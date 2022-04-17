Vehicle Electrification

Electric Vehicles

By Rud Istvan,

This possible guest post was inspired by Andy May’s recent post concerning mainly internal engine combustion (ICE) alternatives. Since I am a SME in the general field (including several basic supercapacitor patents), thought I would provide some factual engineering perspectives to WUWT.

First, combustion engines come in two basic forms: internal, and external. External (1819, Sterling) was never proven practical despite Dean Kamen’s fairly recent trying to get me as head of Motorola strategy and innovation at the time to invest. His fundamental engineering problem was simple. In ICE, most of the necessary thermodynamic cooling exhaust heat leaves via the tailpipe. The remainder (about 20%) is in the big car radiator. In a Sterling ECE, ALL the working exhaust heat must leave via a REALLY BIG radiator. NOPE.

Second, ICE engines come in various stroke flavors. For purposes of this simplified discussion, just two fours: Otto cycle and Atkinson cycle. Otto cycle is your ordinary 4 stoke piston car. A compression fuel upstoke, a combustion downstroke, an exhaust upstroke, then an intake fuel downstroke.

An Atkinson cycle uses the same four stokes slightly differently. The compression upstroke air intake varies (via complicated valve timing). So delivers more fuel efficiency (about 15%) but less torque efficiency on the combustion downstroke. (Oversimplified explanation: more uptake air, less fuel, less combustion downstroke torque.)

In what follows, we learn full hybrids can fully compensate for that Atkinson cycle fuel efficient torque deficiency.

Hybrids

There are several flavors:

  1. Mild
  2. Moderate
  3. Full (Prius)
  4. Plug in (New Prius, Chevy Volt)

We will define all, but only consider to any extent full and plug in.

  1. Mild hybrids basically just do engine off at idle. NOT simple with conventional automatic transmissions, which is why FORD went with all DCT by 2018. Now this also (as BMW learned) still kills SLA battery life despite DCT. Turns out the necessary additional AH battery sizing (even at low PbA battery cost) “killed” that simple’s application. Valeo’s system is just one ‘dead’ example.
  2. Moderate hybrids add regen braking. The problem is, unless a really big battery, regen kills PbA even if PbA is oversized for starts) battery life by ‘overcharging’. Kills that application also.
  3. Full hybrids work, as posted here previously. Downsize the ICE (mine is a small I4 Atkinson cycle), make up the torque loss with the electric machine. Idle off at stop is free, and regen braking is free. For comparison, the HP and towing 2007 equivalent 4WD Ford Escape V6 got about 20 MPG average, our full hybrid equivalent gets about 30. Plus, we use regular, the v6 equivalent used hitest. About a dollar a gallon difference in these parts, and about 1/3 less gallons for a HP and towing equivalent small SUV.
  4. Plug ins. (like Chevy Volt and new plug in Prius). These by definition have larger, more expensive, and heavier batteries, yet still have all the heavy range extending backup ICE equipment. At the present (unnecessarily elevated) price of gas, still a very bad economic tradeoff. And, there is a hidden subtly. In full hybrids, the traction battery floats between about 60% and 40% charge. Nevermore, never less. That maximizes its life by design.

In a plug in, you drain the battery until the charging engine cuts in. That guarantees a much shorter battery life. Not a good thing economically.

Tom Halla
April 17, 2022 10:08 am

I definitely did not know that about plug in hybrids. The battery is definitely the most expensive part of the drivetrain. Stories of people getting five figure prices for battery replacement are common.

fretslider
April 17, 2022 10:18 am

In 10 years time my 50 litre tank will still hold 50 litres…

John Aqua
April 17, 2022 10:19 am

Forgive me but what is SME?

H.R.
Reply to  John Aqua
April 17, 2022 10:36 am

Subject Matter Expert

HotScot
Reply to  John Aqua
April 17, 2022 10:42 am

Small/Medium Enterprise as far as I’m aware. Or a character from Peter Pan.

Danley Wolfe
Reply to  John Aqua
April 17, 2022 10:43 am

Sausage and Egg McMuffin. No seriously as I understand, Rud is a “small and medium size enterprise” … the common acronym / interpretation of SME. As usual … Rud adds great comments on climate change etc. !!

Terry
April 17, 2022 10:24 am

Would be nice if there was a definition of most of the acronym’s used here.

H.R.
Reply to  Terry
April 17, 2022 10:37 am

Well, I got SME and ICE, but there were a couple of others I didn’t know.

Robert of Texas
April 17, 2022 10:31 am

Hmm, when I am talking about an Electric Car, I am referring to one that has to be plugged into something to charge. These put a huge drain on the electric grid, have limited range that is usually hidden (a 400-mile range usually means half of that with an AC running and normal traffic).

Killing the engine at idle and regenerative breaking are just add-ons in this way of organizing cars. For example, you can stop and start an engine in a normal gas vehicle – I just wouldn’t do it.

In my vehicular, you have two kinds of hybrids – one has all the basics of a normal car (drive shaft, differential) with an electric motor slapped in somewhere for an alternate source of power (gas/electric powered mechanic hybrid), and one has a gas engine that does not do anything but provide electricity for the otherwise electric car (so gas powered electric).

A gas-powered electric hybrid seems the next logical step. You can build and tune and engine to generate electricity the most efficiently and have a small number of batteries for electrical storage. They never need to be “plugged in”. Gas efficiency can be greatly improved as you can still use regenerative breaking and other tricks to extend the milage.

Until I am convinced the battery technology is mature, I do not plan to own a hybrid (or electric). I do not want to be saddled with a huge cost after 7 or 8 years of use. They might want to work on the battery fire-hazard as well – most gas-powered cars do not burst into flames while sitting quietly unused in a garage (recharging).

Chaswarnertoo
April 17, 2022 10:33 am

I would put up a picture showing an ‘electric’ ( diseasel generated ) car does 5.6 mpg but the fie is not allowed…

John Bell
April 17, 2022 10:37 am

Have you read about FORD building a car plant just for hybrids, spending billions, seems risky to me, but maybe that is how they meet their fleet MPG target.

HotScot
April 17, 2022 10:40 am

A study was done a few years ago on business use of plug in hybrids in the UK. Evidently no one bothered plugging them in.

Last edited 20 minutes ago by HotScot
Solar Mutant Ninjaneer
April 17, 2022 10:40 am

The internal combustion engine is hard to beat. Not only does most of the heat rejection go out the exhaust, but the compressor, combustion chamber, and the expander are all the same part of the engine, an engine that can be manufactured and maintained using common materials and manufacturing techniques. Another problem with Stirling engines (Stirling engines and cryocoolers are spelled with an i, not an e) is heat transfer into the working fluid, typically high pressure (up to 20 MPa) helium or hydrogen. The fact that IC engines burn liquid fuels means vehicles can be refueled in minutes instead of hours. The energy flow from a fuel pump is on the order of 5 to 10 megawatts, a rate impractical electrically.

In the 1970s president Carter initiated the automotive Stirling program in another attempt by government to pick winners. While the program was technically successful, advances in conventional IC engines made it non competitive. IC engines got a lot more efficient.

HotScot
April 17, 2022 10:52 am

Volvo just brought out a study done on one of their SUV’s, one fully electric, one ICE, both produced on the same production line so direct comparisons were less fraught with uncertainty.

The conclusion was that it would take about 90,000 miles running before the EV would be on parity with the ICE relative to cradle to grave emissions.

They reckoned that would be reduced to 50,000 miles in some European countries with lots of renewables. But I guess they don’t understand how renewables work and, of course, never include the back up sources required. I doubt they included the government subsidies to buy the car and the fact none of them are paying fuel tax etc. which contributes to the upkeep of our roads infrastructure.

Steve Cushman
April 17, 2022 10:54 am

Mild hybrid battery life would be the same as non hybrid ICE vehicle if the vehicle had one lead acid battery & a super capacitor sized to start a warm engine.

Bryan A
April 17, 2022 10:58 am

Slightly O/T
I filled up at Costco yesterday 4/16/22 $5.05 per gallon while the Chevron on the next corner was $6.29

