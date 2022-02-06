Teenager refusing money. Yes the image is photoshopped.
SMH: Young People want Climate Action More than Money

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
23 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, young people would rather the government keep their money and spend it on climate action.

Tax cuts for the young miss a key point: climate change

By Lucas Walsh and Cathy Waite
February 6, 2022 — 1.37pm

With a federal election looming this year, Josh Frydenberg has been spruiking the benefits of tax cuts favouring younger Australians. Younger Australians (if you exclude the unemployed) have apparently gained $11 billion from personal tax cuts over the past three years. The federal Treasurer also said young apprentices and students under 25 and working part-time were better off on average by $2430 as a result of these cuts.

This election pitch to younger Australians makes sense. Of the nearly 17 million Australians enrolled to vote, over 1.6 million are young people aged 18 to 24.

Such financial inducements miss a key point. Last year, as the world’s largest iceberg broke off an Antarctic ice shelf, thousands of school students (and future voters) assembled for school climate strikes in more than 50 locations around Australia.

Student strikes reflect a wider trend. Young people are motivated by big issues and engaging on their own terms. They will inherit debt, unaffordable housing and workforce insecurity, but most of all, they might inherit a planet that is scarcely inhabitable.

Tax cuts miss the point. School protests are just the tip of the iceberg.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/tax-cuts-for-the-young-miss-a-key-point-climate-change-20220127-p59rns.html

The image at the top of the page is fabricated. There must be a genuine photograph somewhere of a young person refusing free money, but I there is I couldn’t find it.

I doubt the Aussie federal Coalition government’s desperate attempt to appeal to young people will make a difference to their rather dim electoral prospects. Two years of keeping Australian cooped up with overseas travel bans and lockdowns, while largely ignoring allegations of gross human rights abuses by Aussie state premiers, have taken a toll on their popularity.

But I think the SMH authors are the ones who missed the point, if they believe young people are ready to gladly fling all their spare cash at climate action.

Young people want climate action, but they mostly expect their parents to do the heavy lifting..

23 Comments
HenryP
February 6, 2022 10:05 am

It is easy. Just go greener. Plant more trees. That takes up the CO2.

Last edited 2 hours ago by HenryP
2
Reply
John Bell
Reply to  HenryP
February 6, 2022 10:42 am

YES! Where are the massive campaigns to plant trees by all the greenies? It is telling that they are not happening. It was never about trees or the climate, it was about controlling others.

4
Reply
Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
Reply to  John Bell
February 6, 2022 12:30 pm

The greenies in the UK, by introducing beavers, have shown that they don’t give a toss about trees.

0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  HenryP
February 6, 2022 12:31 pm

A graphic I can’t copy:

97% of scientists agree with whomever is funding them.

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
February 6, 2022 10:06 am

Hmmm . . . what’s the saying? . . . If you’re not a liberal by the age of 20, you have no heart; if you’re not a conservative by the age of 30, you have no brain.

Confirmed by the above article.

8
Reply
Bryan A
February 6, 2022 10:09 am

More than likely this is because those “Young People” haven’t had to “Work” for the money and so have no concept of it’s true value. Like Buying your first car vs being given one as a present and seeing how long it takes to crash it. If you didn’t buy it, you have no sense of ownership and don’t respect it’s value

9
Reply
Mr.
February 6, 2022 10:18 am

As far as human motivations go, I can see nothing that has changed in the 70+ years I’ve been a part of humanity.

As a teenager, I never had enough cash to buy the stuff I needed to keep up with the “cool set”.

So no way would I ever refuse a cash handout from any source.

And seeing how grandkids and all their peers operate today just as I did at their ages, I call bullshit on this SMH article.

7
Reply
Ben Vorlich
February 6, 2022 10:24 am

Young people want climate action, but they mostly expect their parents to do the heavy lifting.

Bank of Mum and Dad

8
Reply
2hotel9
February 6, 2022 10:48 am

So, they are stealing money from the productive and giving it to people in order to buy their votes. Is this legal in Australia?

5
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  2hotel9
February 6, 2022 11:43 am

It’s called socialism.

2
Reply
Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
Reply to  2hotel9
February 6, 2022 12:32 pm

Reward the reckless. Penalise the prudent. It’s how western governments have always acted.

0
Reply
sendergreen
February 6, 2022 10:57 am

They’ve never known real protracted hunger.
They’ve never known real protracted cold, or heat.
They’ve never known the absence of shelter, or transport.

They will, … “Climate Action” will cause it all, and more.

Last edited 1 hour ago by sendergreen
7
Reply
Peter Fraser
February 6, 2022 10:57 am

Children today are subject to twelve or more years of sustained propaganda about existential threats caused by fossil fuels. Until the west insists on a school curriculum that provides a balanced education, not woke disinformation, extinction rebellion will continue.

6
Reply
Linda Goodman
February 6, 2022 11:12 am

Of course they do, schools have been propagandizing children with climate fear for 30 years. The gullible youth are all the tyrants have since Climategate destroyed most of their adult base.

2
Reply
n.n
February 6, 2022 11:18 am

Climate change is Her, not her, choice. And certainly less than several million human lives at risk of her Choice annually, globally for social, clinical, redistributive, and fair weather causes. Dress accordingly.

0
Reply
Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
February 6, 2022 11:25 am

Bill Maher has an excellent take on just how deep the Zoomer generation’s commitment to climate action really is.

See here: New Rule: OK Zoomer.

1
Reply
Uncle Mort
February 6, 2022 11:28 am

It’s just as well – they can’t have climate action and money. Other folk will have the money.

0
Reply
Doonman
February 6, 2022 11:31 am

My neighbor told me he is buying a Tesla to prevent catastrophic climate change. I told him he would never see that in his lifetime. He said he was doing it for the kids. I told him he didn’t have any kids. He said “I have a nephew.” I said “Have your nephew buy the Tesla.”

But as it turns out, his nephew is unemployed and is living in his moms basement.

4
Reply
MarkW
February 6, 2022 11:42 am

If they truly want to give their money to climate change groups, there is nothing stopping them from doing so. What they want is for government to give other people’s money to climate change groups.

5
Reply
yirgach
February 6, 2022 12:24 pm

Many young adults have never had a need or opportunity to create their own wealth, have an income, etc. There used to be many ways to do this if you were young and hungry. Things like a paper route, snow shoveling, lawn mowing. All that kind of useful stuff which has gone by the wayside and been replaced by out of reach promises or failed expectations.

A lot of the problems lie with the education system where parents have abrogated their responsibility for raising stable and productive people to a governmental monstrosity which brainwashes any hope for individualism and personal achievement from their lives.

1
Reply
Jon
February 6, 2022 12:27 pm

So, are they really handing out United States Fifty Dollar Bills to young Australians? Where will they go to exchange them with the lockdowns?

0
Reply
dk_
February 6, 2022 12:30 pm

Didn’t seem, from the excerpt, as if they’d actually asked anyone, and the young people’s opinion was out of the author’s imagination. I wasn’t aware that tax cuts were allocated by age in Australia, or that low income jobs were only given to the young. Seems a quite contrived way to argue for higher taxes for the lowest income, but that is the greenunist agenda.

0
Reply
David S
February 6, 2022 12:36 pm

If they want to spend their money fighting climate change they can send it to me and I’ll do as much as their government would do, which is exactly zero.

Actually I would not do this. Taking advantage of innocent dopes would be like clubbing baby seals.

1
Reply
