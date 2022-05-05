End Of Snow Weather

Vail Mountain Completes Longest Season on Record with Snow to Spare

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
2 Comments

As reported in the Vail Daily

New flakes fell on a 47-inch mid-mountain base on rare May Closing Day

Vail ended its longest season on record in its usual Closing Day fashion on Sunday, with hundreds of skiers and snowboarders celebrating on top of the mountain.

And even though it was a rare May closing, the weather behaved more like March, with wind and snow creating cold conditions on the slopes.

Many closing day traditions were on display. Local Chad Anderson rode his 1980s-era Sims 1600 FE SERIES snowboard with original bindings.

End of the ski season looks like a lot of fun, big party with lots of costumes and I’m sure alcohol as well.

To see costumes go to original article

But as for that worn out prediction that children will not know what snow is:

By the end of December, conditions had improved dramatically. A portion of the Back Bowls opened on Dec. 28, with Vail Mountain at the time reporting nearly 2 feet of snow in a one-week period.

Vail ended the season recording 264 inches total; the mountain on its trail map claims an average of 350 inches. The mid-mountain base on closing day was 47 inches, and top-to-bottom access was available from the top of Chair 4 to the bottom of the Lionshead gondola.

The chill in the air gave an assist to the many Vail Mountain and U.S. Forest Service employees who began ushering crowds off the mountain at 4 p.m.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joel O'Bryan(@joelobryan)
May 5, 2022 2:23 am

Back in 1984, I skied nearby A-Basin into June.
This year, A-Basin on 4 May 2022 reports:
Lifts Open
9 /9
Runs Open
115 /145

38 years on, I won’t be there, but the kids with good knees will be skiing A-Basin into June this year too.
Climate Change? meh.
That’s for suckers.

0
Reply
Oldseadog
May 5, 2022 2:24 am

You mean people aren’t allowed to ski even when there is plenty of snow?
Why ever not?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Polls Weather

Twistin’ with Gallup’s Extreme Weather Poll

4 weeks ago
Kip Hansen
Weather

Chaos to Control: Scientists Use a ‘Butterfly Attractor’ to Control and Change the Weather

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
records Weather

Weather Records Shattered–180 Years Ago

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
Weather

The Tactical and Strategic Implications of the Weather Situation in the Ukraine

1 month ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

End Of Snow Weather

Vail Mountain Completes Longest Season on Record with Snow to Spare

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Snow

Ski Industry Expert: Austrian Ski Resort Temperature Rise Over Past 50 Years “Not Statistically Significant”

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Net-Zero

My Testimony On New York’s “Scoping Plan” To Achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Hiatus in Global Warming

The New Pause Grows by Another Month to 7 Years 7 Months

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: