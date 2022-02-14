Is China Using Climate Targets to Recreate a Maoist Command Economy?

Climate Politics Opinion

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Atlas Shrugged Steel Unification Plan meet Chinese Climate Policy.

Climate Change: China’s new five-year energy efficiency targets to drive heavy industry consolidation, analysts say

Higher energy efficiency bars have been set for companies in sectors ranging from oil refining to non-ferrous metals smelting by a circular published on Friday

New policies will ‘amplify the trend of the strong getting stronger’, analyst says

Eric Ng
Published: 4:30pm, 14 Feb, 2022

Beijing’s announcement of five-year energy consumption reduction targets for 17 energy-intensive industries to drive the reduction of carbon dioxide and other pollutants will spur industry consolidation, analysts said.

According to a joint circular published on Friday by regulators overseeing industrial development and environmental and energy policies, higher energy efficiency bars have been set for companies in sectors ranging from oil refining to non-ferrous metals smelting.

For example, steel, cement, coal-to-chemicals, aluminium smelting – among the country’s biggest carbon dioxide emitting industries – must all meet certain minimum standards by 2025. Currently, some 20 to 40 per cent of their capacity fails to do so.

Companies whose energy efficiencies are below the minimum standards are urged to install advanced equipment and adopt new technology such as recycling of waste heat, according to the circular, which was issued by regulators led by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Those that have difficulties meeting these standards before the deadline should be phased out through market-based means, it added.

Analysts said they expected the biggest players to gain market share from the phasing out of the weakest players, which will not have the financial resources to make the facility upgrades needed to avoid shutdowns.

Read more: https://www.scmp.com/business/article/3166968/climate-change-chinas-new-five-year-energy-efficiency-targets-drive-heavy

Red tape is always more harmful to small companies. Big companies can afford to maintain large compliance departments. Of course, large companies are well aware that red tape is their friend. Whatever harm they suffer from additional compliance is vastly outweighed by the commercial advantage of making life impossible for small firms which keep threatening their generous margins.

A handful of well connected already insanely rich Chinese people are going to make even more money thanks to this abusive climate policy. Of course, beneficiaries in the magic circle will likely be expected to return the favour, by complying utterly with government directives – a situation which would be almost indistinguishable from an old style Maoist command economy, in which the government calls all the shots.

The enrichment of the few will come at great cost to the broader Chinese economy. Eliminating small players will reduce pressure on the beneficiaries of this policy to cut prices. But the smaller players who spent decades building their businesses, and stayed clear of politics, will be the real victims. They will all be forced to sell up, for a fraction of the true value of their businesses.

If this blatant looter’s charter climate policy is typical of what is happening in today’s China, their macroeconomy might be weaker than it appears. A Soviet style collapse is more of a possibility than I realised. Unchecked, the looters will burn through the productive, until they run out of people to loot. Then one day, like a rotten tree in a storm, the Chinese economy will collapse in on itself.

All thanks to greed and climate targets.

MarkW
February 14, 2022 10:10 am

a situation which would be almost indistinguishable from an old style Maoist command economy, in which the government calls all the shots.

Which is one of the main reasons why leftists are so in love with lots and lots of regulations.

bob boder
Reply to  MarkW
February 14, 2022 10:29 am

No one ever wonders why car companies so readily accept regulations. It cuts down on the competition.

nyolci
February 14, 2022 10:24 am

A Soviet style collapse is more of a possibility than I realised

Butthurt 🙂 FYI the “West” has been predicting a Chinese collapse for decades.

A handful of well connected already insanely rich Chinese people

Well, the backbone of the Chinese economy is (and has been) state owned, including these firms. So no.

Of course, large companies are well aware that red tape is their friend

This is a particularly stupid reading of the new regulation. Because they expect improved efficiency. And the Chinese are known to deliver on these types of expectations. Unlike the West, see California High Speed Rail or whatever.

MarkW
Reply to  nyolci
February 14, 2022 11:50 am

They also predicted the collapse of the Soviet Union for decades prior to it happening.
Collapse is what communism always does. The only question is when and how many get taken down with it.

BTW, I just love how you excuse the leaders of China getting insanely rich.

Improved efficiency from government regulation? Is there anybody there who is actually stupid enough to believe such nonsense?

Tom Halla
February 14, 2022 10:28 am

Actually, it looks more like Mussolini’s corporate state in retaining nominally private management, but “managing” the economy centrally.
of course, all varieties of socialism tend to blend into the same behaviors.

Nick Schroeder
February 14, 2022 10:33 am

And that differs from US policy in what ways persactly?

michael hart
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
February 14, 2022 12:03 pm

A cynic might reasonably argue that China paying a bit of lip service to the IPCC mantra might further encourage Western nations to continue down the path of economic self-immolation by making energy progressively more expensive.

George V
February 14, 2022 11:11 am

I find it hard to believe the CCP really worries about climate change. I think this is a convenient excuse to drive out the remaining independent businesses and re-institute the command economy, albeit under a national socialist model.

DHR
February 14, 2022 11:32 am

“…old style Maoist command economy…”? I believe what you are describing was once called Fascism – private property is allowed so long as it obeys each requirement of a dictatorial central government.

Gary Pearse
February 14, 2022 11:37 am

China (and Russia) may well have been going to eat our lunch even if the West hadn’t come down with climate meningitis, gender bender neurosis and delusions of global governance of the Elite. We’ve wasted $trillions in financial, human and matériel resources on stuff that was scrap on the drawing board. We’ve de-educated the entire Western Block K to12 to asterisked PhDs.

We will need a Manhattan project to straighten all this out but where to find the talent for the job?

gringojay
February 14, 2022 11:45 am

“… the Chinese economy will collapse in on itself …” is how the Original Post author ends after discussing the nation’s proposal(s) for improving energy efficiency. That prognostication is akin to something like FakeNews propagates and now today propagandized to readers of WUWT.

MarkW
Reply to  gringojay
February 14, 2022 11:52 am

Once again, anything the state disagrees with is automatically labeled fake news.
Useful idiots are so predictable.

