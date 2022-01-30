Intermittent Wind and Solar

UK CCC Claim Offshore Wind Will Cost £25/MWh!

16 mins ago
Guest Blogger
1 Comment

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The CCC’s Sixth Carbon Budget also includes this gem:

Sixth Carbon Budget

Do they really believe that offshore wind costs will drop to £25/MWh, well below even the cost of onshore wind at the moment?

It is only by this chicanery that the CCC were able to keep the costs of Net Zero down to just an odd trillion or two.

Assuming a more realistic cost of £100/MWh, which is consistent with known construction costs, the costs of Net Zero would be £18 billion a year higher.

Tom Halla
January 30, 2022 6:09 am

Is that cost based on actual output, or nameplate?

