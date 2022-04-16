Fake News

Climate Feedback Fact Checks CO2 Coalition

2 hours ago
Andy May
5 Comments

By Andy May

The Climate Feedback website critiques my CO2Coalition article “Attributing global warming to humans.” Their factcheck is here. Like most “fact checks” these days it is a thinly disguised opinion piece. The statement that they claim is incorrect is:

“There is no evidence, other than models, that human CO2 emissions drive climate change and abundant evidence that the Sun, coupled with natural climate cycles, drives most, if not all, of recent climate changes, as described in Connolly, et al., 2021.” [emphasis added]

They cleverly leave out the last phrase: “as described in Connolly, et al., 2021,” and then immediately assert “Solar irradiance has had a negligible impact on Earth’s climate since the industrial era.” This is followed by no evidence other than an appeal to the mythical “consensus.”

Later in the article, they say Connolly, et al. uses simple linear regression to establish a link between solar irradiance and surface temperature. Connolly, et al. does not state that the Sun controls the climate or that humans do, it simply shows that, using available evidence, solar variability (actually TSI, or Total Solar Irradiance variability) could account for anywhere from 0 to 100% of the warming since the Little Ice Age (the so-called “pre-industrial” era). One of the main points of Connolly, et al. is that the IPCC and the so-called “consensus” are ignoring two critical areas of current research. First, they ignore the uncertainty in our estimate of surface warming since the Little Ice Age, and second, they ignore the considerable uncertainty in solar-variability-long-term trends, both recently and since the Little Ice Age. As they state in the paper, the amount of 20th century warming that can be simulated as due to solar variability, depends upon the surface temperature dataset and the solar TSI model used. There are many versions of both. Suffice it to say, while the exact influence of human activities and solar variability on climate change are both unknown, no one can claim solar influence is negligible. The correct answer is we don’t know.

In the Climate Feedback fact check, their Figure 1 shows the TSI reconstruction preferred by the IPCC, the empirical PMOD reconstruction. The PMOD reconstruction was created by Judith Lean and the late Claus Fröhlich by adjusting the data to match their solar model, it was not from the best satellite data, like the more accurate ACRIM model, which shows a long-term change in solar irradiance that may explain some of the 20th century surface warming.

Read the rest at the CO2Coalition website here.

Rud Istvan
April 16, 2022 2:21 pm

Heavy flak is how you know you are over the target.

And, Lying by omission (failing to finish your quoted sentance by omitting the cited Connolley paper) seems to a ‘near consensus’ consensus trick:

  1. Mike’s Nature Trick.
  2. Fabricius ignoring H2S on her pH 7.8 barren coral transect.
  3. O’Leary failing to point out that his figure 2 was ONLY Quobba Ridge.
  4. PMEL failing to point out that Whiskey Creek Oyster Hatchery on Netarts Bay was NOT estuarine, but had to be managed as if it were.
  5. Sterling et. al. failing to point out that polar bears do most of their feeding during the spring seal whelping season, NOT on summer ice.

And so on and so on.

mkelly
April 16, 2022 2:51 pm

Thermodynamics in the area of specific heat clearly shows that CO2 interaction with IR has no warming effect in dry air. If it did an extra column would required. One for with IR and one without.

5D9D59C3-7401-4FAA-9B72-18E70A15E9B8.jpeg
Tom Halla
April 16, 2022 3:14 pm

Claims like theirs are one reason why Mann et al were so intent on doing away with the Medieval Warm Period and the Little Ice Age. If the only thing affecting climate is CO2, there is no plausible way for a CO2 level model to account for history. Solar models would work, so of course they must be ignored.

John Shewchuk
April 16, 2022 3:23 pm

Good report. To further support solar climate influence, Javier published an excellent series of articles about climate change and solar forcing on Judith Curry’s site. His discussions about the solar-induced Bray and Eddy cycles were fascinating, because when you plot them on a timeline, they both reveal warming for many years to come — all while the Milankovitch cycles have started their cooling phase.

nicholas tesdorf
April 16, 2022 3:43 pm

Fact Checking = Propaganda Opportunity.

