Electric Bus Catches Fire After Battery Explosion

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

MAY 1, 2022

By Paul Homewood

h/t frankobaysioFrank

It is frightening to think what would have happened with passengers on board.

An Electric Bus Caught Fire After Battery Explosion in Paris

A video recording shows the start of the fire which completely consumed an electric RATP bus on Friday 29 April. The incident caused no injuries. The bus burst into flames within seconds. This is what can be seen on the video that captured the very beginning of the fire of an electric vehicle of the RATP in Paris , this Friday, April 29. In the images, we can see a small explosion occur on the roof of the bus, where the batteries are located, followed by huge flames that spread to the entire body, at breakneck speed. This line 71 bus caught fire in the 13th arrondissement of Paris in the morning, mobilizing around thirty workers, according to the firefighters contacted by Le Parisien. It is a 100% electric vehicle, from the Bolloré brand Bluebus 5SE series, like the bus that burned down at the beginning of April .

This afternoon, the RATP decided to temporarily withdraw from circulation the 149 Bolloré electric bluebuses that circulate on its network.

Tom Halla
May 1, 2022 10:02 am

It looks even worse than a Tesla fire

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 1, 2022 10:09 am

When will the President’s limo be converted to EV?

rhs
Reply to  Scissor
May 1, 2022 10:16 am

Comment self snipped. I should know better, but just barely.

Vuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 1, 2022 10:53 am

Contemplating electric aeroplane flight?
United’s larger 19-seat planes from Heart Aerospace are planned for short-haul domestic routes, out of hubs like Chicago and San Francisco, in 2026; regional U.S. airline Mesa Airlines and Finland’s Finnair have also signed on to purchase Heart’s ES-19s.
The largest electric plane in the works is Wright Electric’s 186-seat Wright1, which EasyJet intends to operate as soon as 2030. Wright also announced plans in November for its 100-passenger Wright Spirit, which will retrofit BAe 146 planes (from British aerospace company BAE Systems) with electric batteries.

Scissor
May 1, 2022 10:13 am

Zero emissions, once the fire is out.

markl
May 1, 2022 10:14 am

Very quick, lethal, and dramatic. Time to start implementing solutions to these fires before propagating EVs. Solutions are available but to my knowledge could never get to the fire quick enough to stop total conflagration.

Ted
Reply to  markl
May 1, 2022 10:29 am

The solution is to design a vehicle using an energy source that isn’t prone to random explosions. Perhaps something could be done with diesel fuel, as the vapors need both heat and pressure to ignite.

Chris Nisbet
May 1, 2022 10:14 am

Batteries on the roof? I wonder if all that mass up there makes them more likely to tip over.

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
May 1, 2022 10:34 am

Like Guam.

Rud Istvan
May 1, 2022 10:33 am

The Bollore EV battery is the only one of its kind in the world. It is a solid state battery (no liquid electrolyte) called ‘Lithium Metal Polymer’. It uses lithium metal, not lithium salts, and a conducting solid polymer electrolyte. Bollore claims several advantages over LiIon, including inherent safety, that are obviously not true.
Both cells and battery are made in France, which explains why Paris is using them and almost nobody else.
The novel design intrinsically explains why things went south so rapidly and spectacularly.

Terry
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 1, 2022 10:52 am

We use Li Po batteries in electric powered radio control model airplanes because they pack more power than the type of battery in a Tesla. Their purchase comes replete with multiple warnings of how dangerous they are, how and where to store etc.

Jeff Alberts
May 1, 2022 10:36 am

The incident caused no injuries.”

Only by sheer luck.

Anti_griff
May 1, 2022 10:36 am

It was like a volcano…..sigh….the price for being green. Nice musical accompaniment. Maybe dd a temp sensor and alarm for next time?

Peta of Newark
May 1, 2022 10:36 am

Epic.
Was it plugged in or otherwise charging (ground loop thingy) or what set it off? ##
What are all those white sparkly bits showering down at the start – would little strips of Nickel (joining individual cells together) do that?
Otherwise = Classic stuff from when using an Oxy-Acetylene cutting torch

Aluminium maybe? Is that why I’m minded of the hapless Hindenburg?

## haha – not anything to do with that solar flare we just had?

Jeff Alberts
May 1, 2022 10:38 am

Hmm, what caused the person to start recording, before the fire started? Just likes taking videos of buses?

william Johnston
May 1, 2022 10:39 am

Looks like the French equivalent of our Fouth of July.

Beaufort
May 1, 2022 10:39 am

That is the second EV bus fire from the same fleet in Paris in April according to France24.

Steve Richards
May 1, 2022 10:41 am

More bus fires! This is going to contribute to global warming with all this heat!!

Anti_griff
Reply to  Steve Richards
May 1, 2022 10:54 am

What about that toxic smoke?….I bet a whiff of that could kill you.

Joel Patterson
May 1, 2022 10:41 am

Yikes!! And TRIMET in Portland OR is going to purchase 24 electric busses. I think I’ll avoid riding on one.

