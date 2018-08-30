Arctic ice claims another ship – this time with a sinking

August 30, 2018

A few days ago we had this: Another “Ship of Fools” gets grounded in Arctic ice, needs rescue

Jay Ayer writes via WUWT Tips and Notes email:

An 11 meter sailboat was crushed and sunk by arctic ice in the Bellot strait on 8/29/2018. The vessel was attempting the Northwest Passage. The captain may have believed the propaganda about an ice free arctic in 2018.

Details:

Canadian Coast Guard takes 11 hours to rescue 2 persons on Bellot Strait ice floe after 11-meter S/V ANAHITA (FR) sinking

Coast Guard rescues 2 passengers from sinking sailboat stranded on ice floe

‘No injuries to the passengers have been reported,’ says Coast Guard spokesperson

The Canadian Coast Guard rescued two passengers of a sinking sailboat who were trapped on an ice floe in Arctic waters early Wednesday morning. The incident took place in Bellot Strait. (CBC)

Drama in the northwest passage
Sailing yacht gets into drift ice in the middle of the night, gets crushed and sinks within minutes. The crew has to flee to the ice

Pascal Schürmann on 29.08.2018
https://www.yacht.de/aktuell/panorama/drama-in-der-nordwestpassage/a118316.html

mikebartnz

Darwin’s theory should have been allowed to take its course.

August 30, 2018 9:21 pm
Chaamjamal

The real propaganda is the idea that observed annual changes in sea ice extent is a global warming thing. There is no supporting evidence for that claim. Please see:
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/08/04/does-global-warming-drive-changes-in-arctic-sea-ice/

August 30, 2018 9:26 pm
Robert MacLellan

perhaps it is time to start charging “adventurers” for gross negligence, rescue costs, and cleanup costs. A 7 figure total bill of fines and costs might dampen the enthusiasm. “pour encourager les autres”

August 30, 2018 9:44 pm
Robert MacLellan

correction, given the remote location the cost might be high 8 figures

August 30, 2018 9:46 pm
John F. Hultquist

The sailboat was insured, I assume. Up go premiums.
Do they have to pay for the rescue?

Hope we learn more.
I’ll have to check back late on Friday.

August 30, 2018 9:47 pm
