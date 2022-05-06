Climate Lawsuits

Transparency Group Sues Biden White House Over “Climate Disinformation” Records

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
2 Comments

From Government Accountability & Oversight

WEBEDITOR

Government transparency group Energy Policy Advocates (EPA) filed suit on Thursday against the Biden White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy’s refusal to produce correspondence pertaining to one of an increasing number of initiatives to combat opposition to the administration’s political agenda as “disinformation.”

Specifically, EPA argued:

“The request sought certain described correspondence of two named officials, Eric Lander and Jane Lubchenco, over an eight-week period of time, on any email account used at any time for work-related correspondence, that was sent to one or more of six or five named outside parties, respectively. This request pertained to an OSTP “event on countering climate change denial and delay” in which the Office brought in political activists to discuss, e.g., social science which might explain political opposition to their demands. See, e.g., Maxine Joselow, “White House schedules first event on countering climate change denial and delay,” Washington Post, February 24, 2022. …

The requested records will inform the public of high-profile ethics revelations at OSTP and media coverage thereof, and also the genesis of a tendentious event and campaign out of OSTP. The described meeting seeking to counter political opposition, one of many Biden administration initiatives seeking to do so by styling opposition as “disinformation” (“deliberate disinformation campaigns that are as insidious as they are invidious”, https://www.whitehouse.gov/ostp/news-updates/2022/02/25/readout-of-white-house-climate-science-roundtable-on-countering-delayism-and-communicating-the-urgency-of-climate-action/), was the subject of substantial national and international media coverage.

The public deserves to know, without further delay, the genesis of the aforementioned tendentious effort.”

EPA’s complaint also noted that the group sought the described emails with outside activists on any email account, citing:

“in this request that one of the two officials, Ms. Lubchenco, had been shown during a prior stint as a political appointee in a different agency during a previous administration to have continued to use her previous employer’s “.edu” email account for official federal work-related correspondence, and also detailed Defendant’s own history, during that same administration, of employees having been found to engage in the practice of using non-official email accounts for work-related correspondence.”

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joel O'Bryan(@joelobryan)
May 6, 2022 10:08 pm

So the Biden White House runs a climate disinformation campaign… who knew?

1
Reply
Old Man Winter
May 6, 2022 10:21 pm

“…and also detailed Defendant’s own history, during that same administration, of employees having been found to engage in the practice of using non-official email accounts for work-related correspondence.”

Good catch! Now they need to get a judge not appointed by Brandon/Nobama/Clinton.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Lawsuits

‘Titanic’ Revelation: DiCaprio Nabs Starring Role in Private Financing of Government ‘Climate’ Lawsuits

5 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits

Climate FOIA: Public Wins, Court Orders Virginia AG Office to Comply with the Law Re Bloomberg Docs

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits

The Power of the Li’l Green Group in PBS Frontline’s “The Power of Big Oil”

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits

“CBS Sunday Morning” Puts all its Eggs in Chicken Little’s ‘Reposition Global Warming as Theory (Not Fact)’ Basket

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Lawsuits

Transparency Group Sues Biden White House Over “Climate Disinformation” Records

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Methane

John Kerry vs. Natural Gas

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

Ancient Polar Bear Remains Explained By Sea Ice and Polynyas: My Peer-Reviewed Paper

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Climate Change Weekly #433: Public More Concerned about Energy Prices than Supposed Climate Catastrophe

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: