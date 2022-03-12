Sir John Franklin
Temperature Reconstructions

Franklin’s Ill-Fated Expedition Contradicts Dr. Michael Mann’s Hockey Stick Temperature Reconstruction

Guest Blogger
From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 12. March 2022


The Franklin Expedition’s greatest enemy: The Little Ice Age

By Die kalte Sonne
(Translation/editing by P. Gosselin)

The topic of “exploring the Earth’s polar regions” is topical again now. This is not only shown by spectacular expeditions such as the MOSAIC Expedition 2019, but also researchers recently discovered the Endurance, the ship of South Pole explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton. The Endurance had sunk in the Antarctic Weddell Sea in 1915. The explorer and his crew managed to save themselves at the time.

Some daring explorers like him have brought science considerable gains in knowledge. Their achievement cannot be appreciated enough. (Epic survival story).

Lead poisoning

Unfortunately, the participants of the Franklin Expedition in 1845 fared quite differently. None survived the search for the Northwest Passage, and only later did the mystery of the expedition’s failure unravel. One reason for this tragic end was probably due to lead. In the mid-19th century, food tins were soldered shut with lead. Sir John Franklin took plenty of provisions with him, but some of them had been carried in cans. So members of the expedition regularly ate lead as well. The few documents that were deposited in metal tubes in prominent specially erected landscape points (e.g., stone pyramids) at that time indicate that the lead had affected the thinking of the crew. They sometimes jotted down confused things on the forms. Nor is it possible to explain the behavior of parts of the crew who apparently returned to the ships that had already been abandoned. Possibly the lead had an influence here.

Extreme cold, cannibalism

Much worse, however, was the climate in the mid-19th century, when the explorer set out to find the sea route from Europe to Asia via America. Franklin, of course, had planned to winter in the Arctic and then find the route to the Pacific during the short Arctic summer. However, the ice did not melt as expected but, contrary to the hopes of the Arctic explorers, actually grew during the summer. As a result, the ships did not make any progress even in the summer; on the contrary, they drifted with the ice in a southerly direction, i.e. opposite to their actual destination.

In 1845, very cool temperatures were noted for the British summer. It was about 2 degrees cooler than usual according to these records. The winters of 1846 and 1847 were thus even colder in England. The summer of 1845 must also have been very wet. It was the year that potato blight destroyed the crops in Ireland, causing famine. The end of Franklin’s expedition was dramatic because there is much to suggest that even cannibalism was practiced in the face of adversity.

Franklin’s unlucky timing

A good overview of the events and the discovery of the ships is given by a program of TerraX or also the podcast “Früher war mehr Verbrechen“. There, the expedition and the failure is described in great detail in a three-part broadcast.

(Image: Screenshot ZDF-Mediathek)

Franklin’s misfortune was the timing. The expedition took place at a time that is likely to be among the coldest in the last 2,000 years.

Recently, we reported here on the research of Professor Jørgen Peder Steffensen of the Niels Bohr Institute in Denmark. His research was based on Greenland ice cores that can map very long periods of time. In such cores, temperatures can be read year by year. Steffensen even assumes that the end of the Little Ice Age was also the end of the coldest period of the last 10,000 years.

(Image: Screenshot Facebook)

Very different from Dr. Michael Mann’s Hockey stick

The researcher also interprets his ice cores in such a way that he assumes temperatures prevailed on Greenland during the Medieval Warm Period (around the year 1000) that were up to 1.5 degrees above today’s values. His temperature curve looks therefore clearly different from Michael Mann’s 1999 “hockey stick”, namely more like an accordion.

But around the year 1000, according to Steffensen, the temperature in Greenland was different than how Mann read it. The ice core curve comes from a much higher level. One should keep in mind, however, that Mann meant the entire northern hemisphere, while Steffensen only assumes Greenland, which is only a part of it. It would be unusual, however, if Greenland had developed completely differently from the rest of the Northern Hemisphere. But maybe simply the many poor quality verified tree ring data from Mann is a major problem?

A big difference in the curves is noticeable, though. In Mann’s case, the curve drops only moderately toward the end of the Little Ice Age. At the beginning of 1000 until the middle of the 19th century it remains quite stable with only a slight downward trend, in contrast to the ice core curves.

Factor of 5 difference

In Steffensen’s case, it goes down significantly after the year 1000 with a visible low point in the middle of the 19th century. The size of the anomaly is also very different. When it is just about 0.3 degrees Celsius at Mann, it is about 1.5 degrees at Steffensen, where it became cooler between the year 1000 and the middle of the 19th century. That would be a factor of 5!

Chart: Screenshot Wikipedia. Source: DeWikiManNorth hemispheric temperatures of the last millenium, based on Mann, Bradley, Hughes (1999)CC BY-SA 4.0

The Steffensen curve clearly fits better to the tragic events around the Franklin expedition.

Today, the middle of the 19th century not only marks the end of the Little Ice Age, it is also the beginning of the industrialization of the world and the start of systematic weather recording. These existed far before. Daniel Fahrenheit invented the mercury thermometer as early as 1714, but the recording of weather data became much more relevant in the 19th century and the measurement network became wider.

The reasons, by the way, were also wars, people did not want to be surprised anymore. During a violent storm during the Crimean War in 1854, for example, 38 French merchant ships and one warship sank. This was the birth of the national storm warning service and, if you will, of modern meteorology. We should keep this end of the Little Ice Age in mind whenever statements are made about the temperature development of the last 150 years. These started, as Steffensen says, at a very low point.

13 Comments
HenryP
March 12, 2022 10:10 am

I think I figured it out. Global warming. It is not so global. ..
https://breadonthewater.co.za/2022/03/08/who-or-what-turned-up-the-heat/

Richard Page
Reply to  HenryP
March 12, 2022 10:58 am

Well of course it isn’t – you do get 1st prize for stating an obvious fact, however! For a start it’s hemispherical (can’t help but be this way) with mechanisms that both concentrate and disperse warmed water and warmed air so that, if you did actually have thermometers over every part of the globe, it would look very patchy, chaotic and seasonal.

commieBob
Reply to  HenryP
March 12, 2022 11:41 am

Mann’s excuse for obvious evidence, like Viking farming in Greenland for instance, is that the warmth was only local. And then he tries to pretend that his tree rings were somehow proxies for global temperatures.

CO2 Science has a ton of papers pointing to a global Medieval Warm Period and a global Little Ice Age. etc. etc.

Tom Halla
March 12, 2022 10:19 am

Alternately, Mann’s results are an artifact of his factor analysis program.

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 12, 2022 11:00 am

Mann’s results are what he wanted them to be, data be damned.

commieBob
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 12, 2022 12:02 pm

Indeed. I think it was Trenberth who said the MWP was a problem. Mann manfully stepped forward with his hockey stick. Problem solved.

Mann’s undisclosed use in a 1998 paper (“MBH98”) of an algorithm which mined data for hockey-stick shaped series. The algorithm was so powerful that it could produce hockey-stick shaped “reconstructions” from auto-correlated red noise. Mann’s failure to disclose the algorithm continued even in a 2004 corrigendum.

link

By failing to present evidence under his control in his lawsuit against Tim Ball, Mann revealed that he is (by adverse inference) a fraud. And so is his hockey stick.

H. D. Hoese
March 12, 2022 10:33 am

As one example during the Mexican-American war the entire Taylor army bivouacked in Corpus Christi during the severe winter of 1845-46 was fed with wagon loads of freshly killed fish and turtles. This was according to a letter from General Marly, in Collins, J. W. 1884. History of the Tilefish. Report Commissioner U. S. Fish and Fisheries. 10(1882).

Terry
March 12, 2022 10:54 am

Hmm – there has to be a reason why greenies use the Industrial Revolution for a starting point for comparison to today’s temperature, while simultaneously acknowledging the effects of CO2 didn’t start until the 1940’s and 50’s.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Terry
Jeff Alberts
March 12, 2022 10:59 am

They sometimes jotted down confused things on the forms. Nor is it possible to explain the behavior of parts of the crew who apparently returned to the ships that had already been abandoned. Possibly the lead had an influence here.”

I watched a documentary on this subject, 20 years ago, maybe. That was where I first saw the lead hypotheses. One of the pieces of evidence was the fact that when the crew abandoned ship, they thought it would be a good idea to drag a piano across the frozen wastes.

Mike Dubrasich
Reply to  Jeff Alberts
March 12, 2022 11:11 am

I don’t know about eating lead and your shipmates, but if you hum a few bars, I’ll try to play it.

Nelson
March 12, 2022 11:03 am

The more interesting article at No Trick Zone is the one pointing out research showing geothermal heat providing 15% of ocean heat content. The assumption that geothermic heat is negligible in determining surface temps isn’t looking so good these days.

MarkW
Reply to  Nelson
March 12, 2022 12:06 pm

The further you get from the atmosphere, the less energy you get from the sun. By the time you get a couple of miles down in the crust, almost 100% of the energy available comes from geothermal.

Duane
March 12, 2022 12:14 pm

Actually the so-called “Industrial Age” began at least a century earlier in the mid-18th century when factories in urban areas got their start, and modern steel making began. Of course it was not a sudden development but followed many other developments that took place starting in the European “age of exploration” and colonial era; the development of the printing press; development of steam power; etc etc that long preceded the middle of the 19th century.

The reason that the warmunists have always claimed that the Industrial Age began in 1850 – what, was that in January of that year, or March??? – is because 1850 represents the end of the Little Ice Age, so that they can use that as the baseline for their “global warming”.

In other words, picking 1850 as a baseline date for measuring global warming is nothing but cherry picking, the oldest of fraudulent statistical analysis.

