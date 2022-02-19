James Hansen

CO2 Analogy to Tobacco: “Nonsense,” states James Hansen

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
From MasterResource

By Robert Bradley Jr. — February 18, 2022

“Let’s be clear: the frequent comparison of the fossil fuel and tobacco industries is nonsense. Fossil fuels are a valuable energy source that has done yeomen service for humankind.” – James Hansen, June 1, 2021

Part of the retreat of the climate alarmists/forced energy transformationists is conceding that carbon-based mineral energies have been a key, wondrous factor in human progress. BUT, it is contended, the party cannot go on….

James Hansen knows energy well enough to know what many climate alarmists/forced energy transformationists do not: it is dense mineral energy or bust. And thus he is all-in with uranium/nuclear power. Wind and solar, being dilute and intermittent, are not up for the job, he has concluded.

——————————-

“Let’s be clear,” James Hansen writes in “Fighting the Battles, Winning the War.”

… the frequent comparison of the fossil fuel and tobacco industries is nonsense.  Fossil fuels are a valuable energy source that has done yeomen service for humankind…. Fossil fuels raised living standards in much of the world.

He understands energy density in this regard:

One gallon (3.7 liters) of gasoline (petrol) contains the equivalent of 400 hours of labor by a healthy adult. 

Hansen explained elsewhere:

Fossil fuels are very convenient, that’s why we use them, that’s how the world moved out of the Middle Ages. I mean, we discovered this amazingly condensed energy that we could burn and every person now has the equivalent of a couple of dozens slaves, that’s how they can drive their vehicles, and can have this energy in their homes, and it raised the standard of living. But it’s come at a cost and we’d like to have an energy without the cost. And that requires making that dirty energies more expensive.

But he is not to be deterred from his current doom view:

But we now understand that fossil fuel use comes with an unacceptable cost for young people and future generations.

But with global lukewarming and a nod toward the manifold benefits of CO2 enrichment, this scare can be moderated. Stay tuned on this one, as the father of the climate alarm, has been retreating a bit even on the science.

John Shewchuk
February 19, 2022 6:20 am

James is good at flaming the cost of fossil fuels, but delinquent at voicing the benefits of more CO2 … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Y6BBYI9XI0

Scissor
Reply to  John Shewchuk
February 19, 2022 6:38 am

Happer does a great job in his explanations but unfortunately Kernen kept talking over him. The other young hosts were pretty much useless with their stupid questions like “then why does this (climate change message) keep getting repeated and repeated?”

Our educational systems have failed us when people cannot recognize propaganda.

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Scissor
February 19, 2022 6:46 am

That’s a feature, not a glitch. Educated into imbecility.

David S
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
February 19, 2022 9:09 am

But we have the most well educated imbeciles on the planet!

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  David S
February 19, 2022 9:20 am

Massachusetts prides itself on having the first public schools in America and now it has a huge array of universities- the elite of the elite- yet it’s now at least as fanatic as CA and Germany with its own net zero by ’50 law on the books. But it has no idea on how to arrive at net zero nirvana.

As for Germany- I read once that during the 1930s, it had the best educated people on the planet- yet look how it f****d up. I just saw a YouTube video that said the Greens have control of foreign and energy policy in Germany and so far, Germany is doing little to help Ukraine and so far it’s not willing to say it’ll stop the new gas pipe from Russia- when they should be saying Germany will stop all importing of energy from Russia and reopen its nuclear reactors or if that’s not possible, at least it’ll stop closing its remaining reactors- and/or in some way show some balls. I think Russia will pay more attention to what Germany says than any other nation. It’s time for the Greens to lose their power over German foreign policy and energy policy.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 19, 2022 9:37 am

Why Germany won’t help Ukraine

Scissor
February 19, 2022 6:22 am

Technically, mineral usually refers to inorganic compositions. Bradley’s use of “carbon based mineral energies” seems a little archaic or off though I suppose for coal especially it might be a common usage.

Anyway, where does this figure of a gallon of gasoline being equivalent to 400 hours of labor come from? It seems a little subjective and the conversion of a gallon (U.S.) to liters is closer to 3.8 than 3.7.

Duane
Reply to  Scissor
February 19, 2022 6:53 am

The chemical heat energy content of 1 gallon of gasoline is 33.4 KW-H. 1 HP = 0.745 KW, so one HP in one hour is 0.745 KW-H. An adult human in good health is supposed to be able to sustain a power output of approx. 0.1 HP on an extended basis, to that equates to, on a per hour basis, the expenditure of 0.0745 KW-H of work. 33.4 divided by 0.0745 = 448.

So one gallon of gas burned equals the work output of about 448 humans for one hour, or say, 56 humans for 8 hours in a workday.

Either way, one hour or 8 hours or any other figure of time during which work is performed, one gallon of gasoline does a helluva lot of work in terms of chemical heat energy released during combustion.

However, since virtually all fossil fuels are burned in either thermal power plants or in internal combustion engines, where the efficiency of work delivered (i.e., at the wheels, or in KW-H of electrical energy generated) is only around 25% of the heat energy content of the fuel, that further reduces the effective work to the equivalent of 14 humans working a 8 hour day.

14:1 – That’s still a huge “work multiplier” for humans who have access to hydrocarbon fuels and machinery to convert the chemical energy to actual work.

Scissor
Reply to  Duane
February 19, 2022 7:17 am

Thanks. It would seem that Bradley is being a little naive in making this comparison.

Anyway, perhaps my definition of mineral is a little archaic. This site below defines “energy minerals” as “Energy minerals are used to produce electricity, fuel for transportation, heating for homes and offices and in the manufacture of plastics. Energy minerals include coal, oil, natural gas and uranium.”

https://www2.bgs.ac.uk/mineralsuk/mineralsYou/whatAre.html

Bruce Cobb
Reply to  Duane
February 19, 2022 7:20 am

And what about the efficiency of human power? I’m guessing that could vary considerably, depending on a whole host of factors, motivation being one. And in the case of government workers, chances are you are getting negative work actually performed.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Duane
February 19, 2022 7:29 am

I wonder how many solar panels in northern Europe or the northern USA are needed for how many hours to equal “14 humans working a 8 hour day”?

oeman 50
Reply to  Duane
February 19, 2022 7:52 am

You got it, coppertop.

commieBob
Reply to  Scissor
February 19, 2022 6:54 am

I have often observed that we, in the developed world, live better than the kings and emperors of yore.

Given that a human can sustain an energy output of about 0.1 horsepower, Mark J. Perry calculates that:

Each American has the energy-equivalent of nearly 600 full-time “human energy servants”

And, of course, because of technology, we can do many many things that those kings and emperors couldn’t.

By being born when and where we were, most of us have won first prize in the lottery of life. (Apologies to Cecil Rhodes)

Scissor
Reply to  commieBob
February 19, 2022 7:24 am

Good comment.

For whatever reason, that reminds me that in the late 1800’s aluminum was used for making jewelry and the 100 ounce aluminum pyramid to be placed on top of the Washington monument was displayed as something very rare and valuable, and it was at the time.

vboring
Reply to  Scissor
February 19, 2022 7:03 am

The conversion between oil and human energy is always going to be messy – 1Wh put into a computer will create a lot more value than the same energy put into a weed whacker.

But the basic idea is that a gallon of gas contains about 40kWh of energy. In most applications, 30% can be converted into useful output, so 12kWh of weed whacking services.

Humans in good health can output about 100W of labor continuously for about 12 hours a day. 1.2kWh.

One gallon of fuel in this comparison is worth about ten people-units of labor for one day. Of course, I’m ignoring the need to feed, clothe, and shelter them. Add those people inefficiencies in and maybe that reduces your effective people output to 300Wh per day and you’re at the claimed 40 people per gallon number.

Fun bicycle powered toaster to illustrate the point https://youtu.be/S4O5voOCqAQ

Scissor
Reply to  vboring
February 19, 2022 7:34 am

I’d be willing to bet that that athlete has used steroids at some point.

Drake
Reply to  Scissor
February 19, 2022 8:13 am

Germany is the reunited West and EAST Germany, so, probably a good bet.

Ron Long
February 19, 2022 6:34 am

James Hansen is all in for nuclear? That will get him outcast status from both sides. The fact he is right will be irrelevant to the CAGW crowd, and the fossil fuel crowd will not forget or forgive. Go Nuclear! for the big energy needs, and fossil fuel for the transportation.

commieBob
Reply to  Ron Long
February 19, 2022 8:39 am

It seems like a no-brainer.

The left adopts solutions that don’t work and when it becomes obvious that they will never work, they double down anyway. Take covid vaccines for instance.

The vaccine’s effectiveness fades with time. Each successive shot you get fades faster than the previous one, such that a second booster is almost pointless and, as far as I can tell, nobody is giving three boosters.

So, there’s no way we were going to vaccinate our way out of the pandemic. Omicron is the vaccine we failed to make. Bill Gates

Omicron is rescuing us from the pandemic in spite of the counterproductive policies of the left. The only thing that will rescue us from renewable energy is when people come to their senses. Good luck with that.

The left is incapable of even comprehending that they might be wrong. I blame their ‘superior’ education. Defund the universities.

Lance Wallace
February 19, 2022 6:36 am

In my memory, Hansen has always supported nuclear as the solution. It’s just that he had to downpedal that to remain the darling of the Greens.

Scissor
Reply to  Lance Wallace
February 19, 2022 6:51 am

Yes, you are correct that he’s always been pro-nuclear. He was still a darling though, having “won” around $2 million in various climate “prizes” if my memory serves me correctly.

jimW
February 19, 2022 6:44 am

Well you have to read what he said in Berlin to get a full flavor.
Supporting nuclear is fine, but going against gas is just daft. He might know about physics but clearly has no idea how you can run an electricity network. A mixture of nuclear and unreliables is just not possible, you need mid-merit stations that can load follow quickly and for extended periods ( ie not batteries). If not coal then it has to be gas.

Joseph Zorzin
February 19, 2022 7:25 am

He’s been working on a new book- for years- it’s late. I was on his email list for awhile. He’d send out draft of each chapter for comments. Maybe it’s late because he’s rethinking much of it?

observa
February 19, 2022 7:31 am

I’ll give Hansen his due. He may believe in more anthropogenic warming than me but at least he knows the Great Transition to solar and wind with batteries taking up the rear is bunkum. Which certainly makes him a heretic with his peers.

fretslider
February 19, 2022 7:49 am

If they insist on talking about a trace gas essential to life on Earth as we know it in terms of a drug habit then inevitably there is the issue of slavery involved.

Scholars of recent history will know tobacco planters favoured a technique called “ganging”, where groups of eight to twelve slaves worked fields simultaneously under the supervision of a white superior or a tenured slave.

We can compare that to say, the Democratic Republic of Congo. About 40,000 children work in inhuman conditions in the artisanal mining of cobalt alone in the DRC, according to a 2016 report from Amnesty International.

“The 2011 Free the Slaves study on North Kivu finds that debt bondage is one of the most common forms of slavery in the mines. 

Another form of slavery found in the DRC involves a corrupt, fake legal system that feeds workers into mines. Specifically, a traditional chief, policeman, local official, or member of a militia will arrest someone under false charges, with the aim of gaining control over him/her to exploit his or her labour.

Poverty and lack of access to schools make children particularly vulnerable to enslavement (Free the Slaves, 2011). They are often forced to work in mines…”

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/5b9a541be5274a138ea54232/052_Modern_slavery_in_the_DRC.pdf

I have an efficient Fiat, yes it runs on petrol, but then no child was enslaved to make its production possible.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  fretslider
February 19, 2022 9:25 am

what’s a “tenured slave”? I thought they all had tenure as slaves for life.

Bruce Cobb
February 19, 2022 7:54 am

Make no mistake though, Hansen is still a dangerous climate ideologue, and always will be. Plus, he has a special hatred of coal. His “praise” of fossil fuels is laced with daggers. Beware.

bonbon
February 19, 2022 9:13 am

As military expert Scott Ritter in “The Ultimate End of NATO” recently showed, the turning point in the US Civil War was Pickett’s Charge : The CSA could regroup but the war was lost some time later.COP26 sure looks like Pickett’s Charge… Hansen got the memo….

Gettysburg_High_Water_Mark_of_the_Rebellion_Monument_04.jpeg
