30,000 feet.

If you have a lousy imagination, see:
Electric Bus Catches Fire After Battery Explosion – Watts Up With That?

Regards,
Bob

Duker
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
May 7, 2022 2:28 am

Kerosene is more combustible. There are plenty or reasons batteries don’t work for airliners but the fire risk isn’t top of the list

Julian Flood
Reply to  Duker
May 7, 2022 3:23 am

Kerosene (Avtur) is not easily ignited. You can flick lighted matches into a spilt puddle with no danger at all
You’re confusing it with wide-cut gasolene, the cheapo equivalent.

JF

Mike Lowe
Reply to  Duker
May 7, 2022 3:24 am

Does kerosene self-combust?

Leo Smith
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
May 7, 2022 2:31 am

Better still see what happens with a lithium battery fire in a cargo aircraft.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Leo Smith
Julian Flood
Reply to  Leo Smith
May 7, 2022 3:26 am

There’s a push for lithium iron phosphate – erupts less often but the smoke is even more lethal than hydrofluoric acid from good old lithium ion.

JF

Tom.1
May 7, 2022 2:39 am

When your true goal is stamping out the privately owned oil and gas industry, you leave no stone unturned.

Ed Zuiderwijk
May 7, 2022 2:40 am

Only in England you find a place called Little Snoring.

Richard Page
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
May 7, 2022 3:14 am

I think you can find amusing place names in any country you can think of. Holland, for example, has a village named Rectum and one named Moddergat (mudhole).

fretslider
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
May 7, 2022 3:52 am

There are many places with funny names, such as Bitchfield, Lincolnshire,

Speed
May 7, 2022 3:00 am

One more example of why we shouldn’t bother with the popular press. Jack of all trades, master of nothing, Read the comics, do the crossword and wrap the garbage.

fretslider
May 7, 2022 3:08 am

Coming soon….

In-flight recharging

I’m surprised the loonies haven’t thought of it

Tom Halla
May 7, 2022 3:30 am

When someone produces an aircraft using batteries that has the performance of a 1937 DC2, I might consider them other than toys.

another ian
May 7, 2022 3:32 am

Don’t forget this one

“The Besler Steam Plane”

Bob B.
May 7, 2022 3:49 am

Hi folks, this is Captain Brandon. Welcome aboard United eFlight 0-2050 , taking you from NY to LA. We,ve reached our cruising altitude of 10,000 feet and have just begun our initial descent into Newark, NJ for our first recharge. We should have you on the ground in LA around 3:00 next Thursday so please sit back and enjoy the flight.

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Bob B.
