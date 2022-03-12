Climate Economics

Yale 360: Climate Change is Disrupting Global Supply Chains

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
16 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Yale, companies are re-discovering keeping a component inventory and supply chain redundancy, but there are fears this will increase costs.

How Climate Change Is Disrupting the Global Supply Chain

The impact of the Covid pandemic on the global supply chain has been widely reported. But extreme weather, from floods to wildfires, is increasingly hammering ports, highways, and factories worldwide, and experts warn these climate-induced disruptions will only get worse.

BY JACQUES LESLIE • MARCH 10, 2022

The Covid pandemic has rightly received most of the blame for global supply chain upheavals in the last two years. But the less publicized threat to supply chains from climate change poses a far more serious threat and is already being felt, scholars and experts say. 

Scientists say that such climate-related disruptions are bound to intensify in coming years as the world warms. In addition, ports, rail lines, highways, and other transportation and supply infrastructure will be threatened by increases in sea level of an estimated 2 to 6 feet — and perhaps more — by 2100. Around 90 percentof the world’s freight moves by ship, and, according to Becker, inundations eventually will threaten most of the world’s 2,738 coastal ports, whose wharves generally lie just a few feet to 15 feet above sea level. But to most port managers, the threat still feels remote. The rate of future sea level rise is so uncertain and solutions so elusive that only a few port managers have taken action to counter the threat, and only a fraction have tried to assess it.

As the ripple effects of what are likely to be ever-increasing and intensifying climate-related disruptions spread through the global economy, price increases and shortages of all kinds of goods— from agricultural commodities to cutting-edge electronics— are probable consequences, Mims said. The leap in the cost of shipping a container across the Pacific Ocean as a result of the pandemic — from $2,000 to $15,000 or $20,000⁠ — may suggest what’s in store.

A 2020 paper in Maritime Policy and Management even asserted that if current climate science is correct, “global supply chains will be massively disrupted, beyond what can be adapted to while maintaining current systems.” The paper argues that supply chain managers should accept the inevitability of economic upheaval by the end of this century and embrace practices that support rebuilding afterwards.

Supply chains are, in essence, strings of potential bottlenecks. Each stopping point is a node in a tree-like system that conveys raw materials from the system’s farthest tendrils to sub-assemblers along its roots to manufacturers, who are the system’s trunk. Products like smartphones possess hundreds of components whose raw materials are transported from all over the world; the cumulative mileage traveled by all those parts would “probably reach to the moon,” Mims said. These supply chains are so complicated and opaque that smartphone manufacturers don’t even know the identity of all their suppliers — getting all of them to adapt to climate change would mark a colossal achievement. Yet each node is a point of vulnerability whose breakdown could send damaging ripples up and down the chain and beyond it.

In response to the threat of increasing supply chain disruption, manufacturers are considering enlarging their inventories or developing “dual supply chains” — supply chains that deliver the same goods via two different routes, so that if one breaks down, the other will prevent shortages. But both solutions would increase production costs, and would contradict the still-predominant “just in time” manufacturing approach, which relies on robust supply chains to eliminate the need for companies to keep extensive parts inventories in stock. American companies could shorten their supply chains, shifting production facilities back to the U.S. or a nearby country, but in many cases they would be removing their factories from the constellation of suppliers that grew up around them in countries such as China and Vietnam. 

Read more: https://e360.yale.edu/features/how-climate-change-is-disrupting-the-global-supply-chain

There is no need to invoke climate hobgoblins to explain what has gone wrong. And there are other problems with the US supply chain, which can be summed up by the words “California” and “Biden”. But lets explore the issues raised by Yale 360.

Go back a century, and supply chain disruption of non-perishable goods, at least in peacetime, would never have been such a serious issue. People were used to supply chains being disrupted, so they kept large inventories onsite, and a large address book of alternative suppliers, to ensure resilience.

Then computers came along, and people started using computers to create just in time delivery systems.

I’ll never forget the head of IT in an Australian heavy manufacturing plant showing me through an empty warehouse, explaining that he was the reason the warehouse was empty. By identifying exactly what component parts were needed for each order, his company no longer needed to keep large inventories of components, they knew ahead of time exactly what would be needed and when.

Holding component inventory also potentially creates significant taxation issues. Tax law is complex, so I might be wrong, but my understanding is the US warehouse tax prevents companies from deducting the cost of purchasing component inventory from their taxable profits. This is potentially a potent Federal incentive to keep component inventories small, and keep contingency and resilience to an absolute minimum.

Those same computers also run massive accounting programmes to search who the cheapest suppliers are, and recommend placing all the orders for key components with the same low cost supplier. Since everyone runs similar software driven searches, using the same data, which all produce similar conclusions, the entire manufacturing world now depends on single points of failure.

These computer models lowered capital costs, for sure. From an accounting point of view, parts and components sitting on shelves are dead capital, which impact the return on shareholders’ investment. But parts inventory is also resilience against supply chain disruption.

However, this insane concentration of vulnerability, and razor thin contingency, was always going to come unstuck, as soon as the practice became widespread enough to start causing problems.

Companies got away with extreme zero inventory practices, so long as OTHER companies held inventory.

The inventory held by others camouflaged the downside of zero inventory practices, allowing zero inventory companies to behave like vampires, allowing them to feed off the resilience of others, the capital and inventory holdings of companies which did not practice strict zero inventory.

But now the practice of zero inventory is almost universal, now almost everyone is a vampire, there are no longer any buffers or contingency left in the system on which to feed. The entire supply chain system is brittle, like a fragile glass sculpture. The slightest disruption sends painful ripples and cracks throughout the global manufacturing and production system.

Unwinding will be painful – building component inventory unequivocally means accepting lower profits, maybe paying more tax, until the next disaster strikes. There is going to be a lot of management opposition to anything which threatens the size of their annual bonus. Managers will need the courage to defy their own accounting software, and the self confidence to face down their model obsessed accounting departments. But companies putting all their eggs in one basket was never a good idea, nor was assuming delivery at the exact agreed time, with near zero contingency for delay or failure.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ron Long
March 12, 2022 6:09 pm

Good analysis, Eric. Holding inventory during times of economic uncertainty is poor risk management as money has gone out the door (inventory purchase) and it is unknown and uncertain when money (customers) comes in the door. The idiots behind Biden pushed so hard to the left that there wasn’t any resiliency in the system when Putin invaded Ukraine.

6
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Ron Long
March 12, 2022 6:30 pm

Thanks Ron.

0
Reply
Brad
March 12, 2022 6:14 pm

Live local, know where your food comes from. Rough times ahead.

3
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Brad
March 12, 2022 6:31 pm

Yep. No accident I live in a place of abundant reef fishing, fruit growing, and lots of farming.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
1
Reply
Brad
Reply to  Eric Worrall
March 12, 2022 6:54 pm

Same here, local farms and fresh seafood.

1
Reply
Philip
March 12, 2022 6:30 pm

return on shareholders’ investment.”

There is rarely any such thing any more. Almost no companies pay out dividends, and if they do, they are a tiny, tiny fraction of profit. The profit goes into the bank for the CEO and board to play with, usually on things which are actually detrimental to shareholder value.

Shares in a company no longer entitle you to a share of their profits. They are simply betting chips. Betting on stock value which often has very little to do with dirty, mundane things like profit.

-4
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Philip
March 12, 2022 6:41 pm

Return can occur in the form of capital growth, I was speaking in general terms.

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Philip
March 12, 2022 7:18 pm

There are 468 companies on U.S. exchanges paying out over 5% in dividends. 282 over 7%.

https://www.marketbeat.com/dividends/screener/

1
Reply
TonyL
March 12, 2022 6:34 pm

Wonderful article. Clear, succinct, a clarion call warning we all need to heed.
I just have two little quibbles with the situation as stated.

1)”But extreme weather, from floods to wildfires, is increasingly hammering ports, highways, and factories worldwide,

Assumes Facts Not In Evidence. Just not happening. Note that “Assumes Facts” is a polite way of saying “lying through their teeth“.

2) The usual collection of “Maybe” + “might be” + “could be” + “in the future”. All the usual weasel-wording *after* they just get done explaining how their disaster is real, it is here, it is happening now.

The most unforgivable part of this all is the boring predictability of it all.Every climate change disaster article I have read in the last 15 years has used these two stupid, predictable ploys in the same order.

People who are this boring should *never* be forgiven. Indeed, they should be hectored and heckled over it for forever until Hell itself freezes over.

4
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  TonyL
March 12, 2022 6:41 pm

Hey and don’t forget that:

experts warn these climate-induced disruptions will only get worse

Yawn

I could write two or three pieces a day of made-up dross like this, probably at the pub too. Is the pay good?

0
Reply
TonyL
Reply to  philincalifornia
March 12, 2022 6:57 pm

I could write two or three pieces a day of made-up dross like this

You need to have the proper approach. Write a very simple computer program (*not AI*), loaded up with all the buzzwords and catch-phrases.
Now, all you do is supply the topic, and your program fleshes it out with all the made-up dross. Fast and efficient, you should be able to produce 10-20 per hour, even faster than the New York Times can publish garbage.

Make a list of topics:
Arctic ice dissapears
Species extinction
The poor Poley Bears
Coral reefs
Ocean acidification
Tipping Points
and on, and on, and on.

Use the list to drive the dross generator program.
KEWL!
(what a horrible misuse of technology).

0
Reply
Mr.
March 12, 2022 6:45 pm

Everything has been worse than we thought, impending doom for ~ 30 years now.

Honestly, if Alfred Hitchcock had tried to sustain a suspenseful plot for this long, we’d all now be asking –
Alfred who?

4
Reply
Jim Veenbaas
March 12, 2022 6:56 pm

Let me guess. All this modeling is based on RCP 8.5 and the assumption we won’t do anything to mitigate the impact of sea level rise.

0
Reply
leowaj
March 12, 2022 7:09 pm

I believe it was Thomas Sowell who remarked that economic decisions are all about trade-offs, not absolutes. I will augment that with a idiom from software development: every pattern can potentially become an anti-pattern when requirements change. Well, it appears that just-in-time (JIT) was a good trade-off but when the pandemic came through, the good trade-off ended up being an “anti-pattern”.

I imagine if and when nation economies settle down again– assuming Not Our Lord and Not Our Savior Klaus “Anal Swab” Schwab doesn’t destroy the world first– JIT will once again be a good trade-off.

2
Reply
Bill Treuren
March 12, 2022 7:12 pm

Very simple really.
Deaths from natural disasters at all time low.
Re insurance rates around globe flat or falling, natural disaster risk is not changing.

The risks related to “just in time management” have now to be adjusted, all the chat about buy local is rubbish designed to build on xenophobia and general inward looking principles.

Buying from say China should only be done if the supply chain risks are covered by the cost savings, we now have a new set of variables for that calculation, we need to focus on the stupidity of the claim that AGW is impacting the supply chain. It is not!

1
Reply
DMacKenzie
March 12, 2022 7:30 pm

Well there were:
CoVid factory and worker shutdowns.
Big shortage in shipping containers , all having left China laden with N9.5 masks, ventilators, etc.
The Texas freeze caused plastics shortages and specialty chemical shortages.
Specialty chemicals shortages caused electronic chip shortages.
Electronic chip shortages affected auto production.
Huge drop in air travel contributed to late deliveries in other “Just-In-Time” factory inventories.
So it isn’t totally fair to blame it on JIT….Benjamin Franklin “For want of a nail….”

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Economics

Why are Gasoline Prices Rising?

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics

No Energy Realism In Bidenland

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics

Britain’s Steel Industry Hammered by Climate Change Taxes

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics wind power

FT: Siemens’ Wind Energy Losses Threaten the Future of the Company

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Economics

Yale 360: Climate Change is Disrupting Global Supply Chains

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Models

Climate tipping might not always be disastrous

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Temperature Reconstructions

Franklin’s Ill-Fated Expedition Contradicts Dr. Michael Mann’s Hockey Stick Temperature Reconstruction

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Sea ice

Arctic Snow Depth, Ice Thickness, and Volume From ICESat-2 and CryoSat-2: 2018–2021

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: