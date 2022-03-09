Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Japan Sees NO WINTER WARMING In Decades…Tokyo Winters Haven’t Warmed Since 1984!

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
5 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By Kirye
and Pierre

The meteorological winter, defined as December 1 to February 28, has just ended and the data for mean winter temperature are available for the Pacific island nation of Japan up to 2022.

So are winters getting colder, or are they getting milder like the media like to have everyone believe?

Tokyo winters see no warming in 37 years

First we look at the mean DJF winter temperature for Tokyo going back 37 years, using the untampered data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA):

Source: JMA.

Had we cherrypicked and started the plot in 1988, i.e. excluded the colder 1985-87 winters, then we would see Tokyo winters have gotten colder and harsher – the opposite of what CO2 climate alarmists are claiming. Everything looks completely natural.

Hachijō-jima island no warming in decades

Next, also using the data from the JMA, we plot the mean annual temperature of the Tokyo island of Hachijō-jima, located about 287 kilometers south of Tokyo – away from  urban sprawl and heat island affects:

Data: JMA

Though the last two winters were mild, the winter trend since 1948 at Hachijō-jima has been cooling. No warming going on here.

Japan winters have been cooling

Concerning the entire island country of Japan as a whole, here’s the plot of mean winter temperatures going back to 1988 (up to 2021):

Source: JMA.

There hasn’t been any sign of warming in Japan since all the hype began in 1988. Go figure.

8 Western Electric Rules for noisy systems

So what can we say about data from Japan? Interested readers could check to see if the data pass all of the 8 “Western Electric Rules”, meaning the system is statistically stable and the year-to-year variability is just statistical noise.

What are Western Electric Rules?

Vuk
March 9, 2022 2:59 am

Japan Sees NO WINTER WARMING In Decades
Well, no surprise there.
Japan is surrounded by water with high thermal capacity, with no notable extra input from the sun, no ocean’s warming should be expected.

CO2 is just a money gravy train for non jobs or ‘get a grant’ chance spinning wheel.
Guardian reports:”Carbon dioxide will have to be removed from air to achieve 1.5C, says Adair Turner, chair of the UK’s Energy Transitions Commission thinktank, the former head of the CBI and ex-chair of the UK government’s Committee on Climate Change”
May be he should consider stop exhaling about 500 litres (1kg) daily of the said carbon dioxide.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Vuk
4
Reply
Joao Martins
March 9, 2022 3:10 am

Tokyo winters see no warming in 37 years

That is a long period. It is probably the Japanese Pause; five times longer than The PauseTM

Last edited 1 hour ago by Joao Martins
1
Reply
Steve Case
March 9, 2022 3:37 am

So are winters getting colder, or are they getting milder like the media like to have everyone believe?
_____________________________________________________________

Here in Milwaukee winters seem to be milder. Anyone born before 1955 sure knows that the winters in the ’70s were damn cold. There’s a reason the media was bleating about Global Cooling back then. Minus fifteen Fahrenheit or lower was a regular occurrence in those years. Since 1991 there have been only four years, 1994 -20°, 1996° -26°, 1999-15°, 2019 -22° Source that it got that cold in Milwaukee, and it wasn’t for more than a day or two. In the ’70s cold snaps lasted for days on end.

The IPCC does tell us that nights, winters and the Arctic will see warming. Not everything that the IPCC says is bullshit.  Jesus said, “Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and unto God the things that are God’s.” Well,  “Agree with the IPCC those things that they are correct about and take them to task when they are wrong.

2
Reply
griff
March 9, 2022 3:50 am

On the other hand, what about he increase in floods and landslides caused by an increase in exceptional rain?

The Japan Meteorological Agency has termed recent (summer 2021) rainfall levels as “unprecedented” as they have damaged homes, disrupted transportation and caused a landslide in the southern part of the country. It also alerted of heavy rain and mudslide warnings in the Kyushu region to other parts of Japan, including Hiroshima, as the rain front slowly moved eastward. While in the whole of 2020, the Ureshino town, located in the Saga prefecture, had experienced about 3.3 metres of rain, it has about one metre of rain in just four days. 

-4
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  griff
March 9, 2022 3:58 am

On the other hand, what about he increase in floods and landslides caused by an increase in exceptional rain?
___________________________________________________________

Changing the subject is a well respected way of avoiding answers that a person doesn’t like.

2
Reply
