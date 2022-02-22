Adjustments/Corrections

The Greatest Scientific Fraud Of All Time — Part XXX

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
8 Comments

From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

Friday’s post principally reported on the recent (February 8, 2022) article by O’Neill, et al., in Atmospheres, “Evaluation of the Homogenization Adjustments Applied to European Temperature Records in the Global Historical Climatology Network Dataset.” In the piece, O’Neill, et al., dramatically demonstrate that the NOAA/NCEI “homogenization” algorithm is wildly off the mark in its intended mission of identifying and correcting for supposed “discontinuities” or “breakpoints” in weather station location or instrumentation in order to provide a more accurate world temperature history. At the same time, although not mentioned in O’Neill, et al., the NOAA/NCEI algorithm is wildly successful in generating a world temperature history time series in the iconic hockey stick form to support the desired narrative of climate alarm.

What should be done? O’Neill, et al., for reasons that I completely cannot understand, buy into the idea that having a group of government-paid experts correct the temperature record with a “homogenization” algorithm was and is a good idea; therefore, we just need to tweak this effort a little to get it right. From O’Neill, et al.:

[W]e are definitely not criticizing the overall temperature homogenization project. We also stress that the efforts of Menne & Williams (2009) in developing the PHA . . . to try and correct for both undocumented and documented non-climatic biases were commendable. Long-term temperature records are well-known to be frequently contaminated by various non-climatic biases arising from station moves . . ., changes in instrumentation . . ., siting quality . . ., times of observation . . ., urbanization . . ., etc. Therefore, if we are interested in using these records to study regional, hemispheric or global temperature trends, it is important to accurately account for these biases.

Sorry, but no. This statement betrays hopeless naïveté about the processes by which government bureaucracies work. Or perhaps inserting this statement into the piece was the price of getting it published in a peer reviewed journal that, like all academic journals in the climate field today, will suppress any piece that overtly challenges “consensus” climate science.

Whichever of those two it is, the fact is that any collection of government bureaucrats, given the job to “adjust” temperature data, will “adjust” it in the way that best enhances the prospects for growth of the staff and budget of the bureaucracy. The chances that scientific integrity and accuracy might intrude into the process are essentially nil.

Is there any possibility that a future Republican administration with a healthy skepticism about the climate alarm movement could do anything about this?

For starters, note that President Trump, despite his climate skepticism and his focus on what he called “energy dominance,” never even drained a drop out of this particular corner of the swamp. It took Trump until September 2020 — just a few months before the end of his term — to finally appoint two climate skeptics, David Legates and Ryan Maue, to NOAA to look into what they were doing. Before they really got started, Trump was out and so were they.

Even if a new Republican President in 2025 got started on his first day, the idea that he could quickly — or even within four years — get an honestly “homogenized” temperature record out of NOAA/NCEI, is a fantasy. The existing bureaucracy would fight him at every turn, and claim that all efforts were “anti-science.” Those bureaucrats mostly have civil service protection and cannot be fired. And there don’t even exist enough climate skeptics with the requisite expertise to re-do the homogenization algorithm in an honest way.

But here are some things that can be done:

  • Do an audit of the existing “homogenization” efforts. Come out with a report that points to five or ten or twenty obvious flaws in the current algorithm. There are at least that many. The O’Neill, et al., work gives a good starting point. Also, there are many stations with good records of long-term cooling that have been “homogenized” into long-term warming. Put the “homogenizers” on the hot seat to attempt to explain how that has happened.
  • After the report comes out, announce that the government has lost confidence in the people who have been doing this work. If they can’t be fired, transfer them to some other function. Don’t let the people stay together as a team. Transfer some to one place, and some to another, preferably in different cities that are distant from each other.
  • Also after the report comes out, announce that the U.S. government is no longer relying on this temperature series for policymaking purposes. It’s just too inaccurate. Take down the website in its current form, and all promotion of the series as something providing scary information about “hottest month ever” and the like. Leave only a link to hard data in raw form useful only to “experts” with infinite time on their hands.
  • Stop reporting the results of the USHCN/GHCN temperature series to the hundredth of a degree C. The idea that this series — much of which historically comes from thermometers that only record to the nearest full degree — is accurate to one-hundredth of a degree is completely absurd. The reporting to an accuracy of a hundredth of a degree is what gives NOAA the ability to claim that a given month was the “hottest ever” when it says temperature went from an anomaly of 1.03 deg to 1.04 deg. I suggest reporting only to an accuracy of 0.5 of a degree. That way, the series would have the same temperature anomaly for months or years on end.
  • Put error bars around whatever figures are reported. Appoint a task force to come up with appropriate width of the error bars. There should be some kind of sophisticated statistical model to generate this, but I would think that error bars of +/- 0.5 deg C are eminently justifiable. Again, that would make it impossible to claim that a given month is the “hottest ever,” unless there has been some sort of really significant jump.

Read the full article here.

4.8 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lee
February 22, 2022 10:27 pm

HadCRUt takes it further. Precision to 1/1000th of a degree.
To 6 or 7 decimal places for monthly “data”.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by lee
2
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  lee
February 22, 2022 10:44 pm

And Colorado University’s Sea Level Research Group tells us that acceleration of sea level rise is 0.098 mm/yr². Besides it being phony, why didn’t they round it up to 0.1 mm/yr².

Climate science comes up short on the various aspects of numerate competence, understanding the concept of the number of significant places is only one.

0
Reply
Keith Woollard
Reply to  Steve Case
February 22, 2022 10:58 pm

Perhaps they thought 98 was a standard acceleration to use for everything on earth

works for gravity, why not SLR?

0
Reply
Steve Case
February 22, 2022 10:30 pm

But here are some things that can be done:
__________________________________

I realize the the scope of this particular edition of “The Greatest Scientific Fraud Of All Time — Part XXX” only covers the temperature recording but there’s a lot more than just that. Trump pulling out of the Paris Agreement was a very good step in the right direction.
How ’bout cancelling subsidies and funding for the wind mills and solar panels – Forcing NPR and PBS to do a 180 on the climate nonsense.
Resurrect Harry and Louise who did the series on Hillary’s health care plan dissect the climate charade bit by bit; polar bears, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, fires, heat waves, glaciers, sea ice, ice caps, sea level rise, methane, ocean pH, scientific corruption — feel free to add to the list.

0
Reply
AndyHce
Reply to  Steve Case
February 22, 2022 10:39 pm

Your suggestions are akin to asking that some non-believer outsiders be brought in audit, analyze, and reformulate the Pope’s decreess to better … whatever. Chances are nil.

0
Reply
Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
February 22, 2022 10:41 pm

There’s a serious risk that uninvolved people might think that the ONLY scientific fraud is the manipulation of the temperatures, when the simple fact is that the whole of climate science is the real fraud, and the temperature manipulation is, by comparison, a tiny fringe issue. Yes, it’s massively important and probably one of the worst scientific frauds in its own right, but it is a mere minnow (bacterium?) beside the whole of climate science.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Admin
February 22, 2022 10:41 pm

I wonder if insisting that all original measurements be included inside the error bars would work? That way if the adjustments get really out of hand, you’d get an embarrassingly large error bar. The estimated error of the original measurement should also be included, of course

0
Reply
mal
February 22, 2022 11:09 pm

Anyone one who changes data should be fired or lose their job. You can’t “fix” data, it is what it is. If you guess does not align with the data the guess is wrong not the data.

Measurement of temperature in a given place at a given point and time is just that, what you can get out of that only applies to that place and the time the measurement was made. It is not a reflection of the next station or the world, it is a reflection of what happening at that place in a given time period.

The though you can come up with the “world temperature” is insanity now if you can explain why some are going up and other are going down and make a guess as to why that happen you best explain why some are going up while other are going down. Adjusting those going down to up is fraud.

I also don’t give a whit that the adjustment are approved and well understood and peer reviewed. That was also true with the mafias’ books also.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Adjustments/Corrections

Statistical Analysis Can Provide Evidence That the Official Australian Acornsat 2.1 Temperature Analysis Has Added Non-Climatic Warming to The Record, 1910 To 2019.

4 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Adjustments/Corrections

Activists Get A Recent Paper That Threatens Climate Alarm Narratives Removed From Journal

5 months ago
Guest Blogger
Adjustments/Corrections Drought

Climate change could revive medieval megadroughts in US Southwest

3 years ago
Charles Rotter
Adjustments/Corrections Ocean Temperatures

Geothermal ocean warming discussion thread

3 years ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Adjustments/Corrections

The Greatest Scientific Fraud Of All Time — Part XXX

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Arctic measurement

Monitoring Arctic Permafrost with Satellites, Supercomputers, and Deep Learning

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Coal Net-Zero

Record Coal Demotes ‘Net Zero’

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics

How We Have Mischaracterized Climate Risk

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: