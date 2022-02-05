We’re on GETTR

We’ve been working with the GETTR team to enable automatic posting for web sites, such as ours.

They have been wonderful and supportive and, as of yesterday, automatic posting is now enabled.

There is no way to know if GETTR will be successful or not, but as the clamor for media and social media censorship continues, they are trying to provide alternatives.

We would appreciate sign ups and follows on this relatively new platform. I wish to extend an open hand to all our detractors to also come over and follow there, so, with luck, the new free speech platforms will not evolve into boring echo chambers.

We are @wattsupwiththat on GETTR, same as Twitter.



https://gettr.com/user/wattsupwiththat

Like and share the posts on the new platform. Since we’ve been limited and shadow banned on Facebook and Twitter for years, it will be interesting to see if we can generate real organic growth.

We’ve also added a share button for GETTR at the bottom of every post. Feel free to use the %@% out of it.







