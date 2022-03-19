Climate Politics

Intl Energy Agency report urges ENERGY LOCKDOWNS: ‘Banning use of private cars on Sundays…Reducing highway speed limits…more working from home…cutting business air travel’ & SUV ‘tax’

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
30 Comments

Reposted from Climate Depot

IEA report ‘A 10-Point Plan to Cut Oil Use’ excerpts: “Reducing highway speed limits by about 6 miles per hour; more working from home; street changes to encourage walking and cycling; car-free Sundays in cities and restrictions on other days; cutting transit fares; policies that encourage more carpooling; cutting business air travel; and more.” … “Governments have all the necessary tools at their disposal to put oil demand into decline in the coming years, which would support efforts to both strengthen energy security and achieve vital climate goals.” …

Restricting private cars’ use of roads in large cities to those with even number-plates some weekdays and to those with odd-numbered plates on other weekdays

Car-free Sundays in cities: Banning the use of private cars on Sundays

‘Tax’ SUVs: “Sales of SUVs also keep increasing…policies to address the rise in sales of such vehicles – such as specific registration and road taxes – are key.” …Ban installation of new oil boilers

#

Climate Depot’s Morano: “COVID 2.0 has arrived?! The 2022 International Energy Agency’s (IEA) report sounds an awful lot like an energy version of COVID lockdowns. Instead of opening America back up for domestic energy production, we are told to suffer and do with less and are prescribed the same failed lockdown-style policies we endured for COVID. It is odd how COVID ‘solutions’ also allegedly helped the climate and now the same solutions are being touted to deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.  As a bonus, IEA tells us these measures will also help ‘achieve vital climate goals.’ Let’s simplify this: The proposed ‘solutions’ to climate change, COVID, and now the Russian war are all exactly the same — hammer the poor and middle class with more restrictions on travel, less freedom, and even more surrendering of power to unelected government regulators. 

This new 2022 report from IEA comes follows their 2021 report urging a form of climate lockdowns to battle global warming. The 2021 IEA report called for ‘behavioral changes’ to fight climate and ‘a shift away from private car use’ and ‘upper speed limits’ and thermostat controls; limits on hot water & more!.

From COVID Emergency to War & Back to ‘Climate Emergency’: House Dems want Biden to declare national ‘climate emergency’

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot

March 18, 2022

Via Axios: https://www.axios.com/russia-crisis-oil-use-703bcc17-1b7c-4ede-9510-e5e8e26ea623.html

Russia crisis spurs push to cut oil use

By Ben Geman

The International Energy Agency just unveiled ideas for quickly cutting oil demand at a time when Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine could bring substantial loss of Russian barrels from global markets.

Why it matters: The 10-point plan comes amid IEA warnings that the war could become the biggest supply crisis in decades as countries look to isolate Russia.

  • It’s part of a wider reckoning in Europe — Russia’s largest market — and elsewhere over how to curb reliance on Russia while keeping markets supplied and avoiding even greater economic shocks.

Zoom in: The plan says that “immediate actions” in advanced economies could reduce global oil demand by about 2.7 million barrels per day within four months.

They include…

  • Reducing highway speed limits by about 6 miles per hour; more working from home; street changes to encourage walking and cycling; car-free Sundays in cities and restrictions on other days; cutting transit fares; policies that encourage more carpooling; cutting business air travel; and more.

The big picture: Russia is the world’s largest combined exporter of crude and oil products combined and the second-largest crude exporter.

  • The plan arrives two days after IEA projected that Russian exports could fall by around 2.5 million barrels per day next month and maybe more “should restrictions or public condemnation escalate.”

Our thought bubble: This all seems … maybe hard to imagine? The idea of coordinated adoption of mass behavioral changes on a compressed time frame sounds like an uphill climb.

The intrigue: The report also notes the near-term proposals should be part of wider, longer-term efforts to curb oil demand to help fight climate change and cut air pollution.

  • It talks up areas like stronger policies for deployment of EVs, charging infrastructure, home heat pumps and more.
  • “Governments have all the necessary tools at their disposal to put oil demand into decline in the coming years, which would support efforts to both strengthen energy security and achieve vital climate goals,” it states.

#

IEA report:

Press Relase: https://www.iea.org/news/emergency-measures-can-quickly-cut-global-oil-demand-by-2-7-million-barrels-a-day-reducing-the-risk-of-a-damaging-supply-crunch

In the face of the emerging global energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the IEA’s 10-Point Plan to Cut Oil Use proposes 10 actions that can be taken to reduce oil demand with immediate impact – and provides recommendations for how those actions can help pave the way to putting oil demand onto a more sustainable path in the longer term. …

If fully carried out in advanced economies, the measures recommended by the IEA’s new 10-Point Plan to Cut Oil Use would lower oil demand by 2.7 million barrels a day within four months – equivalent to the oil demand of all the cars in China. This would significantly reduce potential strains at a time when a large amount of Russian supplies may no longer reach the market and the peak demand season of July and August is approaching. The measures would have an even greater effect if adopted in part or in full in emerging economies as well. …

The new report also includes recommendations for decisions to be taken now by governments and citizens to transition from the short-term emergency actions included in the 10-Point Plan to sustained measures that would put countries’ oil demand into a structural decline consistent with a pathway towards net zero emissions by 2050. …

The short-term actions it proposes include reducing the amount of oil consumed by cars through lower speed limits, working from home, occasional limits on car access to city centres, cheaper public transport, more carpooling and other initiatives – and greater use of high-speed rail and virtual meetings instead of air travel.

Most of the proposed actions in the 10-Point Plan would require changes in the behaviour of consumers, supported by government measures.

The new report also includes recommendations for decisions to be taken now by governments and citizens to transition from the short-term emergency actions included in the 10-Point Plan to sustained measures that would put countries’ oil demand into a structural decline consistent with a pathway towards net zero emissions by 2050.

The short-term actions it proposes include reducing the amount of oil consumed by cars through lower speed limits, working from home, occasional limits on car access to city centres, cheaper public transport, more carpooling and other initiatives – and greater use of high-speed rail and virtual meetings instead of air travel.

Several of the measures can be implemented directly by other layers of government – such as state, regional or local – or just voluntarily followed by citizens and corporates, enabling them to save money while showing solidarity with the people of Ukraine. …The IEA report notes that reducing oil use must not remain a temporary measure. Sustained reductions are important not only to improve countries’ energy security but also to tackle climate change and reduce air pollution. Governments have all the necessary tools at their disposal to put oil demand into decline in the coming years, and the report sets out the key ones to achieve this goal, including hastening the adoption of electric vehicles, raising fuel economy standards, boosting alternative fuel supplies, accelerating heat pump deployment, and producing and consuming plastic more sustainably.

#Full Report: https://www.iea.org/reports/a-10-point-plan-to-cut-oil-use

Alternate private car access to roads in large citiesUsing high-speed and night trains instead of planes where possibleAvoid business air travel where alternative options existReinforce the adoption of electric and more efficient vehiclesBanning the use of private cars on Sundays…Restricting private cars' use of roads in large cities to those with even number-plates some weekdays and to those with odd-numbered plates on other weekdays is a measure with a long track record of successful implementation. During the first oil shock, the Italian government substituted car-free Sundays with an odd/even number plate policy. Since the 1980s, such schemes have been deployed in many cities to tackle congestion and air pollution peaks, including Athens, Madrid, Paris, Milan and Mexico City. …But governments must also consider accelerating their clean energy transitions and building on their net zero emissions strategies. To reach net zero emissions by 2050, oil demand in advanced economies in 2030 must be more than 15 million barrels a day lower than in 2021.…Yet sales of SUVs also keep increasing, with the vehicles accounting for nearly 10% of oil use in advanced economies. Policies to address the rise in sales of such vehicles – such as specific registration and road taxes – are key to achieve steady overall fuel economy progress and oil savings …Accelerate the replacement of oil boilers with heat pumps and ban installation of new ones:

Using high-speed and night trains instead of planes where possible

Avoid business air travel where alternative options exist

Reinforce the adoption of electric and more efficient vehicles

#

John Pickens
March 19, 2022 6:04 pm

The IEA should stop what it doing and immediately fund a standalone PV and wind powered microeconomy test. Set up a “sandbox” zone where all power input is from “renewable” wind and solar, including the power needed to produce more wind, solar, battery backup, and power transmission infrastructure.

If they succeed, then the world is their oyster.
If they fail, then STFU!

20
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  John Pickens
March 19, 2022 7:02 pm

Expose their pontificating to real world conditions –
never gonna happen!

2
Reply
Joel O’Bryan(@joelobryan)
Reply to  John Pickens
March 19, 2022 8:22 pm

There is no such thing as a stand-alone PV and wind microeconomy. Both of those electricity producing modalities have long up-stream tails filled with massive amounts of fossil-fuel emissions.
so unless wind turbine farms and solar PV magically begin sprouting out of the ground like some Jack-and-the-BeanStalk fairy tale on their own without any external input, we still live in a fossil fuel powered world.

3
Reply
Mike Smith
March 19, 2022 6:07 pm

Those who consider mask mandates a problem are gonna go bonkers.

7
Reply
OldGreyGuy
Reply to  Mike Smith
March 19, 2022 6:45 pm

Those who consider mask mandates a solution are bonkers.

14
Reply
MarkW
March 19, 2022 6:09 pm

Isn’t it amazing how the solution to any problem, no matter what the problem, is the same solution they have been pushing for decades.

15
Reply
MarkW
March 19, 2022 6:13 pm

One thing I can guarantee, when the crisis in the Ukraine is over, they will find some excuse to keep these “temporary” measures in place.

Last edited 3 hours ago by MarkW
15
Reply
TEWS_Pilot
March 19, 2022 6:17 pm

“…car-free Sundays in cities…” ….another attack on religion, which people need now more than ever.

15
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  TEWS_Pilot
March 19, 2022 7:50 pm

On the up-side, this will hasten the migration from large cities. Modern communications make it feasible for people to move to rural and suburban locations, avoiding urban pathologies, while still making a modern living. The auto started that trend and the socialists hate it; they want everybody to be stuffed into urban slums and dependent on the elites.

0
Reply
Paul Johnson
Reply to  TEWS_Pilot
March 19, 2022 9:54 pm

Not surprising, it’s the Church of Climate Change seeking to suppress its competitors.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
March 19, 2022 6:20 pm

They are just channeling whomever told Jimmy Carter such things would work.

4
Reply
Steve Case
March 19, 2022 6:23 pm

Intl Energy Agency report urges ENERGY LOCKDOWNS: ‘Banning use of private cars on Sundays…Reducing highway speed limits…more working from home…cutting business air travel’ & SUV ‘tax
_____________________________________________________________

I’ll just cut to the chase:

And report to your community euthaniztion center on your 65th birthday or sooner if you haven’t met certain requirements.

Last edited 3 hours ago by Steve Case
7
Reply
Tom in Florida
Reply to  Steve Case
March 19, 2022 7:59 pm

And they will advertise it as “Renewing”

0
Reply
Steve Oregon
March 19, 2022 6:25 pm

Is there any science to show this would produce climate results?
Or are climate results not even a matter of consideration?

9
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Steve Oregon
March 19, 2022 7:01 pm

Door #2
Ding ding

3
Reply
Clyde Spencer
March 19, 2022 6:31 pm

Reducing highway speed limits by about 6 miles per hour;

That much or more could be done by just enforcing the posted speed limits.

5
Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
March 19, 2022 6:48 pm

Cancelling air travel points programs would probably cut aviation fuel consumption by 1/3, also put many warm destination workers into poverty….but watermelons never worry about that cuz poverty is a low CO2 lifestyle. Especially since wood for home heating and burning trees for garden patches is hard to meter.

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  DMacKenzie
March 19, 2022 7:49 pm

How about limiting the speed of Air Force One to about 75 mph?

3
Reply
Gunga Din
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
March 19, 2022 7:25 pm

My 2012 Honda Civic shows me it’s current MPG on the dashboard. It’s “sweet spot” is a bit above the posted 65 mph.

PS It also shows MPG over time. Every winter it goes down. Every summer it goes back up.
The warmer it is, the less gas I use to get from point A to point B.
(And the lower winter MPG is not from letting the car run to warm up and/or defrost the windshield. I have a garage.)

1
Reply
David S
March 19, 2022 7:11 pm

Ban wealthy greens from flying on private jets to climate conferences.

9
Reply
MAL
Reply to  David S
March 19, 2022 9:33 pm

Or crossing the Atlantic on a plastic boat to go give a speech on climate change.

0
Reply
william Johnston
March 19, 2022 7:11 pm

“supported by government measures”. Sounds so innocuous. It means forced compliance.

5
Reply
Russell Cook
March 19, 2022 7:18 pm

We can hold these people accountable to their own standards. I asked the IEA if they were going to issue an additional Press Release detailing how everyone at IEA was meeting or exceeding their “10 key actions” and if they had any provision for firing any IEA employee who violated that. I asked via a pair of tweets aimed at their announcement and via their online contact form:

https://www.iea.org/contact
https://twitter.com/questionAGW/status/1504886868512423936
https://twitter.com/questionAGW/status/1504887004340768769

2
Reply
markl
March 19, 2022 7:42 pm

The Great Reset is in progress and most people don’t realize it. AGW will be removed from the media and forgotten without most people not even missing it. Vote while you still can.

Last edited 2 hours ago by markl
1
Reply
Dave Fair
March 19, 2022 7:45 pm

Ever notice that the socialist’s response to any crisis is to implement rationing? Capitalism strives to meet the needs and wants of people at the lowest possible cost, thereby facilitating innovation.

7
Reply
Chris Hanley
March 19, 2022 8:03 pm

The Covid lockdowns and mandates were merely a rehearsal and the meek responses from most of the population where I live is not encouraging.
The IEA proposals may sound outrageous but that is the purpose: to shift the Overton window, ‘the spectrum of ideas on public policy and social issues considered acceptable by the general public at a given time’ towards authoritarianism.

1
Reply
JCM
March 19, 2022 8:39 pm

CO2 drives 5% of the optics of the greenhouse effect, vs 95% water vapor.

The surface radiates at a function of T^4 providing long waves to the atmosphere.

Higher surface temperature provides more long waves to go bouncing around and interacting with atmospheric optics.

The ^4 ensures surface temperature drives about 90% of the system sensitivity by inputting long waves. A slight increase in temperature inputs a great deal more waves.

10% is left to the optics including observed downward oriented long waves vs waves exiting the window.

CO2 at 5% of optics, by a 10% total optical impact, yields 0.5% CO2 influence on the greenhouse.

By any definition of the greenhouse effect, for instance the 33K version, 0.5% is not observable.

0
Reply
James H
March 19, 2022 9:12 pm

Can’t we just phase out the IEA? They came up with 10 ideas to reduce consumption and zero ideas to increase production. Sounds like they’re totally useless and their budget should be zeroed out.

2
Reply
TonyL
March 19, 2022 9:26 pm

The IEA report is fun for sure, But you missed the real fun story.
Check this out!

Germany to fire up mothballed coal power stations.”One of Europe’s biggest energy companies is preparing to bring a string of German coal power stations out of retirement as part of efforts to wean the country off Russian gas.These include plants that have been decommissioned, those that are scheduled to go off-grid this year and others that are currently kept on standby.
Robert Habeck, Scholz’s economy minister, has insisted there will be “no taboos”, throwing into doubt plans for the country to ditch coal by 2030.

That did not take long. Reality gives the Germans a real Dope Slap.

Here is the whole story.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/03/15/germany-fire-mothballed-coal-power-stations/?mc_cid=129fab3d52

0
Reply
Ron
Reply to  TonyL
March 19, 2022 9:40 pm

“to bring a string of German coal power stations out of retirement as part of efforts to wean the country off Russian gas.
Huh? Is this German engineering?
I miss Trump!

0
Reply
