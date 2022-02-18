Electric Vehicles Opinion

More Shipping News – Was the Felicity Ace Fire caused by Electric Vehicle Batteries?

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Devils Tower – What made the Felicity Ace cargo so flammable? “It was not clear whether the [EV] batteries first sparked the fire”.

Felicity Ace Car Carrier Continues to Burn in Mid-Atlantic – Photos

Reuters February 18, 2022

A salvage team from SMIT is en route to the retreive the abandoned M/V Felicity Ace, which continues to burn near the Azores. 

BERLIN/LISBON, Feb 18 (Reuters) – A ship carrying around 4,000 vehicles, including Porsches, Audis and Bentleys, that caught fire near the coast of the Azores will be towed to another European country or the Bahamas, the captain of the nearest port told Reuters on Friday.

Lithium-ion batteries in the electric cars on board the vehicle carrier Felicity Ace have caught fire and the blaze requires specialist equipment to extinguish, captain Joao Mendes Cabecas of the port of Hortas said.

It was not clear whether the batteries first sparked the fire.

“The ship is burning from one end to the other… everything is on fire about five meters above the water line,” Cabecas said.

Read more: https://gcaptain.com/felicity-ace-car-carrier-continues-to-burn-in-mid-atlantic/

We may never know if an EV started the fire, but even if the EVs didn’t start the fire, they are certainly making it a lot more difficult to extinguish the fire. EV battery fires are chemically comparable to thermite fires, hot enough to melt steel, so there may not be much left to analyse by the time the ship fire finally burns itself out.

This disaster could have real consequences for the EV market, both transporting EVs by sea or land, and consumer desire for a product which is potentially such a severe fire hazard. I would not be surprised if in the future, once insurers understand the hazard, owning an EV could make your home uninsurable, unless you can prove it is parked well away from your house.

At the very least insurers may start demanding strict end of use dates on the batteries. The hazard likely grows as the battery ages, though if the Felicity Ace fire was started by a new battery, you can never say the hazard is zero.

The following video demonstrates how ferocious EV fires can be in a home environment – and this fire is just an electric scooter. Automobile batteries are far larger. How much would be left of your house, how much time would you have to get to safety, if an electric automobile caught fire in a built in garage or car port? EV fires are not constrained by lack of oxygen. The battery itself contains everything necessary to initiate and sustain a deadly, white hot fire which is almost impossible to extinguish.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
February 18, 2022 6:12 pm

A fair number of apartment buildings have garages in their lower floors. Imagine a burning Tesla.

3
Reply
peter schell
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 18, 2022 6:30 pm

I’m imagining if the dreams of a EV in every home ever come true, imagining a fire in an underground garage that is part of the buildings support structure.

1
Reply
tommyboy
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 18, 2022 6:45 pm

Imagine dozens of Teslas and other EV’s parked below a high rise apartment building all burning together.

0
Reply
Devils Tower
February 18, 2022 6:13 pm

There were a lot of VW EVs IE.4 on board. It is VW main port.

All decks above water were on fire end to end. White smoke gives it away.

1/2 billion total loss

1
Reply
Devils Tower
Reply to  Devils Tower
February 18, 2022 6:23 pm

Follow up…
MSN not talking about fires on ships from EVs

See fllowing articles..

There is also a ferry on fire off Greece that was probably caused by EV fire

https://gcaptain.com/felicity-ace-car-carrier-continues-to-burn-in-mid-atlantic/

https://gcaptain.com/electric-vehicles-and-maritime-transportation-fire-hazards-identified/

https://gcaptain.com/flames-engulf-grimaldi-ferry-euroferry-olympia/

0
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Devils Tower
February 18, 2022 6:29 pm

€ .5Bil minimum cargo loss. The final bill will be quite a bit higher.

0
Reply
john Reistroffer
February 18, 2022 6:51 pm

I seem to recall a U.S. commercial airline crashing several years ago, the culprit was attributed to some batteries in the cargo.

0
Reply
Elmer Ulmer
February 18, 2022 6:59 pm

I have not determined the sea conditions at the time of the incident, but inasmuch as it was winter and North Atlantic it probably delivered higher loads than normal to the ship and the cars. I don’t know how the vehicles were secured to the deck, but hope it was better than the average BC ferry, which is none unless you are on the end of the vehicle lane where you will get one block on your tire. If the fire originated in the cars, then it is not clear to me if the ignition related to cars being tossed about and causing a gasoline leak, a spark and catastrophic ignition, or a battery fire.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate ugliness Opinion

UK School Bans Meat Products Because Climate Change

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Opinion

Is China Using Climate Targets to Recreate a Maoist Command Economy?

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News Electric Vehicles

Electric Transportation By 2050

5 days ago
Willis Eschenbach
Alarmism Climate Politics Opinion

Claim: “Absolutely Wrong” Countries Must Choose Between Prosperity and Climate Action

1 week ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Electric Vehicles Opinion

More Shipping News – Was the Felicity Ace Fire caused by Electric Vehicle Batteries?

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Net-Zero

Shipping News

1 hour ago
Kip Hansen
Climate Politics

“It’s just misuse of council resources.” Port Macquarie Revokes Climate Emergency

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Models Modeling

Meandering Through A Climate Muddle

9 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
%d bloggers like this: