OECD Logo. Fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Climate News

OECD Climate Plan: Freeze in the Dark until the Green Revolution

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The OECD has recommended Europeans turn thermostats down, and conserve energy, to reduce dependence on Russian gas, until EU governments build enough energy storage capacity to make renewable energy viable.

A 10-Point Plan to Reduce the European Union’s Reliance on Russian Natural Gas

9. Encourage a temporary thermostat adjustment by consumers

  • Many European citizens have already responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in various ways, via donations or in some cases by directly assisting refugees from Ukraine. Adjusting heating controls in Europe’s gas-heated buildings would be another avenue for temporary action, saving considerable amounts of energy. 
  • The average temperature for buildings’ heating across the EU at present is above 22°C. Adjusting the thermostat for buildings heating would deliver immediate annual energy savings of around 10 bcm for each degree of reduction while also bringing down energy bills.
  • Public awareness campaigns, and other measures such as consumption feedback or corporate targets, could encourage such changes in homes and commercial buildings. Regulations covering heating temperatures in offices could also prove to be an efficient policy tool. 

Impact: Turning down the thermostat for buildings’ heating by just 1°C would reduce gas demand by some 10 bcm a year.

10. Step up efforts to diversify and decarbonise sources of power system flexibility

  • A key policy challenge for the EU in the coming years is to scale up alternative forms of flexibility for the power system, notably seasonal flexibility but also demand shifting and peak shaving. For the moment, gas is the main source of such flexibility and, as such, the links between gas and electricity security are set to deepen in the coming years, even as overall EU gas demand declines. 
  • Governments therefore need to step up efforts to develop and deploy workable, sustainable and cost-effective ways to manage the flexibility needs of EU power systems. A portfolio of options will be required, including enhanced grids, energy efficiency, increased electrification and demand-side response, dispatchable low emissions generation, and various large-scale and long-term energy storage technologies alongside short-term sources of flexibility such as batteries. EU member states need to ensure that there are adequate market price signals to support the business case for these investments.
  • Flexibility measures to reduce industrial electricity and gas demand in peak hours are particularly important to alleviate the pressure on gas demand for electricity generation. 
  • Domestically sourced low-carbon gases – including biomethane, low-carbon hydrogen and synthetic methane – could be an important part of the solution, but a much greater demonstration and deployment effort will be required. 

Impact: A major near-term push on innovation can, over time, loosen the strong links between natural gas supply and Europe’s electricity security. Real-time electricity price signals can unlock more flexible demand, in turn reducing expensive and gas-intensive peak supply needs.

Read more: https://www.iea.org/reports/a-10-point-plan-to-reduce-the-european-unions-reliance-on-russian-natural-gas

Mixed in with this horror show of bad ideas is a recommendation which I didn’t quote, that decommissioning of nuclear plants be deferred. But in my opinion this isolated outbreak of common sense was spoiled by the failure of the OECD to push hard for new nuclear plants to be built.

I think it is becoming obvious to everyone that you need enormous energy storage capacity to make renewables viable even on a per day basis, let alone meeting the challenge of producing reliable power throughout a cold winter.

Solar panels are all but useless in winter, especially in high latitudes. You can just about use winter solar where I live, 25° south, but the output of my friend’s household solar system noticeably drops in winter, even at this latitude.

Wind power is also less available in winter. Even in places which are windy during winter, small amounts of ice accumulation on wind turbines crashes efficiency. Active heating seems to be the most effective de-icing technology currently available, but using active heating forces turbine owners to divert power to the de-icing system, which leaves less for consumers. And winter high pressure systems cause bitterly cold, cloudless low wind conditions which can remain stationary and linger for days, or even weeks.

Given the seasonal nature of renewables, winter is and will remain a big problem for anyone who attempts to hit Net Zero using renewable energy alone. I don’t think it is remotely feasible with current technology to build a battery big enough to ensure adequate power throughout the entire winter. Organisations like the OECD can witter on about making sacrifices, but I bet their offices are pretty comfortable in winter.

As energy prices skyrocket and families struggle with unaffordable heating bills, thanks to politicians implementing grandiose green energy plans at the expense of energy security, I suspect consumers are pretty close to hitting the limit of their patience.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
nicholas tesdorf
March 5, 2022 2:15 am

The Greenies sow the wind and reap the whirlwind.

4
Reply
Ron Long
March 5, 2022 2:18 am

I wonder if shivering is a good form of exercise? Leave it to Greenies to not let a disaster go to waste, Russia invades Ukraine and the response is to accelerate the stupid rush to “renewables”, which energy source, as previously presented on WATTS, is actually best identified as “undependables”

3
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Ron Long
March 5, 2022 3:01 am

Shivering is a natural defence against cold, fo good reason.

When we start to get cold, our blood becomes thicker, which can cause clotting. Clotting can cause problems and is one of the reasons that there are more heart attacks and strokes in the days following colder weather.

Being cold also affects our body’s ability to fight off infection. This is why in the weeks after the cold weather there are more deaths from infections like pneumonia, as lung conditions and coughs can develop into a more serious conditions.

Prolonged exposure to cold is a killer, humans are a tropical species and most of the world is uninhabitable for us without clothes, shelter and heating, it;s a pity some of the advocates of undependables have tried sleeping rough in winter.

2
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Ron Long
March 5, 2022 3:20 am

You could go the Nick Stokes route and just add another blanket. Nick has been battling his thermostat for years according to him. He does not want to live in comfort.

1
Reply
Jeroen B.
March 5, 2022 2:24 am

They would cut off their noses to spite their faces and loudly proclaim how someone else is at fault for it.

3
Reply
Michael in Dublin
March 5, 2022 3:05 am

When we need the most electricity, solar and wind are the least efficient and least dependable. Unfortunately green logic does not seem to exist.

3
Reply
griff
March 5, 2022 3:10 am

I think it is becoming obvious to everyone that you need enormous energy storage capacity to make renewables viable

The 6.7 million pound funding announced by the UK govt last month for funding 24 long term storage projects acknowledges that need…

Estimates are UK needs 24GW of such storage.

-2
Reply
Derg
Reply to  griff
March 5, 2022 3:21 am

Why do you hate poor people?

Spending tax money foolishly 🙁

2
Reply
Phillip Bratby
Reply to  griff
March 5, 2022 3:37 am

The UK needs lots of new nuclear power stations and it needs to get on with fracking.

1
Reply
huls
March 5, 2022 3:23 am

Orrrr … now hear me out. You could stop poking the Russian bear and not have it snap at you.
I know it sounds crazy and years and years of breaking promises that NATO will not further expand have been the US lead way of doing things. Oh you might also want to stop overthrowing democratically chosen governments in Ukraine and help the puppet regime installed afterwards slaughter ethnic Russians. 14.000 dead so far by the hands of the Nazi Ukrainian army.

Just a couple of ideas to counter the criminally insane OECD drivel.

0
Reply
Steve Case
March 5, 2022 3:24 am

OECD

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is an intergovernmental economic organisation with 38 member countries, founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade. Wikipedia

0
Reply
richardw
March 5, 2022 3:33 am

Here is one more reason to abolish or severely curtail the activities of global organisations like the OECD. They are not driven by the interests of ordinary people, but of the global political, corporate and technocratic elites who are using them to reshape the world into their dystopian image.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

Climate Change Weekly #427: With New Energy Technologies, Beware of Spontaneous Combustion

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

SMH Pushing Climate Friendly All Electric Houses During Major Aussie Storms

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

China Promises Massively Cheaper Energy Storage

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

End of Coal? “In coming years, consumers should receive as much coal as they need”

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate News

OECD Climate Plan: Freeze in the Dark until the Green Revolution

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Climate Change Weekly #427: With New Energy Technologies, Beware of Spontaneous Combustion

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas

Democrat Senators Demand That Oil Companies Increase Production

10 hours ago
David Middleton
Energy Net-Zero

Rood and Kim named to leadership positions in Net Zero World Action Center

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: