Left: The Atlantic's climate genius Robinson Meyer. Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject. Right: 23Kt Badger Test Shot detonated April 18 1953 in Nevada
Opinion Ridiculae

The Atlantic: Even a Minor Nuclear War would be a Climate Problem

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
28 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Atlantic contributor Robinson Meyer mentions all the dead people and wrecked cities, before progressing on to discussing important climate consequences.

On Top of Everything Else, Nuclear War Would Be a Climate Problem

Even a “minor” skirmish would wreck the planet.

By Robinson Meyer
MARCH 10, 2022

When we talk about what causes climate change, we usually talk about oil and gas, coal and cars, and—just generally—energy policy. There’s a good reason for this. Burning fossil fuels releases carbon dioxide, which enters the atmosphere, warms the climate, and … you know the drill. The more fossil fuels you burn, the worse climate change gets. That’s why, a couple of years ago, I spent a lot of time covering the Trump administration’s attempt to weaken the country’s fuel-economy standards. It was an awful policy, one that would have led to more oil consumption for decades to come. If pressed, I would have said that it had a single-digit-percentage chance of creating an uninhabitable climate system.

But energy is not the only domain that has a direct bearing on whether we have a livable climate or not. So does foreign policy—specifically, nuclear war.

Consider a one-megaton nuke, reportedly the size of a warhead on a modern Russian intercontinental ballistic missile. (Warheads on U.S. ICBMs can be even larger.) A detonation of a bomb that size would, within about a four-mile radius, produce winds equal to those in a Category 5 hurricane, immediately flattening buildings, knocking down power lines, and triggering gas leaks. Anyone within seven miles of the detonation would suffer third-degree burns, the kind that sear and blister flesh. These conditions—and note that I have left out the organ-destroying effects of radiation—would rapidly turn an eight-mile blast radius into a zone of total human misery. But only at this moment of the war do the climate consequences truly begin.

This is not the first time WUWT has commented on Robinson Meyer’s work.

Babylon Bee was quick to respond (h/t Breitbart).

Media personality Buck Sexton was also impressed.

Not much I can add to those responses, other than, whatever you are smoking Robinson Meyer, you should maybe consider cutting back a little.

Chaswarnertoo
March 14, 2022 6:08 am

A ‘minor’ nuclear war? Limited to one planet?

jeffery p
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
March 14, 2022 6:12 am

Limited to the Ukrainian battlefield instead of escalating into a regional or global nuclear war.

A limited nuclear war was wargamed in the latter part of the cold war. It assumes combatants would exchange nuke attacks tit-for-tat instead of escalating. Many people thought it frightening to contemplate any nuclear war.

Richard Page
Reply to  jeffery p
March 14, 2022 6:56 am

Yeah – extremely sceptical of that far-fetched scenario. Once we’ve crossed the ‘nuclear threshold’ the consequences are likely to be fairly unpredictable and disastrous. And that’s without considering the reactions of nuclear armed states outside of the conflict area who may panic.

Joao Martins
Reply to  Richard Page
March 14, 2022 7:17 am

I concur. If there are such things as “tipping points”, throwing the FIRST nuclear bomb is one.

Vuk
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
March 14, 2022 6:38 am

A short delay required until Elon Musk and other multi billionaires with few ladies move to Mars.

Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
March 14, 2022 7:13 am

Latest: Elon Musk has challenged Vladimir Putin for a one on one fight. The stakes is Ukraine.
Kremlin do you agree ?
https://mobile.twitter.com/elonmusk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1503327421839417344%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.indiatoday.in%2Fworld%2Fstory%2Ftesla-elon-musk-challenges-vladimir-putin-fight-stakes-ukraine-russia-war-1925230-2022-03-14

jeffery p
March 14, 2022 6:10 am

File this under no shit foolin’ Sherlock. But won’t we have bigger, more immediate problems than climate change? Mass death, possible escalation into global thermonuclear war?

DHR
March 14, 2022 6:14 am

There were about 1,000 nuclear bomb tests conducted in air, space or underwater by all of the nuclear armed countries in the mid-twentieth century. We seem to have survived that.

fretslider
Reply to  DHR
March 14, 2022 6:37 am

“Global warming has heated the oceans by the equivalent of one atomic bomb explosion per second for the past 150 years” – Damian Carrington

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/jan/07/global-warming-of-oceans-equivalent-to-an-atomic-bomb-per-second

So a few more won’t make much difference.

TDS
Reply to  DHR
March 14, 2022 6:40 am

However, they were spread out in space and time. Not all in quick succession like would happen in a nuclear war. The difference here is that there would probably be 2-6,000 nukes going off over the course of days at the most.

Duane
Reply to  TDS
March 14, 2022 7:09 am

And then climate change would become the major existential problem for humankind? As if …

jeffery p
Reply to  DHR
March 14, 2022 7:03 am

You beat me to it. Hiroshima and Nagasaki were rebuilt soon after 1945. Bikini Atoll recovered from all the H-bomb tests. Nuclear fallout is largely gone within 2 weeks.

While nuclear winter is an exaggeration, it is possible that extra particulate matter may be thrown into the atmosphere, which would lead to global cooling. Isn’t that a good thing? A nuclear war could save us from the “existentialist threat” of runaway global warming.

fretslider
March 14, 2022 6:14 am

“A nuclear war would kill tens of millions of people—and would also prove disastrous for climate change, writes @robinsonmeyer.”
﻿

What is really meant is a nuclear exchange would be even more distracting from the climate change narrative than the war in Ukraine.

George Carlin said ‘the Earth doesn’t give a s**t’ and he was right; why would it?

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  fretslider
March 14, 2022 7:06 am

When compared to the Earth’s, as opposed to man’s, self inflicted wounds then a nuclear war is small beer. Flood Basalts and the like

John Tillman
March 14, 2022 6:29 am

Few if any Russian or US ICBMs carry single, megaton-range warheads any more. Huge Soviet SS-18 originally carried a single 18-25 MT warhead, but now delivers many 550 to 750 KT MIRVs.

Our small Minuteman ICBMs mount three 350 KT MIRVs. So he’s also wrong to imagine that our payloads are of higher yield.

Timo, not that one
March 14, 2022 6:31 am

On the bright side, Br@ndon would be strongly discouraged from starting a nuclear war because the warmunists in the party won’t want to exacerbate the glow ball warming.

John Tillman
Reply to  Timo, not that one
March 14, 2022 6:37 am

While nuclear winter was exaggerated, an all-out thermonuclear exchange would probably cool the planet for a brief period. Plus k!ll maybe a billion people.

jeffery p
Reply to  John Tillman
March 14, 2022 7:07 am

Isn’t that the environmentalists’ dream? Fewer people and a cooling climate?

Bill Toland
March 14, 2022 6:36 am

I know that climate alarmists have trouble understanding science and reality, but this is mind boggling. I am starting to wonder if climate alarmists are actually mentally ill.

Steve Case
Reply to  Bill Toland
March 14, 2022 6:48 am

 I am starting to wonder if climate alarmists are actually mentally ill.
______________________________________________________

No, they know exactly what they are doing, and the useful idiots are no different than the followers of religions that preach goofy crap.

Richard Page
Reply to  Bill Toland
March 14, 2022 7:06 am

Just saw a news article that referenced a recent (I think) study from Duke University which was, apparently, raised with the Biden regime. In it the author states that large numbers of Americans born before 1996 have greatly reduced intelligence due to contamination from leaded petrol whilst they were children. The study links leaded petrol with clinical pathology that shows the lead in petrol can have a detrimental effect on intelligence during a child’s development but without any kind of observational data or references other than this.

oeman 50
Reply to  Richard Page
March 14, 2022 7:21 am

I was born before 1996 and there is tut, tut, absolutely tut, tut nothing wrong with me.

Eric Vieira
March 14, 2022 6:56 am

The US warheads are of lower power (kilotons usually) because their guidance systems are more precise. If a warhead comes closer to its target, you need less power to destroy it. At least this used to be the case. Maybe the Russians have improved their precision in the meantime.

jeffery p
Reply to  Eric Vieira
March 14, 2022 7:16 am

It wouldn’t surprise me if 50% of the Russian missiles were duds. The war against Ukraine shows the Russian military is still third-rate. It’s somewhat improved from the Soviet Union/Cold War days but it’s still not as formidable as many believe.

Admittedly, I just pulled that 50% number out of my hat. Russia has modernized its nuclear arsenal while the US arsenal is outdated and not well-maintained. I believe we still have a qualitative superiority in our troops — for now.

Ben Vorlich
March 14, 2022 7:00 am

When he says “disastrous for Climate Change” does he mean that the Nuclear Winter is worse the CO2 warming, or that the little warming we’ve had up until now is a good thing in practice and a nuclear conflict will stop it dead in its tracks

Michael 63
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
March 14, 2022 7:04 am

He means disaster for climate change scientists I think. As in no funding or attention at all.

Tom Halla
March 14, 2022 7:06 am

Seeing the headline, I thought at least he would be dusting off the Turco, Toon, Ackermann, Pollack, and Sagan “nuclear winter” scenario, one of the earliest global climate models.
If I remember correctly, that model predicted global cooling after the Kuwait oil fires were set by Saddam Hussein.

Duane
March 14, 2022 7:07 am

Reminds me of that now common refrain from the warmunists, “It’s even worse than we thought!” … that has now evolved into a laugh line.

All out nuclear war would actually, and quite obviously, be a real danger to everyone, rather than the faked up false threat of “global warming” which, even if it occurs, would easily be a very large net positive for the planet and for humankind.

