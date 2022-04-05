Worried About Climate Change? Come Borrow Some Money!

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

APRIL 4, 2022

By Paul Homewood

There are many adverts like this cropping up on Facebook, such as grossly fraudulent ones about heat pumps and solar panels.

This is from NatWest:

https://fb.watch/caXtKVBFF2/

This one is equally irresponsible, because it encourages people to get into debt that they cannot afford, simply by making them feel guilty.

They claim that their “green mortgages could help those trying to save the planet”, as if these mortgages will make the slightest difference to anything.

Maybe if NatWest are so concerned about the planet themselves, they should offer interest free green mortgages. Somehow I don’t see that happening!

Or maybe their investment bankers might like to donate their bonuses to fund solar panels for us mere mortals!

At least the little piggies did not have any pretensions back in 1984!

