UK Gas Production Could Plunge 75% By 2030 With No New Investment

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
39 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

JANUARY 31, 2022

By Paul Homewood

From Oil Price.Com:

The UK could become much more vulnerable to price shocks and geopolitical events unless new offshore fields are approved and developed—and the UK’s gas production could plummet by 75 percent by 2030, the offshore energy industry body OGUK said on Thursday.

Without new investment in new gas fields in the North Sea, the UK will be left more vulnerable to crisis, such as the current one between Russia and Ukraine, the industry association noted.

Additional price shocks would add to the ongoing energy crisis in the UK where gas and power suppliers are going bust, while customers face a cost-of-living crisis when the energy market regulator Ofgem raises the price cap on energy bills as of April 1. The worst is yet to come for consumers in April, when millions of households would be thrown into energy poverty, with many people having to choose between eating and heating.

Domestic production currently meets 47 percent of the UK’s gas demand, 31 percent comes from pipeline imports from Europe, mostly from Norway, and 21 percent from LNG imports. In 2020, Russia supplied 3.4 percent of the UK’s gas, OGUK said.

According to the industry body, new fields are needed in the UK North Sea to stave off a predicted 75-percent plunge in domestic supplies if no new fields are approved. Many fields remain to be tapped, according to geological surveys. Such fields are estimated to contain oil and gas equivalent to 10-20 billion barrels of oil—enough to sustain production for 10-20 years, OGUK said.

“In the longer term, if UK gas production is allowed to fall as predicted, then our energy supplies will become ever more vulnerable to global events over which we have no control – as we now see happening with Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine,” OGUK Energy Policy Manager Will Webster said on Thursday.

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Natural-Gas/UK-Gas-Production-Could-Plunge-75-By-2030.html

Tom Halla
February 1, 2022 6:16 am

The Brits also wussied out on doing fracking, in terrain that seems well suited to that technique.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 1, 2022 6:31 am

is there any fracking in Europe?

Jeff corbin
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 1, 2022 6:48 am

Nope

fretslider
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 1, 2022 7:02 am

“The Brits”

The Americans have done the greatest amount of damage possible to Western civilisation with their exports of utter insanity – aka political correctness, and wokery.

The Parliamentary dictatorship cares not what people think or want. Wasn’t there a tea party about that?

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  fretslider
February 1, 2022 7:36 am

I believe socialism in all its forms originated in Europe. Post-modernism, the philosophical and intellectual buttress that supports socialism today is also of European origin, and is now prevalent throughout all Western institutions. Cultural Marxism (aka ‘wokeism’ or ‘political correctness’) and CAGW are just the tips of the spears.

Phil R
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
February 1, 2022 8:21 am

That’s one of the most succinct descriptions of socialism and post-modernism I’ve seen. Thanks for that.

D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  fretslider
February 1, 2022 8:10 am

Marx wrote Das Kapital while hanging out in the British Museum. So, you could say the Brits were responsible for the release of the pernicious evil of communism into the world. The accident of geography does not yoke any country to the unfortunate excesses of individuals.

Richard Page
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
February 1, 2022 8:28 am

Das Kapital was written by 2 German writers, Friedrich Engels and Karl Marx, whilst in England but based on ideas first expounded during the French Revolution by mostly French writers. Not sure Britain can shoulder the lions share of the blame for that one!

Gary Pearse
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
February 1, 2022 9:38 am

While “hanging out” Marx is reputed to have read all the volumes of Hansard, the record of British parliamentary debates stretching back some centuries. This was his main background work for his tome on capitalism.He was obviously a sucker for punishment!

Europe has been trying to subvert the US because its world leading success economically makes it difficult to sell socialism as the way to go.The terrible history of socialism doesn’t help much either but they soldier on with it. Indeed, the ‘United States of Europe’ was meant to be a competitor economic powerhouse.

Wokery in the US by the ‘Democrats’ actually is a success of Eurocentric efforts. The UN, world universities, public institutions… have all been thoroughly corrupted. Wokery isnt really a change of heart, though. It is a cynical pathway to riches and power. But, even with half the country sold out, Europe is still hugely outmatched.

Anti-griff
Reply to  fretslider
February 1, 2022 8:50 am

Americans and “Brits” are not a single political group…as well as in Canada….Australia…NZ….maybe that is the problem…if only the far left wing radicals could be deported…to Cuba…Russia…China…Iran…Venezuela.

MarkW
Reply to  fretslider
February 1, 2022 8:55 am

If you think Europe didn’t have plenty of wokeness and political correctness before it arrived from the US, you haven’t been paying attention.

Richard Page
Reply to  MarkW
February 1, 2022 9:45 am

Political correctness, I’ll grant you but ‘woke’ is a uniquely American invention, no matter where it has been exported to.

Matt Kiro
February 1, 2022 6:17 am

Won’t they be praying to the West wind and the North wind with all those thousands of windmills being built?

H.R.
Reply to  Matt Kiro
February 1, 2022 6:22 am

Those are the prayer wheels.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Matt Kiro
February 1, 2022 6:36 am

there shall be lots of praying- but the wind Gods don't come cheap- they'll extract a stiff price

ResourceGuy
February 1, 2022 6:27 am

That’s going to be a problem when the “warming hole” in the Atlantic grows while leadership parties in the back rooms. Just don’t come looking for handouts and pitching special relationship. The unsinkable energy policy is headed full speed for cold waters up ahead. Better get the too few backup generators out and lower away.

Tony Sullivan
February 1, 2022 6:32 am

UK politicians have/are making their beds, now they’ll have to lie in them. They just better hope when they wake up that the masses aren’t standing over them with sharp objects ready to carve them up like sushi.

Dave Yaussy
Reply to  Tony Sullivan
February 1, 2022 6:45 am

Unfortunately, I think the likelihood of a mass revolt against this nonsense is unlikely. The change happens gradually, with people adjusting to less power and heat, grumbling but accepting it all as necessary because “the North Sea is not producing like it was.” Which will be true, but only because not enough new drilling is occurring.

Few news outlets will point that energy poverty is unnecessary, because as a class they believe they are acting nobly by advancing the fight against climate change. It’s not a conspiracy as much as an elitist belief that the “experts” know best, and we should collectively submit to their decisions.

This is how the West darkens. Not suddenly, but slowly, so that people forget they once had plenty of power. Just like they seem to forget that at one time weather was widely acknowledged to involve great floods and droughts and temperature variations. Now that only happens because of climate change.

LdB
Reply to  Tony Sullivan
February 1, 2022 6:48 am

I have no issue so long as they don’t expect us to save them.

LdB
February 1, 2022 6:46 am

Why shoot yourself in the toe when you can shoot the whole leg off.

MarkW
February 1, 2022 6:59 am

And no doubt some will seize on the 75% drop in gas production as proof that we have reached peak gas.

amac
February 1, 2022 7:07 am

A more subtle disaffection developing with Johnson as Prime Minister in the UK is his net zero approach. Gas production and power generation seems to be something the UK is to import rather than produce for ourselves and export from the large reserves we have in the UK.

fretslider
February 1, 2022 7:09 am

Could?

Will.

Every slimy political organism in the UK can’t wait to get the words climate change into any conversation. There is nobody in politics that is opposed to the madness of net zero.

The more they want it the more their virtue is signalled

glenn holdcroft
February 1, 2022 7:13 am

When the western worlds msm and politicians tell us that CO2 is going to destroy us , they can get away with anything .
But reality will win in the end despite all the environmental and economic craziness happening now .

fretslider
Reply to  glenn holdcroft
February 1, 2022 7:49 am

Reality hasn’t even done its laces up

Rud Istvan
February 1, 2022 7:19 am

Sometimes the system has to break before it can be fixed. That seems to fit the UK energy policy foolishly based on net zero. And break it soon will.

Peta of Newark
February 1, 2022 7:37 am

No no no.
This is all very easily avoided – simply bung 10,000 troops onto a airyplane and sent i to Ukraine and help Vladimir out. He’ll be eternally grateful I’m sure.
simple (assuming the UK actually *does* have that many)

Or, we could become International Paraiahs by sending a few fracking rigs into Lancashire and or Notts

So Princess Nutz, what’s it to be? *You* got us into this mess after all

Richard Page
Reply to  Peta of Newark
February 1, 2022 9:49 am

Ukraine got themselves into this mess by siphoning off huge volumes of gas in transit, let them sort it out with Russia. Why the hell should we get ourselves involved in what was just a local squabble over fuel bills? Oh yeah, that’s right – the Biden/Obama connection.

bonbon
February 1, 2022 7:44 am

What’s all the fuss about? As shown here :
US LNG Exports Hit New Record Highs
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/12/06/us-lng-exports-hit-new-record-highs/

the US to the rescue – all Yurpeans have to do is build LNG terminals and buy at 4 times Russian prices! A Free Lunch (sorry, market) for US exporters!

Meanwhile there is no threat of an invasion – the Ukrainian ‘crisis’ blocks NordStream2, and, hey, there is all that US LNG to export?

fretslider
Reply to  bonbon
February 1, 2022 7:52 am

Europeans have plenty of energy, they just refuse to dig it up

Richard Page
Reply to  bonbon
February 1, 2022 8:36 am

Aside from a few tankers that were hastily diverted to Europe, most of those exports are going elsewhere. Nordstream 2 could have got Europe out of a hole it had dug but agitators in Germany and Ukraine are busily buggering that up by the numbers. Aside from the lost revenues, Putin is likely to be laughing his head off at the wailing and gnashing of teeth in the completely ineffectual West. It’s become part tragedy and part pantomime.

3x2
February 1, 2022 7:49 am

It isn’t just problems in developing new supplies. One would have to be really “special” in order to invest your private capital in any aspect of UK energy production. You might be looking at a 40 year investment and the idiots close you down after 4.

Once they realise that we need FF regardless of their plans, the Government will be forced to provide the finance for it all. Exploration, exploitation, infrastructure, power stations…

griff
February 1, 2022 7:58 am

Given the level of imports currently and the expected huge increase in renewables by 2030, I fail to see a problem.

D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  griff
February 1, 2022 8:13 am

Griff, you just fail, period.

Mr.
Reply to  griff
February 1, 2022 8:38 am

Griff doing his best Neville Chamberlain impersonation.

MarkW
Reply to  griff
February 1, 2022 8:57 am

Given the problem that renewables are already causing, you will be paying even more to import natural gas in the future.

Richard Page
Reply to  MarkW
February 1, 2022 9:53 am

That’s if the gas is still available – if the Democrats get a free rein then the supply from Russia will be shut off to favour their friends in Ukraine and they’ll have a damn good go at shutting the US production down.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  griff
February 1, 2022 9:59 am

you see, Griffster, it is exactly the problem with unreliables. How about you? What do you do for energy?

Bruce Cobb
February 1, 2022 9:53 am

Yes but, as you shiver, hungry and in the dark, think of how you are “saving the planet.” Think of the children!

