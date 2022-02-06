Methane

Methane Causes Half Of Global Warming–IPCC

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
61 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-60203683

The BBC article on methane makes an interesting claim:

An IPCC study last year suggested that 30-50% of the current rise in temperatures is down to methane.

The study referred to is AR6, which estimates that increased levels of methane in the atmosphere have contributed 0.5C to global warming since 1850-1900:

https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/

Given that even IPCC reports have accepted that some of the warming since the 19thC has been naturally caused, that does not leave much which can be due to CO2.

Even without taking those natural factors into account, net of aerosols only about 0.6C of warming is man-made, once methane is excluded from the equation:

It therefore seems that CO2 is a vanishingly small problem.

Methane, which is 84 times as powerful as a GHG per unit than CO2, has an extremely short life span, declining in the atmosphere by half every decade.

Consequently we don’t have to start drastically reducing emissions now. Merely maintaining current emissions will mean that atmospheric concentrations will level off quickly:

https://research.noaa.gov/article/ArtMID/587/ArticleID/2742/Despite-pandemic-shutdowns-carbon-dioxide-and-methane-surged-in-2020

Indeed, if the current push to cut methane emissions is successful, we would likely see rapid global cooling, assuming of course the IPCC calculations are right.

Given the reactions of the world’s leaders and scientists in the 1970s following three decades of global cooling, that might not turn out to be such a clever idea at all!

FOOTNOTE

I should point out that some scientists believe that methane is virtually irrelevant as a GHG, because its emissions spectrum is already fully filled by water vapour.

See here.

4.9 9 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
61 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mike G
February 6, 2022 6:17 am

BBC should be shut down or at least privitized.

9
Reply
Gregory Woods
February 6, 2022 6:24 am

CAGW: Much Ado About Nothing…

5
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
February 6, 2022 6:27 am

“I should point out that REAL scientists believe that methane is virtually irrelevant as a GHG, because its emissions spectrum is already fully filled by water vapour.”
FIFY…
😉

9
Reply
Jim
February 6, 2022 6:29 am

Will people ever realize science is for sale. There is almost nothing you cannot order and get.

8
Reply
Latitude
February 6, 2022 6:30 am

another greenhouse gas…that’s not our problem

methane is coming from China and Russia

3
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  Latitude
February 6, 2022 9:17 am

A lot of gas is being generated by the Biden administration itself….

0
Reply
Tom in Florida
February 6, 2022 6:42 am

Why the base period of 1850-1900?

1
Reply
MarkW
February 6, 2022 6:46 am

The war on CO2 is petering out as activists find out that the peons don’t like freezing in the dark, so they need to quickly find a new bad guy to trash.

Last edited 2 hours ago by MarkW
5
Reply
TheLastDemocrat
Reply to  MarkW
February 6, 2022 6:55 am

Yes.
CO2 failed, so now on to methane. As global temps rise, more methane gets released. Soon, it will take us all over like The Blob just crept up on so many people!

Regarding the virus: people are now noting how the virus is failing to put us all under totalitarian control, and are beginning to wonder when the next virus will be unleashed on us? There seems to be no shortage of research funding to play Gain of Function with these viruses.

5
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  TheLastDemocrat
February 6, 2022 8:50 am

As global temps rise, more methane gets released.

Yes, even NASA acknowledges that most of the 1.89 PPM methane is natural, which is why the NOAA graph shows seasonal variation not unlike CO2.

1
Reply
PMHinSC
Reply to  MarkW
February 6, 2022 7:54 am

“The war on CO2 is petering out…”

There is too much inertia in money, reputation, and legislation for the war on CO2 to peter out in the immediate future; perhaps in the proverbial 10 years and a few trillion more dollar. Solar and wind farms in the pipeline (no pun intended) as well as pending Democrat “Climate Legislation” aren’t going to go away based on facts and analysis. Other countries, e.g. the UK and European Union, have similar built up inertia. Half a Billion US dollars on “climate change” trumps a pile of studies such is discussed in this post. Ain’t gonna happen!

1
Reply
Fred Haynie
Reply to  PMHinSC
February 6, 2022 8:31 am

All that inertia in the US could hit a brick wall come November.

a

0
Reply
Sylvia
February 6, 2022 6:48 am

I would not believe a word the BBC says about “climate change”. They are DESPERATE for a warmer world to prove them right so not impressed with your “SCIENCE”

7
Reply
TheLastDemocrat
Reply to  Sylvia
February 6, 2022 6:59 am

BBC has many employees, and many retired employees. BBC has pension obligations.

BBC is signed-on as a “green” institutional investor. As many large governments (and govt-ordained entities such as the BBC) have found out, pension obligations can be very challenging to fund.

So, a growing, guaranteed, steady funding strategy is very desirable.

So, they push CAGW to make the market, and then invest in the market, and reap the financial benefits.

BBC invests with Al Gore’s firm, Generation Investment Management, LLC. A green investment management firm for very large investors.

So, BBS is biased toward supporting and pushing man-made global warming.

5
Reply
David Dibbell
February 6, 2022 6:48 am

A quick MODTRAN exercise at the web page of the University of Chicago: 420 ppm CO2, 1.9 ppm CH4, 1976 US std atm, no clouds or rain, 288.2K ground temperature, gives 267.5 W/m^2 upward, looking down from 70 km. Change only CH4 by doubling to 3.8 ppm and get 266.7 W/m^2. 0.8 W/m^2 difference. I don’t see why CH4 should get much attention, even if you believe these static values matter to the climate outcome.

Last edited 2 hours ago by David Dibbell
2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  David Dibbell
February 6, 2022 7:42 am

Another way of illustrating the facts in the footnote. Methane is 84x CO2 when both are measured separately in an otherwise ‘pure’ atmosphere. But NOT when both exist in the presence of water vapor in the real world. Methane effect is almost completely smothered by WV in all absorption bands. CO2 only partly so.

4
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 6, 2022 7:55 am

Are there overlaps between CO2 and methane?

0
Reply
Eric Vieira
Reply to  MarkW
February 6, 2022 8:09 am

If you look at the link mentioned at the end of the article, you’ll see that the absorption bands of CO2 and methane don’t overlap, but both are trace gases anyway compared to water vapor.

2
Reply
rhs
February 6, 2022 6:50 am

Can’t it be simple math to see at what level methane equals the potential of CO2 for warming? If it is 84 times more potential, then just to equal potential by volume, 430 ppm divided by 84 gives us 5.12 ppm. Is my math or thinking too simple? With methane at 1.9 ppm (last alarmist value I heard), it still has a long way to go to match the expectation of CO2 contributions.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  rhs
February 6, 2022 7:44 am

Too simple. The GHG absorption measured individually in the lab is not what happens in the real world when the gasses are mixed with water vapor. Click the footnote link for the real physics. It goes to an old WUWT physics explanation.

1
Reply
rhs
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 6, 2022 8:39 am

Thanks, the whole argument and discussion on the alarmist side still comes down ALL CHANGE IS BAD.
To bad you can lead the horse to water, but you shouldn’t drown it until it drink.

0
Reply
Coach Springer
February 6, 2022 7:01 am

I say they’re maintaining their anti-fossil fuel agenda (undermining CO2 reduction by using nat gas.)

2
Reply
Richard M
February 6, 2022 7:05 am

If methane’s IR frequency bands are extinguished within the atmospheric boundary layer, then it cannot warm the planet. Given the overlap with water vapor, it is very likely methane would have no effect except in very dry environments.

In fact, if the gas is well mixed then it will actually provide a cooling effect.

4
Reply
bonbon
February 6, 2022 7:05 am

Dr. Happer, often presenting here at WUWT notes the CH4 effect :
Does anyone notice the difference?

Plancks-CH4-Highlighted.jpg
2
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  bonbon
February 6, 2022 7:11 am

CO2 :

Happer+2.jpg
2
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  bonbon
February 6, 2022 7:12 am

CH4 :

ccgg.MLO.ch4.1.none.discrete.jpg
1
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  bonbon
February 6, 2022 7:15 am

CO2 again :
The edit function allows no graphic option….
Anyway even doubling CO2 or CH4 from today would make no measurable difference, in 100 years.

Last edited 2 hours ago by bonbon
0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  bonbon
February 6, 2022 7:17 am

CO2 again :
Just to put Dr. Happer’s graphics together for perspective.

4keeling3.jpg
0
Reply
beng135
February 6, 2022 7:12 am

Ridiculous — the ppm is negligible. Just an attack on natural gas (they used to favor it).

2
Reply
AndyHce
Reply to  beng135
February 6, 2022 8:44 am

some politicians are getting nervous with the current results of their stupidity and suggesting natural gas should be considered “green”. This ‘study’ is likely a threat to keep them on point.

1
Reply
Dr. Bob
February 6, 2022 7:12 am

The influence of Methane on warming has varied significantly over the years. The EPA uses the factor of 25X more potent than CO2 and others used 35. But what no one talks about is that the major IR absorption band of Methane overlaps with water vapor so methane is only a potent GHG in the laboratory (in vitro) and not in the real world (in vivo). Methane also has a very short lifetime in the atmosphere so its impact is short lived.
The more logical reason for methane to have a large impact on global warming is that there are people (researchers?) that want us to stop using methane. Thus the need to make methane evil. The story must continually get worse so that they can claim that we will all die (in a day, week, month, year, or whatever they think will scare us the most.)

3
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Dr. Bob
February 6, 2022 9:01 am

The influence of Methane on warming has varied significantly over the years.

Yes. Much of the methane production is natural, coming from wetlands. It almost certainly was higher in the past before wetlands were drained and converted to farmland.

See where it comes from:
https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/4789

0
Reply
vboring
February 6, 2022 7:26 am

The math on this is pretty entertaining in some areas – comparing the GHG emissions of coal vs gas.

If your power system is in an area with coal that emits little methane during mining and where the available gas is from leaky systems, the lifecycle GHG emissions of the coal plant is lower than the gas plant.

We compared Wyoming Powder River Basin vs Texas notoriously leaky gas and found that coal vs gas was a wash – no statistically significant difference.

I’d bet anything that there is some European coal that has lower lifecycle GHG emissions than imported gas from Russia and the US. Maybe a lot of it.

0
Reply
HenryP
Reply to  Steve Case
February 6, 2022 7:39 am

It is not the gh gasses doing any warming.
Click on my name.

-1
Reply
garboard
February 6, 2022 7:43 am

still waiting for the dreaded permafrost methane apocalypse that’s always lurking

2
Reply
John the Econ
February 6, 2022 7:46 am

So we really are responsible for AGW by mandating the restoration of the #1 source of methane, wetlands. Drain the swamps again and everything will be ok.

1
Reply
SMS
February 6, 2022 7:49 am

Now methane is 84 time more potent. It used to be 54 times more potent, and before that 47 times more potent. I don’t think everyone is looking at the same data to get their answers.

If you take a molecule that makes up only 1.7 ppm of the atmosphere, multiply it by 84 (or whatever), you don’t even get to the present ppm of CO2. So how can CH4 be more potent than CO2 when CO2 has a broader spectrum range?

3
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  SMS
February 6, 2022 8:18 am

Pound for pound, in other words by mass, methane is 84 times more powerful than CO2. So if methane increases by 500 ppb by 2100, a similar increase in CO2 would be about 0.18 ppm. So it’s a matter of figuring out how much warming an extra 0.18 ppm of CO2 would produce, and multiply that by 84. It comes out to less than a tenth of a degree.

1
Reply
Deguello
February 6, 2022 7:56 am

Methane can only and solely absorb energy in Earth’s atmosphere in two very specific short radiation bands @ 3.3 & 7.5 microns of the much broader electromagnetic spectrum. A curious effect in a laboratory but irrelevant in the chaotic atmosphere where it competes with other substances. Water vapor, 5000 to 10,000 times more prevalent than methane in the air, has already absorbed virtually all that energy. Methane cannot absorb what has already been absorbed. Increased methane in Earth’s atmosphere is zero, none, nada threat to climate. Good for hack politicians and eco-nuts to work up fear, votes & donations through scientific ignorance though.

2
Reply
MarkW
February 6, 2022 8:02 am

I thought the half life for methane was more like 3 or 4 years.

0
Reply
Eric Vieira
February 6, 2022 8:03 am

Methane’s two absorption bands fall under those of water vapor, and since water vapor is much more abundant than methane and that the IR absorption of water is already close to saturated, methane hardly plays a role at all. But go tell that to people like Cook and al. who say the consensus thinks otherwise, THE science…

1
Reply
PCman999
February 6, 2022 8:04 am

I should have guessed that Big Green would whip up the climate alarmists to dream up attacks on methane, i.e. natural gas, since most reasonable people see it as more viable option than wind and solar.

1
Reply
Fred Haynie
Reply to  PCman999
February 6, 2022 9:02 am

Even Kerry sees it as a “transition” source of energy.

0
Reply
Paul Johnson
February 6, 2022 8:13 am

So all we have to do is stop using natural gas and switch to coal?

2
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
February 6, 2022 8:21 am

Well, I guess the above article means that the IPCC is finally admitting that science just cannot support the meme that CO2 is the predominate driver of global warming and the more CO2 added to the atmosphere, the hotter it will get.

As Wijngaarden & Happer [2020] showed in Dependence of Earth’s Thermal Radiation on Five Most Abundant Greenhouse Gases, CO2 is basically saturated in terms of ability to increase GHG capture of LWIR from Earth’s surface.

So, the IPCC is floating the trial balloon to declare methane to now be the predominant GHG that needs to be controlled/eliminated. Watch as this narrative further evolves over the next five years or so.

“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all to them imaginary.” — H.L. Mencken

2
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
February 6, 2022 9:05 am

My apologies, with a typo I slightly botched the Mencken quote in its last phrase. Here it is in correct form:
“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.”

0
Reply
Ellen
February 6, 2022 8:21 am

Gee, if methane is playing in the same league as CO2 – the answer is simple. Burn it. It’ll turn into H2O and CO2, and we won’t be any worse off. Besides, we’ll get the energy we might otherwise need coal to provide.

1
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Ellen
February 6, 2022 9:00 am

In concentrations of 0-5% Methane in air, the mixture is too lean to ignite or burn.

5% by volume concentration is equivalent to 50,000 ppmv. 5% by mass concentration is equivalent to about 90,000 ppmv. Hence, there is quite a ways to go to be able to ignite and burn the current 1.8 ppm mole fraction (= 1.8 ppmv).

0
Reply
SimonJ
February 6, 2022 8:22 am

Seriously, this CANNOT be true. The science is settled – we keep being told that the science is settled, so I officially (yes, officially) declare this untrue.
SimonJ (you don’t really need a ‘sarc’ tag, do you?)

0
Reply
Eric Vieira
February 6, 2022 8:25 am

The new narrative. Bill Gates, Vanguard, Blackrock and co. want to sell us synthetic lab meat. Time to buy stock of firms that synthesize meat flavors …

1
Reply
Clyde Spencer
February 6, 2022 8:25 am

… its emissions spectrum is already fully filled by water vapour.

Speaking of water vapor, it isn’t even shown in the AR6 graphic about GHGs!

0
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
February 6, 2022 8:27 am

And 30–50% of zero is?

0
Reply
2hotel9
February 6, 2022 8:31 am

So, we need more methane, too? Okely dokely, we will get right on that!

Chi’drens? 30-50% of nothing is still nothing. Did they show the images for volcanic eruptions? I bet not. The one that just popped in Tonga most likely put more methane into the atmosphere than human industry has ever even produced.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
February 6, 2022 8:47 am

It therefore seems that CO2 is a vanishingly small problem.

Indeed it is. The current concentration is about 1890 PPB, or about 1.89 PPM, compared to 420 PPM for CO2. Allowing for the the claimed 85X greater capacity for forcing than CO2, the CH4 would be equivalent to about 161 PPM CO2 in forcing potential. Or, about 28% of the CO2-equivalent forcing. For the longer term forcing of about 32X, the methane would account for about 13%.

0
Reply
J. R.
February 6, 2022 9:08 am

Half of nothing is still nothing.

0
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
February 6, 2022 9:10 am

Will beans be banned?

0
Reply
Tom.1
February 6, 2022 9:11 am

One of the aspects of methane in greenhouse warming is that there is a fairly clear feedback loop via, methane seeps through permafrost. The permafrost areas are somewhat of a barrier to fossil methane as well as methane released from decaying organics bound up in the permafrost, at least that is the concern. The impact of warming on atmospheric CO2 is not so obvious, although we know from ice core data that a rising temperature leads the CO2 up. However, how that occurs is less clear, at least to me anyway. But, back to the methane. My thought is that any perturbation in the earth’s heat balance that triggers increasing permafrost methane could snowball into further warming. The question is, why hasn’t this already happened? I think this is one of the major weaknesses in tipping point arguments; anything can trigger a feedback loop, if they are sitting there waiting to be triggered. It doesn’t have to be manmade.

0
Reply
Old.George
February 6, 2022 9:23 am

The scientific method should be applied:
Hypothesis: CO2 & Methane cause the climate to change by warming.
Data: Co2 & Methane have increased and the climate has not warmed.
Conclusion: The hypothesis needs to be changed.

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
February 6, 2022 9:26 am

The predominant source of “man-made” methane emissions comes from the practice of raising farm animals, mainly cattle, for food (via food digestion and manure decay) and the cultivation of rice paddies.

The predominate source of naturally-occurring methane emissions arises from organic decay occurring in natural wetlands.

So, the “obvious answers” to minimizing releasing methane, that dastardly greenhouse gas, into Earth’s atmosphere is to eliminate (a) raising of cattle as human food, (b) elimination of rice as a food source, and (c) elimination of natural wetlands from Earth’s surface.

Yeah, sure, let’s get on this right away . . . idiots!

Last edited 1 minute ago by Gordon A. Dressler
0
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
February 6, 2022 9:28 am

We’re doomed guys.. even the trees have got it in for us!

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/article/trees-release-methane-what-it-means-climate-change

“At the global scale this could be huge”“The emissions from an individual tree are small,” Covey said. “But there are several trillion trees. At the global scale this could be huge.” 

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Agriculture Methane

Natural feedback or human activities? A new study points to agricultural and industrial sources as the main cause to the soaring atmospheric methane

3 months ago
Charles Rotter
Methane

NASA at Your Table: Where Food Meets Methane

6 months ago
Charles Rotter
Methane

In the deep sea, the last ice age is not yet over

10 months ago
Charles Rotter
Methane

The moon controls the release of methane in Arctic Ocean

1 year ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Methane

Methane Causes Half Of Global Warming–IPCC

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

New German leader proposes a ‘climate club’ of leading economies that would punish free riders like Australia

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas

Natural Gas Pipeline Politicization: FERC vs. Consumers in NYS/CT

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate FAIL

How “Climate Actions” Actually Kill People, Not Save Them

19 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: