Greens Demonizing Greenhouse Gas Emitting Gas Cookers

29 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Hobgoblins in your kitchen, to frighten you into switching to a climate friendly electric cooker.

Your Natural Gas Stove Is Fueling Climate Change And Harming Your Health—And It’s Worse Than Scientists Thought

Jeff Kart
Contributor Sustainability

For those of us who enjoy cooking meals with natural gas, there’s a warning from scientists at Stanford University. 

You may have heard that natural gas stoves generate carbon dioxide by burning natural gas as a fuel. It makes sense. 

But natural gas stoves also leak unburned methane into the air, a greenhouse gas that’s 86 times as potent as carbon dioxide (CO2) over a 20-year period. Researchers found that this leaking has a climate impact comparable to the carbon dioxide emissions from a half-million cars. 

Home methane leaks contribute to a third as much warming as the carbon dioxide generated by combustion during cooking. Gas stoves also can expose users to respiratory, disease-triggering pollutants like nitrogen oxides (NOx).

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeffkart/2022/01/27/your-natural-gas-stove-is-fueling-climate-change-and-harming-your-health-and-its-worse-than-scientists-thought/?sh=718329222c63

Food chemistry is great fun if you don’t enjoy peace of mind. Nitrous oxides and nitric acid produced from gas flames is nothing compares to what happens to the food IN the cooker. Frying is especially naughty – deep frying at high temperatures, and likely pan frying, creates dioxane and acrylamide, and a host of other chemical nasties.

Of course, if you think about all this too much, the worry is more likely to kill you than any actual toxins in your food. Stress is bad for your heart.

You know what? I think I’ll keep my gas cooker, and keep enjoying life.

11 Comments
Tom Halla
January 30, 2022 10:05 am

Forbes has obviously jumped the shark into full up Green Blob insanity.

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 30, 2022 10:08 am

And Forbes is a “conservative” publication. They should ask for sustainable government.

Walter Horsting
Reply to  Scissor
January 30, 2022 10:18 am

Was! Deep progressive ownership has corrupted both Forbes and SciAm ….not to mention PopSci, Wired…and others…

Scissor
January 30, 2022 10:05 am

Get ready. It’s just a matter of time that we are asked to stay indoors, isolate to flatten the global warming curve.

william Johnston
January 30, 2022 10:07 am

I will take my steak medium rare from my gas grill, thank you very much!

Scissor
Reply to  william Johnston
January 30, 2022 10:23 am

I’m with you.

I had the pleasure to enjoy an excellent medium rare filet mignon at the Capital Grille Houston Galleria earlier this week. I understand that they pan sear then finish off in an oven.

Ben Vorlich
January 30, 2022 10:10 am

Well it had to be worse than they thought. But probably not as bad as cooking using cow or chicken dung, or even wood.

Krishna Gans
January 30, 2022 10:13 am

Why only Greens always are farting ut of their brain ??? 😀

Quelgeek
January 30, 2022 10:15 am

First they came for the gas cookers…

This is just the opening salvo. Home cooking is energy intensive no matter how you do it and most of the energy goes into heating the appliances and the pots and pans and water that gets discarded, not the food. Mark my words, next we will be exhorted to eat only in canteens, or failing that, to microwave prepared foods. Once they manage that, they don’t even need to try to persuade us to go vegan because we’ll only be able to eat what we’re given.

Tom.1
January 30, 2022 10:22 am

Funny thing happened. My wife and I have always loved gas stoves, and we could never imagine cooking on anything else. We moved into a new house a couple of years ago, and it had an electric cooktop. We immediately began to plan on how we were going to replace it with gas. But, the electric cooktop was induction, and we have grown to love it, especially since the top is so easy to clean. That said, gas is probably still better for cooking overall, and I won’t lose any sleep over it destroying the planet.

Lance Wallace
January 30, 2022 10:25 am

Electric stoves are not clean. They emit ultrafine particles in quantities comparable to gas stoves. The mechanism however is completely different. In the gas stove, UFPs are created in the flame. For electric stoves, they are (probably) created from a surface film of semivolatile organics (in every home from plastics, furniture, etc.), which boil off as the temperature increases, reach saturation a few cm above the stove, and then nucleate to form UFPs.

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.est.6b03248

