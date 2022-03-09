Japan Sees NO WINTER WARMING In Decades…Tokyo Winters Haven’t Warmed Since 1984!

From the NoTricksZone

By Kirye

and Pierre

The meteorological winter, defined as December 1 to February 28, has just ended and the data for mean winter temperature are available for the Pacific island nation of Japan up to 2022.

So are winters getting colder, or are they getting milder like the media like to have everyone believe?

Tokyo winters see no warming in 37 years

First we look at the mean DJF winter temperature for Tokyo going back 37 years, using the untampered data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA):

Source: JMA.

Had we cherrypicked and started the plot in 1988, i.e. excluded the colder 1985-87 winters, then we would see Tokyo winters have gotten colder and harsher – the opposite of what CO2 climate alarmists are claiming. Everything looks completely natural.

Hachijō-jima island no warming in decades

Next, also using the data from the JMA, we plot the mean annual temperature of the Tokyo island of Hachijō-jima, located about 287 kilometers south of Tokyo – away from urban sprawl and heat island affects:

Data: JMA.

Though the last two winters were mild, the winter trend since 1948 at Hachijō-jima has been cooling. No warming going on here.

Japan winters have been cooling

Concerning the entire island country of Japan as a whole, here’s the plot of mean winter temperatures going back to 1988 (up to 2021):

Source: JMA.

There hasn’t been any sign of warming in Japan since all the hype began in 1988. Go figure.

8 Western Electric Rules for noisy systems

So what can we say about data from Japan? Interested readers could check to see if the data pass all of the 8 “Western Electric Rules”, meaning the system is statistically stable and the year-to-year variability is just statistical noise.

