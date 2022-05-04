Net-Zero

Voters Will Not Pay Extra to Achieve Boris’s Net Zero Targets – POLL

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
11 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

MAY 3, 2022

By Paul Homewood

While polls show overwhelming support for Net Zero, it appears that very few actually want to pay for it!

The poll for Express.co.uk has shown that 53 percent will only support ending traditional gas boilers if they do not need to pay more for the alternative. Another 14 percent oppose the ban altogether while a mere 28 percent support it whatever the cost.

The results come amid fears carbon neutral heat pumps for houses will cost between £15,000 and £22,000 to install, crippling people in the cost of living crisis.

Under current plans, new homes will not be allowed gas central heating from 2025 and will have to use heat pumps or other alternatives.

From 2035, the Government plans to ban all new gas boilers altogether meaning that any replacement from then will have to be environmentally friendly.

Along with electric cars, which currently cost significantly more than petrol and diesel vehicles, there is a significant concern that people will be unable to afford the so called Green alternatives.

The findings of the poll have boosted calls for a referendum on Boris Johnson’s Net Zero plans which he agreed at the COP26 summit in Glasgow and at G7 meeting in Cornwall both last year.

Reform Party leader Richard Tice, who has led demands for a referendum on the Net Zero by 2050 goal, said: “There is no prospect of alternatives to gas boilers being cost neutral or actually costing less.

“That means this poll confirms that around seven in 10 people oppose these plans and only just over one in four support them.”

He went on: “It shows that Boris Johnson and the Government are completely out of touch with the views and concerns on this issue with ordinary people across Britain.

“With the cost of living crisis people are really despairing on how they can afford to pay the bills and this government is just adding to them with these green measures.

“It is all unnecessary and totally irresponsible.”

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1603296/Boris-Johnson-news-voters-poll-net-zero-targets-gas-boilers?mc_cid=008224116f&mc_eid=4961da7cb1

fretslider
May 4, 2022 2:32 am

We may not want to pay but the Parliamentary dictatorship rools

And Farage has disappeared again

Don’t get a smart meter

Reply
Jock
May 4, 2022 2:38 am

Which means that, essentially, the voters don’t understand what “net zero” means. Here in Australia the csiro has estimated a trillion dollars. One can almost guarantee that this is on the low side. They want net zero but how do they think its achieved. ??

Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Jock
May 4, 2022 2:40 am

People are only that stupid in the media

Brexit, for example

Reply
Peta of Newark
May 4, 2022 3:08 am

Quote:Along with electric cars, which currently cost significantly more than petrol and diesel vehicles

Yes absolutely but pay attention out there..
Manufacturers and dealers, bless their little cotton socks, are doing their utmost to soften the blow
In (yet another) one of those unspoken cartels that Governments Mandates create, they are ramping up the prices of existing petrol/diesel cars.
And I lied, not ‘unspoken’ because Governent has changed the way Road Tax is paid. –
An epic lump sum is payable upon purchase of any new vehicle, in return for lower annual payments across the life of the vehicle.
(Is it one of them Piggo Taxes because a lot of what’s collected is effectively handed over to buyers of EVs)

Quote:The results come amid fears carbon neutral heat pumps for houses will cost between £15,000 and £22,000 to install, crippling people in the cost of living crisis.

This is blatant out and out cronyism.
Go check Alibaba or even out there on your local eBay.
You can find stand-alone air-source heat pumps intended for heating swimming pools. They contain all the workings needed for ‘pumping heat’ and are fitted with 2 pipe-fittings:
One = In and the other = Out

To ‘harvest’ the heat being pumped you push cold water into one and lo-and-behold, heated water comes out the other.
Any reasonably competent handyman could make sense of that in a house that already has any sort of pre-existing heating system.
Or he could get ‘all creative and artistic’ and construct some of his own convectors ##
(##) wrongly called ‘radiators’ but all true students of Climate Science know the precise and exact difference.

And, from Alibaba, those ‘swimming pool’ heat pumps come at a price tag of circa £200 per kiloWatt of heat output.
Notice the Factor of Ten (up to twenty in this case) that Cronies typically use when pricing their ‘services’

Reply
David Stone CEng
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 4, 2022 3:39 am

Another major technical fail. A heat pump that outputs water at say 25C for a swimming pool is not a lot of good to drive any existing heating installation. It could be used with underfloor heating but this is very expensive to retrofit! Then there is the efficiency (COP) to consider. These pumps appear cost-effective because of the small temperature difference between input and output, but the COP is inversely proportional to this difference. For wet heating (radiators) you need water at 70C or so, but the COP at this from -10C is less than 2! So 2kW of heat for each kW of electricity. BUT the electrical system is only about 50% efficient, so you have gained nothing. On a hot day you can have lots of heat cheaply, on a cold one it is staggeringly expensive! Britain is generally cold, most of the USA very cold in winter. Heat pumps are a myth from idiots because it sounds good, but then they have no knowledge of thermodynamics or engineering in general.

Reply
another ian
May 4, 2022 3:10 am

The “2 finger salute” would be more appropriate

Reply
Derg
May 4, 2022 3:15 am

Why do we want to be net zero?

Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Derg
May 4, 2022 3:42 am

“Sometimes the first duty of intelligent men is the restatement of the obvious” – George Orwell.
____________________________________________________

And the obvious question is, “Why do we want to be net zero?

And then there’s this quote from another Brit:

The right response to the non-problem of global warming is to have the courage to do nothing. 
Christopher Monckton

Reply
Lurker Pete
May 4, 2022 3:45 am

Yeah, we’ve just got to “vote harder” that’ll work /s

Reply
TonyS
May 4, 2022 3:49 am

Until we Brits collectively stop voting for idiots, nothing is going to change. Maybe a prolonged period of financial pain will wake us up but I won’t hold my breath.

Reply
Bruce Ploetz
May 4, 2022 3:51 am

Heat pumps are not carbon neutral. Even the geothermal sourced ones use electricity. About as carbon neutral as the coal-fired car. Who thinks up these things?

Here in the states air-sourced heat pumps are the standard, pretty much. But in states that go well below zero in the winter they almost always have a gas or electric heating backup. Hard to suck a lot of heat out of sub-zero air.

Nothing carbon neutral about burning coal to make electricity to run compressors and motors to heat your place.

Hydrogen is no better, mostly using natural gas to make the hydrogen.

They must be watching too many old movies. If we legislate it, it will come.

Reply
