Forests

Claim: Global team of scientists determine ‘fingerprint’ for how much heat, drought is too much for forests

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
9 Comments


The authors conclude that limiting Earth’s warming will determine survivability for many of Earth’s forests

Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA

Forest in Morocco
IMAGE: TAKEN IN 1993, THIS PHOTO SHOWS THE MORTALITY OF HISTORICAL FORESTS OF ATLAS CEDAR IN MOROCCO. view more 
CREDIT: CSABA MÁTYÁS, PROFESSOR EMERITUS, UNIVERSITY OF SOPRON, HUNGARY

How hot is too hot, and how dry is too dry, for the Earth’s forests? A new study from an international team of researchers found the answers – by looking at decades of dying trees.

Just published in the journal Nature Communications, the study compiles the first global database of precisely georeferenced forest die-off events, at 675 locations dating back to 1970. The study, which encompasses all forested continents, then compares that information to existing climate data to determine the heat and drought climatic conditions that caused these documented tree mortality episodes.

“In this study, we’re letting the Earth’s forests do the talking,” said William Hammond, a University of Florida plant ecophysiologist who led the study. “We collected data from previous studies documenting where and when trees died, and then analyzed what the climate was during mortality events, compared to long-term conditions.”

After performing the climate analysis on the observed forest mortality data, Hammond noted, a pattern emerged.

“What we found was that at the global scale, there was this consistently hotter, drier pattern – what we call a ‘hotter-drought fingerprint’ – that can show us how unusually hot or dry it has to get for forests to be at risk of death,” said Hammond, an assistant professor in the UF/IFAS agronomy department.

The fingerprint, he says, shows that forest mortality events consistently occurred when the typically hottest and driest months of the year got even warmer and drier.

“Our hotter-drought fingerprint revealed that global forest mortality is linked to intensified climate extremes,” Hammond said. “Using climate model data, we estimated how frequent these previously lethal climate conditions would become under further warming, compared to pre-industrial era climate – 22% more frequent at plus 2 degrees Celsius (plus 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), to 140% more frequently at plus 4 degrees Celsius (plus 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit).”

Those higher temperatures would more than double how often forests around the world see tree-killing droughts, he adds.

“Plants do a phenomenal job of capturing and sequestering carbon,” Hammond said. “But death of the plants not only prevents their performing this critical carbon-capturing role, plants also start releasing carbon as they decay.”

Hammond says that relying, in part, upon trees and other plants to capture and sequester carbon, as some proposed climate solutions suggest, makes it is critical to understand how hot is ‘too hot,’ and how dry is ‘too dry.’ “Otherwise mortality events, like those included in our database, may wipe out planned carbon gains.”

One of the study’s co-authors, Cuauhtémoc Sáenz-Romero of Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo in Mexico, offered an example of how recent climate patterns affected a Mexican temperate forest.

“In recent years, the dry and warm March to May season is even more dry than usual, but also warmer than ever,” he said. “This combination is inducing a lot of stress on the trees before the arrival of the next June-to-October rainy season. For example, in 2021, more than 8,000 mature trees were killed by bark beetles in the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve in Central Mexico. The effect of the La Niña Pacific Ocean stream resulted in drier, warmer conditions; a deadly combination that favored pest outbreaks.”

Hammond has also developed an interactive application on the website of the International Tree Mortality Network to host the database online and to allow others to submit additional observations of forest mortality to the database.

EXPLAINERS

‘Georeferenced’

Using maps or aerial images, scientists assign to them real-world coordinates.

‘Ground-truthed’

Information confirmed or validated by direct observation and measurement. In the case of machine learning, it refers to checking results for accuracy.

The organization, founded and coordinated by co-author Henrik Hartmann from the Max Planck Institute in Germany, among others, is a collaborative effort between scientists on every forested continent and aims to coordinate international research efforts on forest die-off events. Hammond is the network’s data management group leader.

“We’re hoping that this paper will create a bit of urgency around the need to understand the role of warming on forest mortality,” Hammond said. “Also, we expect that our open-access database will enable additional studies, including other climate fingerprints from local to regional scales. Current climate modeling and remote-sensing research communities need ground-truthed datasets to validate their predictions of important processes like forest mortality. One of the really important elements to this study was bringing all this data together for the first time, so that we can ask a question like this at the planetary scale.”

The paper, “Global field observations of tree die-off reveal hotter-drought fingerprint for Earth’s forests,” will be available at nature.com/articles/s41467-022-29289-2 . In addition to Hammond, Sáenz-Romero and Hartmann, it is also co-authored by A. Park Williams, University of California, Los Angeles; John Abatzoglou, University of California, Merced; Henry D. Adams, Washington State University; Tamir Klein, Weizmann Institute of Science; Rosana López, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Spain; David D. Breshears, University of Arizona; and Craig D. Allen, University of New Mexico.

The mission of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is to develop knowledge relevant to agricultural, human and natural resources and to make that knowledge available to sustain and enhance the quality of human life. With more than a dozen research facilities, 67 county Extension offices, and award-winning students and faculty in the UF College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, UF/IFAS brings science-based solutions to the state’s agricultural and natural resources industries, and all Florida residents.
ifas.ufl.edu  |  @UF_IFAS

JOURNAL

Nature Communications

DOI

10.1038/s41467-022-29289-2 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Data/statistical analysis

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Not applicable

ARTICLE TITLE

Global field observations of tree die-off reveal hotter-drought fingerprint for Earth’s forests

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

5-Apr-2022

Ron Long
April 5, 2022 6:09 pm

This reads like the kind of nonsense we get when “researchers” don’t get out into the natural environment, all over the earth, to see what a grand variety of “forests” there in a great variety of environments. “Ground Truthed” probably they went to the park one day.

Scissor
Reply to  Ron Long
April 5, 2022 6:36 pm

And the people from the University of Florida know that citrus orchards have had to move south and continue to do so, partly because the weather in SE U.S. is getting colder.

Mike Dubrasich
April 5, 2022 6:12 pm

Junk model. The comparison given is between “die-off events” and temperature. This kind of model is under-specified, a type of logical and scientific fallacy.

There are dozens of factors that influence forest mortality including insects, diseases, excessively cold conditions, excessively wet conditions, forest dynamics, tree age distributions, competitive species, animal damage, wind storms, and FIRE to name a few. None of these are considered in the model. Their influences are ignored. Instead, output from another model, a climate model, is the only explanatory variable used.

Regardless of the model “fit”, it’s a junk model. Under-specified, illogical, unscientific: it looks like science but it’s not. Charlatans misuse this model to promote climate alarmism. It’s agenda-driven fake science.

Tom Halla
April 5, 2022 6:15 pm

So bark beetles are climate change?

Duane
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 5, 2022 6:45 pm

Bark beetles are always around our pine forests. But they tend to damage or kill the trees only when the trees are already stressed, such as during extended periods of drought, or there are too many trees competing for limited sun exposure or soil nutrients, or in older “climax phase” forests as part of their natural life cycle. So yes there is an effect from climate. But all climates are subject to variation, entirely natural. All forests tend to wax and wane, and natural climate variation is part of the explanation why.

John Shewchuk
April 5, 2022 6:17 pm

OMG. Authors conclude — too hot — too dry — too windy — too too too too. This is all based on the fraudulent demonization of CO2, even though CO2 is the foundation of life on earth — and we need more of it … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVRVopDdNyg

Howard Dewhirst
April 5, 2022 6:23 pm

Balloon and Satellite temperature data say the world stopped warming after the false Y2K panic. Don’t these people look at the data?

Pat from kerbob
April 5, 2022 6:32 pm

Forests are expanding and the earth is greening, so wherever trees are dying of drought (a continuous process) more trees elsewhere are thriving.

Moving on

Duane
April 5, 2022 6:38 pm

Yet another example of warmunist static thinking.

All forests evolve constantly due to changing climate as well as the natural wildfire and natural growth cycles of the dominant tree and understory species. The stupid warmunists look at a forest in a snapshot of time, declaring that that particular mix and condition of plants is supposed to stay the same forever, and therefore any change is “bad” and due to human activity.

The predominant lodge pole pine forests of the Rocky Mountain states go through a relatively short life cycle of about 200 years, endlessly repeated until the climate changes. Other types of forest have much longer life cycles, such as Pacific redwood forests because the trees are much longer lived. Periodic wildfires are key triggers to starting a new cycle.

Longer term, the climate has always changed, and forests and the trees and understory within them change and thus adapt to whatever the climate is doing, by natural selection, of course. When the climate gets wetter, the forest becomes dominated by certain tree types such as firs, Cypress, mohogany, and hardwoods, with dense understory of plants that require lots of moisture but relatively little sunshine due to the dense canopy .. plants like ferns. But when the climate gets drier, the forest thins out, much of the canopy disappears, trees like ponderosa pine or scrub pine take over, and much of the understory gets replaced by sun-loving savanna grasses and shrubs. Both kinds of forest “love” their climate because that is what they are adapted to.

It’s called “natural selection”.

Apparently, in order to be a card carrying warmunist one also has to be an evolution denier and a flat earther. While they all claim to be scientifically literate, which of course is a huge laugher!

