Schernikau & Smith: ‘Climate Impacts’ of Fossil Fuels

Lars Schernikau and Bill Smith received peer-review for ‘Climate Impacts’ of Fossil Fuels in Today’s Energy Systems

  • The paper is available at SSRN electronic journal https://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3968359  and is published at SAIMM.
  • Low-resolution version is attached, the SSRN website has the high-resolution version.

Energy Economics

Dr. Lars Schernikau, energy economist, entrepreneur, and commodity trader explains in a short 18min video a new peer-reviewed research paper authored by him and Prof William H. Smith of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis about the ” ‘Climate Impacts’ of Fossil Fuels in Today’s Energy Systems” .

Lars and Bill Smith analyzed new information published over the past year by the IPCC and IEA on methane and carbon dioxide. Some of the analysis confirms what we knew before, i.e. that about half of CO2 that is emitted to the atmosphere actually doesn’t end up airborne and thus cannot contribute to global warming… it is taken up by nature and contributes to greening of the Earth (also confirmed by NASA). All sources are well documented in the paper including links.

Other analysis results are rather surprising, which even the authors didn’t expect. For this, however, “IPCC’s Global Warming Potential GWP” needs to be accepted (see Lars’ YouTube video for a short introduction). A short summary of the main points from the paper:

Energy policy needs to take the entire life-cycle environmental impact of emissions and non-emission of energy systems into account. Focusing only on combustion leads to economically and environmentally undesired effects.

  • life-cycle includes production, processing, transportation, operations, and recycling
  • non-emissions environmental impacts include energy input, material requirement, space requirements, animal/plant life, health/safety, and more

All energy systems need to be analyzed for this full life-cycle effect on the environment, including conventional and “renewables”, to decide on priorities and compare those to the economic impact of switching from one to the other.

Applying this logic to the coal and gas value chains and including only reported methane (CH4) and CO2 emissions, it turns out that surface-mined coal is “better for the climate” than the average naturally gas, especially LNG

  • 𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘬𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵 𝘓𝘕𝘎 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘨𝘢𝘴, 𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘳𝘺… 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘻𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘨𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮 𝘶𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘺… 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘐𝘗𝘊𝘊 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘐𝘌𝘈 𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘢)

The point is not to favor coal over gas or the other way around, but to analyze what IPCC and IEA reported numbers would mean. With a large portion of green-house gas warming stemming from methane (much of it natural and from agriculture), we may start to see the world differently.

These are quite eye-opening analysis outcomes that would result in significant energy policy adjustments especially after COP26’s anti-coal agenda. Logically, based on this information, CO2 taxation and most decarbonization efforts (see ESG metrics in large conglomerates or banks) are not having the modeled envrironmental advantages and lead to unwanted market distortions

the academic peer-reviewed research paper is available online at SSRN’s electronic journal, https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3968359


Ireneusz Palmowski
March 12, 2022 10:45 pm

Sorry.
Masses of extremely freezing air will reach South Carolina and North Carolina.comment image

Ireneusz Palmowski
Reply to  Ireneusz Palmowski
March 12, 2022 10:55 pm

A violent surge in the stratosphere.comment imagecomment imagecomment image

Lewis Buckingham
March 12, 2022 10:52 pm

Since Methane and water vapour overlap strongly in their infra red absorption spectra its unlikely that methane does much at all to greenhouse warming.
The IPCC needs to get the narrative straight.
If the CO2 is the driver of more water vapour in the atmosphere,from ocean evaporation, then that blocks methane, a clear negative feedback.
So what is the narrative?
Are we going to be so dry and burn like a crisp and the dams run dry and water will not run off to fill them……OR
We will be hit by floods and rain and destruction caused by climate change.
In Australia just ask Prof Flannery.
There is nothing that CO2 cannot do.
There is therefore no testable hypotheses.

Devils Tower
March 12, 2022 11:04 pm

Must watch to end….

Censored and what is about to happen to energy in Europe

Watch till the end or skip to the last 10 min

Devils Tower
Reply to  Devils Tower
March 12, 2022 11:06 pm

Just wait for Russia to shut of gas…

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1MwylltmXhmQ/

DMacKenzie
March 12, 2022 11:14 pm

So this fellow has blindly followed the GWP concept of the IPCC. The problem is that you can’t do what he has done here and just take CH4 emissions associated with NG production, supposedly 2.5% or so (a ridiculously high number) and multiply by 28 or 86 GWP. At least that is what I assume he has done because only an abstract of the paper is linked. Those GWP numbers were specifically formulated to scare the bejeebers out of the refrigerant industry by Sir John Houghton back in the days of the ozone hole scare.

Dr. Schernikau has borrowed graphics from van Wijngaarden and Happer’s paper but has left out their following important one…see it attached.

Yes….. CH4 radiates 1/8 as much per molecule as CO2 at any given temperature….and at 1.8 ppm versus 400 ppm….of course there is so relatively little CH4 in the atmosphere that adding 1000 Kg of it versus adding 1000 Kg of CO2 to the 3200 Gigatons of CO2 already in the atmosphere has a relatively larger effect compared to its base case. This is why there is argument within the IPCC as to whether the GWP method or their Temp method is better, but their Machiavellian tendencies seem to be winning out. The GWP method is flawed.

E3C8ADA6-0835-4BEC-8277-E1892F50CCCE.jpeg
Last edited 1 hour ago by DMacKenzie
Dodgy Geezer
March 12, 2022 11:56 pm

While looking up von Neumann’s elephant I came upon this interesting essay.

http://wavefunction.fieldofscience.com/2015/02/derek-lowe-to-world-beware-of-von.html

It seems that the complete failures of computational modelling are being noticed in very many technical fields. Apart from Climate Change, of course….

dk_
March 13, 2022 12:11 am

average naturally gas,

?

Philip
March 13, 2022 12:54 am

If we accept the IPCC’s ‘Global Warming Potential’ metric or not, to play Lars Schernikau and Bill Smith’s game we must still accept that CO2 is the driver of atmospheric warming, and that every effort to reduce atmospheric CO2 will have no other outcome than IPCC, “save the planet”.
They glossed over the greening of the planet these dangerous CO2 levels have produced on their way to killing the planet. Ignored the eradication of third world famine cycles and a concomitant easing of global poverty. And they cannot reasonably point to a crisis. They predict a coming crisis.
Governments investing trillions of taxpayer dollars in solar and wind isn’t the way forward. If it can stand alone and compete, people will buy.
I’ll end on this analogy, government funded “climate change” is a one trick pony running in last place on the global positive effect scale. That drum is beaten ragged on the presumption that climate activism has already won the race.
You have to be a believer. If not? Well… Taxpayers gonna be taxed. Services cost. Somebody has to push this ‘green’ boulder up the hill, and it’s not going to be the top 10%.

