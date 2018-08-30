Arctic ice claims another ship – this time with a sinking

A few days ago we had this: Another “Ship of Fools” gets grounded in Arctic ice, needs rescue

Jay Ayer writes via WUWT Tips and Notes email:

An 11 meter sailboat was crushed and sunk by arctic ice in the Bellot strait on 8/29/2018. The vessel was attempting the Northwest Passage. The captain may have believed the propaganda about an ice free arctic in 2018.

Details:

Coast Guard rescues 2 passengers from sinking sailboat stranded on ice floe ‘No injuries to the passengers have been reported,’ says Coast Guard spokesperson

The Canadian Coast Guard rescued two passengers of a sinking sailboat who were trapped on an ice floe in Arctic waters early Wednesday morning. The incident took place in Bellot Strait. (CBC)

Drama in the northwest passage

Sailing yacht gets into drift ice in the middle of the night, gets crushed and sinks within minutes. The crew has to flee to the ice

Pascal Schürmann on 29.08.2018

https://www.yacht.de/aktuell/panorama/drama-in-der-nordwestpassage/a118316.html

