We’re on GETTR

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
We’ve been working with the GETTR team to enable automatic posting for web sites, such as ours.

They have been wonderful and supportive and, as of yesterday, automatic posting is now enabled.

There is no way to know if GETTR will be successful or not, but as the clamor for media and social media censorship continues, they are trying to provide alternatives.

We would appreciate sign ups and follows on this relatively new platform. I wish to extend an open hand to all our detractors to also come over and follow there, so, with luck, the new free speech platforms will not evolve into boring echo chambers.

We are @wattsupwiththat on GETTR, same as Twitter.

https://gettr.com/user/wattsupwiththat

Like and share the posts on the new platform. Since we’ve been limited and shadow banned on Facebook and Twitter for years, it will be interesting to see if we can generate real organic growth.

We’ve also added a share button for GETTR at the bottom of every post. Feel free to use the %@% out of it.



Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Editor
February 5, 2022 6:06 pm

Done! Now on Gettr, weschenbach same as on Twitter, following wattsupwiththat

Thanks for all your work to make this happen, Charles.

w.

EastBayLarry
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
February 5, 2022 8:45 pm

You should flesh out your profile so we know it’s you.

marlene
February 5, 2022 6:21 pm

I suspect FB and/or TWITTER may not post this. But they should know, it will be shared far and wide.

H.R.
Reply to  marlene
February 5, 2022 9:17 pm

At the rate FB is going, they won’t know nuttin’ ’bout nobody in the near future. And who will be the first to go when expenses must be cut, the ‘Fact Checkers’ and censors?

“Hey… where’d all our users go?”

BobM
February 5, 2022 6:32 pm

I’m not on Facebook or Twitter in the first place, though I did have FB stock. I sold it when they started censoring people.

commieBob
February 5, 2022 7:14 pm

This is excellent, it’s how capitalism is supposed to work. If folks aren’t being served properly, someone should come along who will provide what they need.

Of course, I won’t sign up for any social media that requires my authentic identity. I’m surrounded by vindictive social justice warriors so I keep my head down.

Izaak Walton
February 5, 2022 7:36 pm

This is not likely to end well…

https://gizmodo.com/gettr-reportedly-fired-its-entire-cybersecurity-team-in-1848480655

Scissor
Reply to  Izaak Walton
February 5, 2022 8:36 pm

Mark Zuckerberg lost over $30 billion on paper the other day. Some days are better than others.

Allen Stoner
February 5, 2022 7:53 pm

Gettr done!

MarkW
February 5, 2022 8:06 pm

clamor for median and social media censorship

Should median be media?

Charles Rotter(@jeeztheadmin)
Author
Reply to  MarkW
February 5, 2022 8:29 pm

fixed, thanks.

Alexy Scherbakoff
February 5, 2022 9:16 pm

A lot of this social media stuff is meaningless to me. I don’t get the point. Maybe I should get out more and get all worked up about things.

