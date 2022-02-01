Energy and Environmental Review: January 31, 2022

By John Droz, Jr. — January 31, 2022
Ed. note: This post excerpts energy and climate material from the Media Balance Newsletter, a fortnightly published by physicist John Droz Jr., founder of the Alliance for Wise Energy Decisions. The complete MBN for this post can be found here.
Of special interest in this issue is an article by Donn Dears, “Texas Remains in Peril.”
Greed Energy Economics:
*** Report: Cost of onshore wind has been rising for 20 years
*** Some Cost of Renewable Electricity Web pages
Net Zero Watch pours scorn on Tony Blair Institute claims about ‘cheap’ onshore wind
Revisiting the Keystone XL Pipeline and Joe Biden’s False Promise of ‘Green Jobs’
Activists, progressives say NY needs to spend $15B in climate fight
College symposium on climate change should look at costs of putting big solar, wind energy in rural NY
Wind Energy — Offshore:
*** Furious Fishermen Take On Offshore Wind Industry Wrecking Atlantic Fishing Grounds
Video: How offshore wind development threatens the environment, and human livelihoods
Biden 30,000 MW Offshore Wind by 2030 — An Expensive Fantasy
New York State just sealed a deal for 2.5 GW of offshore wind
Developer Requests Delay Putting One of NY’s First Offshore Wind Projects in Operation
Wind Energy — Other:
Texas Energy System Remains in Peril
Two More Contributions On The Impossibility Of Electrifying Everything Using Only Wind, Solar And Batteries
Another Low Blow — Wind Energy Falters (Again)
VCEA makes Virginia’s electric grid dangerously unreliable
New York’s Heritage Wind Decision Aims To Reduce Project’s Impact On Birds
Backlash Against Renewables Surged In 2021, With 31 Big Wind And 13 Big Solar Projects Vetoed Across US
Solar Energy:
*** Unreliability makes solar power impossibly expensive
Supervisors delay decision on VA solar facility as neighbors speak against proposal
Pennsylvania community may ban future solar projects in ag zone
Nuclear Energy:
*** Nuclear power: The case for small modular reactors
*** Modular Molten Salt Reactors Starting 2028
*** Report: Without Nuclear energy, there is no large-scale decarbonization
This Alaskan Air Base Will Host An Experimental Mini Nuclear Reactor
The Idaho National Lab Director speaks out for urgent action in support of nuclear
Russia will use nuclear energy from the world’s first land-based small modular reactor
Lab hits milestone on long road to fusion power
South Korea to explore hydrogen production in ‘close to its largest’ nuclear plant
California’s Nuke Follies
Fossil Fuel Energy:
*** Extreme Shortages Guaranteed!
How long can humans survive?
Icarus, the billionaires and global resetters
China coal output hits record in Dec and in 2021
As coal use surges, America finds it’s hard to unplug from carbon
Biden rattles his saber at oil producers as prices surge to 2014 high
Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere As New England Learns
As Colorado coal plant shuts down, a town dependent on coal for jobs grapples with a bleak-looking future
Civilization needs courageous warriors, — not pitiful, helpless giants
UK Court rejects legal challenge of Oil & Gas Authority strategy
Russia Moves Into the Arctic As Biden Surrenders to Putin
Miscellaneous Energy News:
Pumped hydro provides the vast majority of long-term energy storage
Electric Vehicles Need Uncle Sam’s Help
Rolling blackouts possible this winter, New England grid warns
New York must develop a coherent energy strategy
Britain Goes Off the Rails on Energy and Biden Is Following!
400 miles (650 km) Wintertime Trip With VW E-Car Took 13 Hours, 3 Recharges And Lots Of Warm Clothes
Biden’s war on American energy made us dependent, again
We should not compare electricity sources using nameplate ratings
Short video: The Power of Power Density
Manmade Global Warming — Some Deceptions:
*** Global agency sows fear with misinformation
Reducing reason to net zero
The EU is sabotaging its economy in the name of unattainable climate targets
Climate Activists Keep Moving the Goalposts
Linking Cold and Snow to Global Warming: An Extreme Climate Conundrum?
Dispelling the Milankovitch Myth
Climate Action in New York Is Nothing But Virtue Signaling
Bigger spend needed for net-zero world than assumed
The Unrealistic Myth of Carbon Neutrality
Manmade Global Warming — Miscellaneous News:
*** E.O. Wilson and the climate cult
Weather- Just How Does It Happen?
Climate Claim: Joe Manchin Controls “the fate of the world”
The global warming question that can change people’s minds
Video: An Alternative Climate Change Theory
Biden Plans to Force Banks to Push Climate Policies
I’ve seen how climate change is being used by alarmist politicians to promote their own agenda