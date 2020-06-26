THE CURRENT STATE OF CLIMATE ALARMISTS

Heartland’s Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, and Justin Haskins are joined by Isaac Orr in episode 249 of the In The Tank Podcast. What are climate alarmists thinking when they see massive movements and economic changes form around COVID and civil rights, but relatively nothing over climate change? Do people just not care about global warming? What is the current state of the alarmists? What is their path forward?

