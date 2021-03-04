Burning lithium Leaking from an EV. Source ABC.
Tesla

How do you Extinguish a Lithium Battery Fire?

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
61 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A few weeks ago I asked a fire fighter friend how they extinguish electric vehicle battery fires.

He said “Oh you mean like a Tesla or something? The answer is you can’t. You cordon off the area, and spray a fine mist of water on the fire to try to keep the temperature down until it finishes burning. Takes a few days until it is safe”.

The problem is, besides being highly flammable, lithium is literally the lightest metal. At atomic number 3, it is the first element in the periodic table which is a solid. The two previous elements, hydrogen and helium, are both gasses.

Lithium is so light, it floats on water (lithium density 0.543, half the density of water). Lithium is entirely happy to blaze away while sitting on the surface of a puddle of water.

So if you try to smother a lithium fire with sand, the sand sinks to the bottom, and the lithium floats on top.

Lithium melts at 180C / 356F, and burns at 2000C / 3632F – almost hot enough to melt steel, more than hot enough to destroy most composites and metals like aluminium.

The fumes from a burning lithium fire are highly toxic, capable of causing death or long term dementia like brain injuries – so you need to keep members of the public at a safe distance. Fire fighters need to wear respirators if they approach the flame.

There are chemical extinguishers, but my fire station friend didn’t seem to think much of them, at least not for large lithium fires.

I guess you might be able to smother a large lithium fire by dropping a Chernobyl style sarcophagus made of steel on top of it, or possibly made of some other material which could handle the heat. Then you could fill the sarcophagus with an inert gas like Argon, or just wait for the oxygen to run out. But equipping fire departments with a sarcophagus device large enough to smother an EV fire, and the equipment required to deploy it, would be an expensive exercise.

What does your fire department do when they have to extinguish a large lithium fire? I’d love to know, so I can tell Australian fire departments. Cordon off the area and spray a mist of water at the fire for a few days would be a serious inconvenience or worse, if the burning vehicle was say blocking an important road junction, on the high street, or in someone’s residential or workplace garage or workshop.

Rick Rink
March 4, 2021 6:08 am

In the Netherlands they will hoist the whole car in a large container with water if there is enough space to do so.

Tom Halla
March 4, 2021 6:20 am

I can only imagine a Tesla in the middle of one of those California Central Valley Tule Fog chain reaction pileups.

John K. Sutherland
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 4, 2021 6:27 am

Or, in the garage, attached to your home?

MarkW
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 4, 2021 7:27 am

I’m imagining one of these so called grid scale batteries catching fire. If you have to wait a few days for a Tesla to go out, how long will you have to wait for a grid scale battery complex to go out? Plus, how far back will you have to evacuate the public to keep them safe from the fumes?

co2isnotevil
Reply to  MarkW
March 4, 2021 8:01 am

How far does each megapack need to be from each other to prevent a cascade failure from causing the entire array to be destroyed from a fault in a single cabinet? They look dangerously close together in the Australian megapack array.

To put this in perspective, a fully charged megapack is storing almost 10 Gigajoules which will be released upon failure. A ton of TNT is about 4 Gigajoules. (4000 sticks of dynamite).

Vuk
March 4, 2021 6:29 am

He said “Oh you mean like a Tesla or something? The answer is you can’t. You cordon off the area, and spray a fine mist of water on the fire to try to keep the temperature down until it finishes burning. Takes a few days until it is safe”.
After 2-3 years of use when lithium car batteries loose their high  efficiency will be taken out reconditioned packaged for 110/220V renewable electricity home storage.
Good luck if they catch fire in your home, I would not have them anywhere near my property.

Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
March 4, 2021 6:35 am

the lithium reacts with water in the air vigorously, generating high heat and often producing a fire
https://youtu.be/YuKF8XfCVKQ

Graemethecat
Reply to  Vuk
March 4, 2021 8:45 am

Lithium also burns in pure nitrogen.

Rudi
March 4, 2021 6:35 am

A town in Germany just forbid hybrids or eV´s to enter the underground garage, due to that reason.

tonyb
Editor
Reply to  Rudi
March 4, 2021 7:02 am

You can’t take them through the channel tunnel from Britain to France. Presumably any tunnel with a train/car service would be the same.

tonyb

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Rudi
March 4, 2021 7:32 am

Do they have a limit on how much gasoline cars can have in their gas tanks too ? After all, mixed with air, gasoline, pound for pound, contains as much energy as dynamite.

TonyL
Reply to  DMacKenzie
March 4, 2021 7:56 am

Gasoline fires are put out easily with foam extinguishers. Also, conventional car fires are fairly rare, especially considering the vast numbers of them out there. So the issue of conventional car fires very rarely comes up, and is easily answered when it does.
But I think you know all of this.

On the other hand, the topic of EV fires keeps coming up over and over again. Why do you think that might be? More, this issue keeps coming up on multiple continents, so it is not just one country or area which has discovered this feature of EVs.

JP Kalishek
Reply to  TonyL
March 4, 2021 8:27 am

Also, most car fires are started by electrics going bad. not the gas, so often, even if the car was running when the fire started, the electrical system eventually stops adding gas to the fire, and one often sees a burned car or truck that is not fully consumed, and still has gas in the tank. LiFePo or other ion lithium batteries are hard to stop burning until they consume all the lithium. I know of Dry Chem extinguishers for them, and it is basically graphite powder and even a 20lb/9 kilo extinguisher is aimed at a laptop, motorcycle or car battery sized fire, not a EV sized one, and are of the “It’s better than nothing” level of ability.

Tom Halla
Reply to  DMacKenzie
March 4, 2021 8:01 am

When you have the fuel and oxidizer combined, you have a potential explosive. Fuel-air bombs are very effective as the bomb does not have to carry the oxidizer. If you somehow dispersed all the gasoline into the air, one would have a bomb, but not until mixed.

D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  DMacKenzie
March 4, 2021 8:28 am

That might be an issue if you somehow managed to vaporize the entire contents of the gas tank all at once, but that doesn’t happen, Hollywood special effects to the contrary not withstanding. You could make the same argument about establishing a bolted fault condition between every single anode and cathode plate in the battery, but that’s not going to happen either.

Redge
Reply to  DMacKenzie
March 4, 2021 8:39 am

Yes, they do – it’s called a full petrol tank.

Please provide a link to show parked ICE vehicles spontaneously combusting

Pauleta
March 4, 2021 6:35 am

My neighbour has a Tesla that he parks inside. Don’t give me nightmare fuel!

Sparko
March 4, 2021 6:37 am

And what happens when a fire starts as it undoubtedly will in these battery banks that are going to blight the landscape ?. Evacuate a town, maybe a city.

Prjindigo
March 4, 2021 6:40 am

You actually can extinguish them but then you have to hospitalize anybody nearby and dig up a 20 foot radius three feet deep around the fire and scrape 3 feet deep all the way downhill where the chemicals you used flowed away.

gringojay
Reply to  Prjindigo
March 4, 2021 7:40 am

Dig for Gaia’s sake is the new imperative.

AAB899C0-5103-4D4E-9213-CE2D5E4945F0.jpeg
2hotel9
Reply to  gringojay
March 4, 2021 8:06 am

Nice image, yoink!

rah
Reply to  Prjindigo
March 4, 2021 7:40 am

That foam is a proven carcinogen.

rah
Reply to  rah
March 4, 2021 8:03 am

Correction. Fire fighting foam is suspected carcinogen.

Don Thompson
Reply to  rah
March 4, 2021 8:17 am

Sort of correct. AFFF contained PFOAs as surfactants, but the foams are being reformulated to eliminate fluorinated compounds. The environments around air force bases and other places where training to fight fuel fires has been conducted are often quite contaminated. The effort to find substitutes for fluorinated repellency treatments and other applications of fluorinated compounds is a very active research area at the present.

rah
Reply to  Don Thompson
March 4, 2021 8:33 am

Then how is my correction “sort of correct”? If they haven’t changed the formulation to get rid of the PFOA’s then it is still suspected carcinogen. Saying it’s just the surfactant is hair splitting. When Roundup got nailed it wasn’t the Glyphosate that was targeted it was Roundup period!

JP Kalishek
Reply to  rah
March 4, 2021 8:29 am

depends greatly on the foam

Barnes Moore
March 4, 2021 6:44 am

How many Tesla’s or other EV’s with lithium batteries have caught fire? I am not a fan of EV’s, but am curious on how much of a danger this really is. Is it one in a million, or one one in a thousand?

Barnes Moore
Reply to  John Tillman
March 4, 2021 8:19 am

Thanks John!

Redge
Reply to  Barnes Moore
March 4, 2021 8:41 am

Cars will catch fire.

Modern cars are less likely to catch fire without a reason.

Shouldn’t the argument be about ICE v EV spontaneous combustion?

dodgy geezer
March 4, 2021 6:49 am

Storing large amounts of energy is ALWAYS a dangerous business – no matter what form it’s in. You don’t want to be living close to a large flywheel, or downstream of a dam.

This is the fundamental problem with energy storage for renewable generators. Whatever storage system you use, storing enough energy to run a country is always going to be a risky process…

Enginer01
Reply to  dodgy geezer
March 4, 2021 7:18 am

I always think of the Ford Pinto plastic gas tank positioned BEHIND the rear axle. A classic example of cost-benefit analysis gone wrong.
In our case, when we position government subsidies ahead of practicality, we get an occasional fire.

Albert H Brand
March 4, 2021 6:53 am

When I replaced my iPhone battery I first ran it down so it had no charge left. Then I removed it from iPhone. Boy, that adhesive really held. The battery was quite distorted by the time it was free. I was afraid of internal shorting. No fires.

commieBob
Reply to  Albert H Brand
March 4, 2021 8:17 am

Thank you for that useful information. I’m currently working on some very expensive equipment where the circuit boards are held in place by adhesives. I’m having to be quite creative. Grrr!

Back in the day … the rule was that electronic equipment had to be repairable. As a result, you could get schematics for anything. Now the cell phone makers bend over backwards to make sure you can’t even replace a battery. They want you to throw out a perfectly good phone and buy a new one for a thousand bucks.

The Right to Repair movement is still alive. Some manufacturers have this distorted view that you don’t actually own your own stuff. It’s one of the reasons I am a big supporter of Free and Open Source Software.

Benjamin DAMIEN
March 4, 2021 6:55 am

That’s how we do it in Europe: Put the whol car in a container filled with water:
Smoking BMW i8 Dumped In Water By Firefighters (motor1.com)

Keith
March 4, 2021 6:55 am

Not sure if this works for Lithium, but magnesium is pretty much the same way. in fact Magnesium can steal the oxygen from water and sand ( silicon and aluminum oxides ) and burn that. So the only thing that works is zirconium sand. But you’d need a truckload for a car! $$$$

Graemethecat
Reply to  Keith
March 4, 2021 8:50 am

Lithium reacts vigorously with silicon dioxide (glass), but the products of combustion (lithium oxide and silicon) are involatile. In labs where they handle lithium metal, sand is the only material recommended for extinguishing lithium fires.

0
Reply
John Tillman
March 4, 2021 6:58 am

The Li in batteries is liquid rather than metal, so their B-class fires should be fought with ABC or BC extinguishers.

Here’s an ad for a product claiming to work on Li battery fires:

https://www.avdfire.com/

On a burning Tesla, maybe not so much.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  John Tillman
March 4, 2021 7:17 am

AVD fire extinguisher videos

May be not easy to find for non German speakers

John Tillman
Reply to  Krishna Gans
March 4, 2021 7:39 am

Good point.

But there’s always translation software.

Coach Springer
March 4, 2021 7:05 am

Between this and self-driving software, Elon must think he’s got some good lawyers. Or politicians.

Rich Lambert
March 4, 2021 7:12 am

Here is a link to a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) study that provides information on lithium battery risks. https://www.ntsb.gov/safety/safety-studies/Documents/SR2001.pdf

rah
March 4, 2021 7:15 am

Sounds to me that where ever lithium battery powered EVs come into general use the insurance rates for anyplace they are parked. stored, or worked on are going to sky rocket and that detached garages will come back into vouge.

JohnC
March 4, 2021 7:16 am

Water would make it worse as the hot lithium would cause water to dissociate into oxygen and hydrogen. (Not as violent as potassium and water). Carbon dioxide (oh the irony) may work but I don’t know whether lithium would react with it. A heavy inert gas would help, but there would have to be an exclusion zone. Of course there’s an alternative which would be to cause the vehicle to explode using a very reactive gas such as fluorine. Could iodine be used to smother the lithium?

rah
Reply to  JohnC
March 4, 2021 7:42 am

Is what we are getting at here is that lithium, like magnesium burns under water?

Graemethecat
Reply to  JohnC
March 4, 2021 8:52 am

See my post above. Sand is probably the only way of extinguishing lithium and magnesium fires.

Flight Level
March 4, 2021 7:21 am

We are all members of “community volunteer firemen” brigades. A cool way to maintain old village traditions, regularly meet, sometimes pump-out a flooded basement or put down a trash container on fire. However we get “qualification sessions” by the “pros”.

Call the “pros” comes first. Don respirator. An electric car should not be approached until a “pro” has disabled the battery. If on fire and no one can be safely pulled with hi-voltage perches/hooks/isolation gloves, rubber blanket on the ground, then keep public away from fumes and spot-spray where propagation of fire seems to occur to other cars/property.

A dump-truck of sand besides, there’s not much to do until it all consumes.

Also when fires occur in houses with solar cells, do not direct flood/searchlights there as it makes things worse.

Real-estate with autonomous batteries is in a register. A few business buildings with fireproof battery chambers aside, we have no such privately owned setups.

Mr.
Reply to  Flight Level
March 4, 2021 8:26 am

All EVs should have a large prominent decal displayed on the doors.
It just has Red Adair’s phone number.

Richard Brimage
March 4, 2021 7:25 am

I worked in an industrial setting with lithium batteries. Our safety procedures were to never use water on lithium battery fires. Only use Lith X fire extinguishers or alternatively sodium bicarbonate.

Philip Mulholland
March 4, 2021 7:31 am

Then you could fill the sarcophagus with an inert gas like Argon, or just wait for the oxygen to run out.

I think that you will find that lithium batteries, once caught fire, will burn in a vacuum.

Of all the various lithium-ion batteries, these guys have the greatest energy density, which is why they’re currently the batteries found in our phones, digital cameras and laptops. Their drawback is their thermal instability. Their anodes can overheat and, at high temperatures, the cobalt oxide cathode can decompose, producing oxygen. If you combine oxygen and heat, you’ve got a pretty good chance of starting a fire and, as the chemicals sometimes used in the electrolyte solution, such as diethyl carbonate, are flammable, there can be some safety issues with this battery.

Lithium-ion batteries

JSMill
March 4, 2021 7:39 am

Sounds like a silica fire blanket MIGHT work – if fire squads had a few on the truck, big enough to drape over an entire car with plenty of apron on the ground to keep more air (and the water vapor therein) from feeding the fire … just a guess – I defer to anyone expert in such matters ….

Parker
March 4, 2021 7:46 am

The lithium here is not a metal, not elemental lithium, so the melting temperature doesn’t really matter. The Li is in a gel or paste electrolyte solution, so it’s weight really doesn’t matter either. It will not “float” to the top. Nonetheless these fires can be hard to fight, and then re-ignite without warning.

2hotel9
March 4, 2021 7:54 am

Was talking about this with our local Fire Chief/hunting buddy and some of the firemen, all of them have training for firefighting in refineries and chemical plants. All said the same, cordon off area and foam it till it burns out. They have experience with Li batteries in equipment in the local plants and have ordered AVD extinguishers that Mr Tillman linked to. Would have to have a bunch of them for vehicle size battery pacs, though they sell 25 and 50 liter size canisters. A bit pricey for a small town VFC.

Gordon A. Dressler
March 4, 2021 7:59 am

Good article, Eric, except for one major error: you wrote “Lithium melts at 180C / 356F, and burns at 2000C / 3632F – almost hot enough to melt steel . . .” (my bold emphasis added).

Multiple sources confirm that different carbon steels melt in the range of 1370-1540 C (2500-2800 F) and different stainless steel alloys melt in the range of 1400-1530 C (2550-2790 F).

Even high temperature, oxidation-resistant nickel-base metal alloys, such as Hastelloy and Inconel melt in the range of 1320-1425 C (2410-2600 F).

So, a lithium combustion temperature of 2000 C (3632 F) is significantly above the temperature at which steels and high-temperature nickel-base metal alloys melt.

One implication of this is that no metal container surrounding a lithium-based battery can contain lithium-oxygen combustion once it initiates inside a (breached) battery pack.

Last edited 47 minutes ago by Gordon A. Dressler
fretslider
March 4, 2021 8:14 am

What does your fire department do

Seemingly nothing other than laud the use of EVs.

The London Fire Brigade is fully on board.

London fire brigade, battery BMW chiefs car.

London fire brigade, battery BMW chiefs car. (firepics.net)

TonyG
March 4, 2021 8:17 am

Class D extinguishers can help. Obviously, only for small fires. Problem is you have to watch out for reactivity.

There is a lot of discussion about this on various firefighter forums and websites. The general consensus is that there is a lot more training needed.

The problem with water and a metal like lithium is the chemical reaction. I haven’t dealt with lithium but I’ve had several magnesium fires – we have to use foam (there’s an agent that we mix with water in the pump) to get those under control, and also have to watch out to ensure the reaction doesn’t spark something nearby in the process. I would assume a similar approach would be the most likely approach for lithium.

A couple articles about it
https://www.firerescue1.com/fire-products/education/articles/what-is-a-fire-triangle-4HSY7X5xagWZR5KQ/
https://www.firerescue1.com/vehicle-fire/articles/ntsb-first-responders-need-more-guidance-on-vehicle-battery-fire-risks-4RIOOu6RogmU6qXr/

For more, hit “search” on that site and enter “lithium”. It’s definitely a concern, and it’s a growing one.

TonyG
Reply to  TonyG
March 4, 2021 8:20 am

Let me add one more link
https://www.firerescue1.com/electric-fire/articles/ntsb-us-fire-service-not-prepared-to-fight-electric-vehicle-fires-EvBZIyP7EA78muwc/

“Survey reveals one-third of departments don’t train on EV fires, half don’t have SOGs for them” – so half of US fire departments don’t have any guidance on what to do when they encounter this. I can say from experience that rural volunteer departments are even less prepared than the average.

2hotel9
Reply to  TonyG
March 4, 2021 8:46 am

We are lucky where I live, three refineries/chem processing plants in the valley and most of the firemen here work in the plants, or did in past. Lot of training for various materials and situations. Plus several are AF and Navy vets who specialized in firefighting and damage control. We will give it the old school try, at least.

Harri Luuppala
March 4, 2021 8:21 am

Lithium battery fire has three main components:

  1. The fire – all material in the battery and e.g. the car
  2. All energy charged to the battery (short circuit to sparks and heat)
  3. Hydrogen from reaction 2 Li(s) + 2 H2O -> 2 LiOH (aq) + H2(g) and each kilogram of LiOH (Lithium Hydroxide) creates 2800 liters (!!) hydrogen gas! (s=solid, aq=soluble in water).

Image attached from Denmark where they use special containers to dump the burning ”teslas”.

9DD94C26-F45C-49DD-9042-A887FCC2EC7F.jpeg
Last edited 34 minutes ago by Harri Luuppala
Jim Zott
March 4, 2021 8:32 am

while Li Ion can be pretty energetic… the other larger concern is where do you cut without causing a large discharge from cutting the wrong electrical lines. it becomes problematic to extract victims when you have to determine which car and where to cut. There is limited standardization where they run the high voltage lines. A nice thing is that battery packs being so bulky are usually in a limited number of locations. https://www.firehouse.com/rescue/vehicle-extrication/article/12383749/university-of-extrication-electric-plugin-vehicle-stabilization-part-1-firefighter-training

JoeG
March 4, 2021 8:49 am

You just have to remove the O2. They have sprays that do that. Smother the car in that stuff and it should go out.

