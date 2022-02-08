According to a 2018 study, any benefits of solar geoengineering would be cancelled by the harm caused to plants by reduced sunlight.
Geoengineering

The Conversation: Geoengineering Plans would Need to Accommodate Volcanoes and Nuclear Wars

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The show must go on; According to academics, Climate Geoengineers would have to stand ready to recalibrate their efforts if a major volcanic eruption or nuclear exchange affects stratospheric dust levels, or if a repeat of the Carrington Event damages their machines.

Trying to cool the Earth by dimming sunlight could be worse than global warming

February 7, 2022 11.46pm AEDT

Luke Kemp
Postdoctoral Research Associate in Existential Risk, University of Cambridge

Aaron Tang
PhD Scholar in Climate Governance, Australian National University

A group of 60 scientists called for a moratorium on solar geoengineering last month, including technologies such as stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI). This involves a fleet of aeroplanes releasing aerosol particles – which reflect sunlight back to outer space – into the atmosphere, cooling down the Earth. 

A cooler Earth means less water would be evaporating from its surfaces into the atmosphere, changing rainfall patterns. This could produce ripple effects across the world’s ecosystems – but the exact nature of these effects depends on how SAI is used. Poor coordination of aerosol release could lead to extreme rainfall in some places and blistering drought in others, further triggering the spread of diseases.

SAI could also make natural catastrophes worse than they currently are. A volcanic eruption, like that of Iceland’s Eyjafjallajökull volcano in 2010, could naturally cool the Earth as plumes of ash block sunlight from reaching the planet’s surface. If this happened while SAI was deployed, it would have to be urgently adjusted (not an easy feat) to avoid overcooling one hemisphere and producing extreme weather patterns as a result.

Similarly, although nuclear war may seem unlikely, global nuclear capabilities continue to grow, and bad political decision-makers are in no short supply. A “nuclear winter”, during which global temperatures drop for years due to soot clouds from nuclear-triggered fires, could be deepened by SAI.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/trying-to-cool-the-earth-by-dimming-sunlight-could-be-worse-than-global-warming-175455

I kind of think of geoengineering as gain of function research on the global climate; zero public value, marginally useful in research terms, potentially catastrophic in impact.

I’m pretty sure in the event of a large regional or global catastrophe, people might have other priorities than maintaining funding for a pointless virtue signalling exercise. But its nice to see that scientists are starting to notice some downsides of their plans.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mr.
February 8, 2022 10:10 pm

They just can’t help themselves.
Creating the WuFlu didn’t teach them any lessons?
DON’T FVCK WITH NATURE!!

1
Reply
JOHN T. SHEA
February 8, 2022 10:15 pm

So, basically SNOWPIERCER? Those who do not know the past are condemned to repeat it. And those who do not know the MOVIES are condemned to make them real. So, if any billionaire starts building a mile-long train, watch out!

0
Reply
gbaikie
February 8, 2022 10:28 pm

We could lower global air temperature {though could be not enough to notice} AND cause global warming that would eventually get us out of our icehouse climate, also called an Ice Age.
Or we throw lots pollution in the air, and make our Ice Age colder.

0
Reply
Ian Magness
February 8, 2022 11:14 pm

I love those shamelessly self-important titles:
Scholar in Climate Governance
Associate in Existential Risk
These people rule over nature!

0
Reply
Doonman
February 8, 2022 11:27 pm

As I recall, engineers were the ones who designed and built all carbon free nuclear reactors that everyone assumes now they were not qualified to do. The risks of accidents are too great we are told.

So why would adding the term “Geo” to the front of an engineering title change this situation when the task is geoengineering the climate of the earth? Are the risks of accidents suddenly acceptable?

2
Reply
TonyL
February 8, 2022 11:42 pm

Interesting, they mention war as something to watch out for.

Do some really cool geoengineering which happens to cause widespread crop failures in Russia. Russia takes it as a deliberate attack and retaliates. And we are off to the races.

Various countries around the world have warned of this type of eventuality, how they would view it, and what they might do about it.

1
Reply
lee
February 8, 2022 11:49 pm

A cazy solution to a crazy non-problem.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Geoengineering

Could Prove Disastrous … But Might Be Required

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Geoengineering Opinion

Scientists Notice: Nightmare Sulfur Injection Geoengineering Plan Might Cause Problems

3 months ago
Eric Worrall
Geoengineering

Dangerously Stupid Science: Solar Geoengineering

10 months ago
Guest Blogger
Geoengineering

Green Groups Object to Swedish Climate Geoengineering Experiment

1 year ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Geoengineering

The Conversation: Geoengineering Plans would Need to Accommodate Volcanoes and Nuclear Wars

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Study: Climate Concern Drives Up the Green Vote

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Wash Post: ‘Climate change is altering the smell of snow’: ‘Its scent is getting stronger’ as temps increase

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits

National Audubon Society Sues Bay Area Wind Turbines (Altamont Pass–a 40-year problem)

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: