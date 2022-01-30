UK CCC Claim Offshore Wind Will Cost £25/MWh!

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The CCC’s Sixth Carbon Budget also includes this gem:

Do they really believe that offshore wind costs will drop to £25/MWh, well below even the cost of onshore wind at the moment?

It is only by this chicanery that the CCC were able to keep the costs of Net Zero down to just an odd trillion or two.

Assuming a more realistic cost of £100/MWh, which is consistent with known construction costs, the costs of Net Zero would be £18 billion a year higher.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...