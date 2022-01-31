Paleoclimatology Volcanoes

Low Volcanic Temperature Ushered in Global Cooling and the Thriving of Dinosaurs

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Researchers in Japan, Sweden, and the US have unearthed evidence that low volcanic temperatures led to the fourth mass extinction, enabling dinosaurs to flourish during the Jurassic period.

Large volcanic eruptions create climatic fluctuations, ushering in evolutionary changes. Yet it is the volcanic temperature of the eruption that determines whether the climate cools or warms.

Since the emergence of early animals, five mass extinctions have taken place. The fourth mass extinction occurred at the end of the Triassic Period – roughly 201 million years ago. This mass extinction saw many marine and land animals go extinct, especially large-body, crocodilian-line reptiles known as pseudosuchia. Approximately 60-70% of animal species disappeared. As a result, small bodied dinosaurs were able to grow and prosper.

Scientists think the fourth mass extinction was triggered by the eruptions in the Central Atlantic Magmatic Province – one of the largest regions of volcanic rock. But the correlation between the eruption and mass extinction has not yet been clarified.

Using analysis of sedimentary organic molecules and a heating experiment, current professor emeritus at Tohoku University, Kunio Kaiho and his team demonstrated how low temperature magma slowly heated sedimentary rocks, causing high sulfur dioxide (SO2) and low carbon dioxide emissions (CO2).

The SO2 gas was distributed throughout the stratosphere, converting to sulfuric acid aerosols. The instantaneous increase of global albedo caused short-term cooling, which could have contributed to the mass extinction.

Kaiho and his team took marine sedimentary rock samples from Austria and the United Kingdom and analyzed the organic molecules and mercury (Hg) in them. They found four discrete benzo[e]pyrene + benzo[ghi]perylene + coronene -Hg enrichments.

The discovery of low coronene in the first enrichment was particularly revealing. The second, third, and fifth mass extinction had high coronene concentrations. A low concentration indicates that low temperature heating caused high SO2 release and global cooling.

“We believe the extinction was the product of large volcanic eruptions because the benzo[e]pyrene + benzo[ghi]perylene + coronene anomaly could only be seen around the time frame of the mass extinctions,” said Kaiho.

Kaiho’s team is now studying other mass extinctions with the hopes of further understanding the cause and processes behind them.

Earth and Planetary Science Letters

Volcanic temperature changes modulated volatile release and climate fluctuations at the end-Triassic mass extinction

12-Jan-2022

Tom Foley
January 31, 2022 10:49 pm

So cooling led to the mass extinction, and then the dinosaurs flourished. It’s not spelt out in the text, but the diagram shows the dinosaurs diversifying as the climate warms up again due to CO2 increase. Since dinosaurs were cold-blooded reptiles (as far as we know?) it would make sense that they’d flourish when it got warmer.

Ian Magness
Reply to  Tom Foley
February 1, 2022 12:02 am

Dinosaurs were dinosaurs – not reptiles although reptiles did exist at the same time. It is believed that dinosaurs were warm blooded in a similar (not identical) fashion to birds (which are the direct descendants of dinosaurs) today.

Dusty
January 31, 2022 11:38 pm

“The instantaneous increase of global albedo caused short-term cooling, which could have contributed to the mass extinction.”

So which is it — it did cause the extinction or could it have caused the extinction? Make up your mind.

As for “The instantaneous increase of global albedo …”, I think someone doesn’t know the meaning of instantaneous.

commieBob
January 31, 2022 11:45 pm

An individual volcano can affect the Earth’s temperature by around half a degree. It seems like you’d need a lot of volcanoes to create enough cooling to trigger a mass extinction. Anyway, apparently everyone does not agree that mass extinctions were triggered by volcanoes.

Some scientists have controversially linked volcanic emissions with mass extinctions, including the largest extinction event in Earth’s history, the Permian-Triassic extinction.

link

The temperature of the volcanoes could have some effect perhaps but surely the main thing would be the number of volcanoes.

What else could trigger mass extinctions? My favorite is the Great Oxygen Catastrophe.

The bottom line is that volcano temperatures could, by themselves, cause a mass extinction is highly speculative to say the least.

